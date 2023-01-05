Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
What Bears can expect in potential draft trade for No. 1 pick
The Bears ended their season Sunday with a 29-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings to finish the season at 3-14 and on a 10-game losing streak. Despite all of that, the future looks bright in Chicago because of what transpired during the season and in Indianapolis on Sunday. Quarterback Justin...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Skip Bayless argues Bears should consider QB with No. 1 pick
On Sunday, the Chicago Bears earned the rights to the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft by losing to the Minnesota Vikings and the Houston Texans by defeating the Indianapolis Colts. Last week, on Fox's Undisputed, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe debated how the Bears should manage the...
Major League Baseball Star Diagnosed With Cancer
Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks has been diagnosed with cancer, and will begin treatment on Monday for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Hendriks announced the news in a social media post on Sunday evening.
Lions hilariously troll Aaron Rodgers, Packers after playing spoiler
The Detroit Lions didn't have a path into the playoffs on Sunday Night Football. But they certainly didn't mind playing spoiler against a division rival. In a win-and-you're-in game for the Green Bay Packers, Dan Campbell's group pulled off an impressive, hard-earned 20-16 victory at Lambeau Field to close out the NFL regular season. The win prevented the Packers from advancing to the postseason, allowing the Seattle Seahawks to claim the NFC's third and final wild card berth instead.
Lovie Smith addresses loss of No. 1 pick to Bears
After the dust settled on Sunday, the Bears earned the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft by way of losing to the Minnesota Vikings and the Houston Texans defeating the Indianapolis Colts. After losing out on the first selection, Texans head coach – and former Chicago Bears...
How many NFL wild card teams have won the Super Bowl?
Six wild card teams enter the 2022 NFL playoffs looking to make history – the Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins in the AFC and the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks in the NFC. While it’s only been a couple of years since a...
Bears land No. 1 overall pick in 2023 draft
The Bears technically lost their final game of the season when they fell to the Vikings 29-13, but in the long run, they won the day. Since the Bears lost and the Texans beat the Colts 32-31, the Bears now have the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s draft.
Damar Hamlin tweets reaction to Bills’ opening touchdown vs. Patriots
The Buffalo Bills are playing for Damar Hamlin on Sunday, and they didn’t wait long to give him something to cheer for. Nyheim Hines sent Highmark Stadium into a frenzy when he returned the opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown, giving the Bills a 7-0 lead over the New England Patriots.
Rodgers fuels retirement talk after refusing jersey swap
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers were eliminated from playoff contention after losing to the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football in Week 18. But it was what happened on the field after the game that has the NFL world buzzing. The 18-year veteran was approached by Lions rookie...
Report: Kliff Kingsbury fired after four seasons with Cardinals
Kliff Kingsbury reportedly is out as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals after four seasons with the franchise, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Rapoport also reported that the Cardinals will seek a new general manager. The 43-year-old Kingsbury rose through the ranks of college football, developing a...
Montgomery wants to stick with Bears: 'I love playing here'
David Montgomery always gets a little emotional towards the end of the season, but Week 18’s season finale against the Vikings was even more emotional. Montgomery will be a free agent this offseason, so Sunday could have been his last game as a Chicago Bear. “I love playing here,”...
Cowherd says Bears won't know what to do with No. 1 pick
On The Herd, radio host Colin Cowherd argued the Bears earning the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL draft doesn't guarantee them success in rebuilding their roster. "They're the family member that wins the lottery. They're not gonna know what to do with it anyway, right?" Cowherd said. "My...
Five best Sunday Night Football regular season finales in NFL history
It all comes down to Game 271. The 2022 NFL regular season will conclude with one last Sunday Night Football matchup. This week’s edition will take place at Lambeau Field with the Green Bay Packers hosting the Detroit Lions and the NFC’s final wild card spot up for grabs.
Schrock: No. 1 pick sets Bears up for transformational offseason
CHICAGO -- George McCaskey walked around the bowels of Soldier Field on Sunday with pep in his step. He didn't look like the chairman of a franchise that just finished the 2022 season at 3-14 and on a 10-game losing streak. He seemed happy and hopeful. Why wouldn't he?. Sunday's...
How many times has the No. 1 pick been traded?
The No. 1 pick fell into the lap of the Chicago Bears on Sunday after the Houston Texans improbably defeated the Indianapolis Colts during the final week of the season. However, unlike a handful of the teams towards the top of the draft order, the Bears likely won't seek to address the quarterback position. You know, because of that one guy – Justin Fields.
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears sit at end of season
The 2022 NFL regular season came to a close Sunday, a day full of both meaningful and useless football games. The Bears closed a book on the first season of the Matt Eberflus era with a 29-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. At the same time, the Houston Texans pulled off a miraculous comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts, handing the Bears the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
How effective is the NFL’s Rooney Rule and why does it exist?
The NFL regular season has officially drawn to a close, which means the coaching carousel is about to ramp up in high gear. Some established coaches will get a second -- or even third -- chance to lead an NFL sideline, while other positions will be filled by little-known up-and-comers.
