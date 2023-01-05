ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lions hilariously troll Aaron Rodgers, Packers after playing spoiler

The Detroit Lions didn't have a path into the playoffs on Sunday Night Football. But they certainly didn't mind playing spoiler against a division rival. In a win-and-you're-in game for the Green Bay Packers, Dan Campbell's group pulled off an impressive, hard-earned 20-16 victory at Lambeau Field to close out the NFL regular season. The win prevented the Packers from advancing to the postseason, allowing the Seattle Seahawks to claim the NFC's third and final wild card berth instead.
Report: Kliff Kingsbury fired after four seasons with Cardinals

Kliff Kingsbury reportedly is out as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals after four seasons with the franchise, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Rapoport also reported that the Cardinals will seek a new general manager. The 43-year-old Kingsbury rose through the ranks of college football, developing a...
How many times has the No. 1 pick been traded?

The No. 1 pick fell into the lap of the Chicago Bears on Sunday after the Houston Texans improbably defeated the Indianapolis Colts during the final week of the season. However, unlike a handful of the teams towards the top of the draft order, the Bears likely won't seek to address the quarterback position. You know, because of that one guy – Justin Fields.
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears sit at end of season

The 2022 NFL regular season came to a close Sunday, a day full of both meaningful and useless football games. The Bears closed a book on the first season of the Matt Eberflus era with a 29-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. At the same time, the Houston Texans pulled off a miraculous comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts, handing the Bears the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

