Pop Star Reveals Marriage to Composer
Japanese pop superstar Aimer capped 2022 in a big way. Just hours before the clock struck midnight and the world welcomed 2023, the singer announced she married music composer and lyricist Masahiro Tobinai. The newlyweds are long-time collaborators and recently worked together on the theme song for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc.
Netflix Renews Show That's Been Dominating Its Charts for New Season
Netflix has a huge hit new series on its hands — and it's coming back for more! Wednesday has been renewed for Season 2 amid its successful Season 1 run. In a video shared last week, Netflix shared clips from Wednesday Season 1 along with footage of fans who've been rallying around the series. Near the end of the clip, Netflix reveals that "the global phenomenon will return for Season 2."
'You' Season 4 Trailer Reveals Joe's the One Being Stalked Now
The first trailer for You Season 4 has dropped, revealing a surprise twist this time: Joe is being stalked now. In the teaser of Part 1 of the Netflix crime-thriller, Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) has escaped to Europe and is now going by Jonathan Moore, posing as an ivy league university professor. While he does his best to keep his urges under control, Joe eventually learns that someone else is seeking revenge on him for his past indiscretions.
'You' Season 4 Release Date Was Recently Moved Up
You Season 4 is premiering soon — perhaps sooner than some fans had planned for. Netflix had originally scheduled the premiere for Feb. 10, but a few weeks ago Deadline reported that You Season 4 would be out on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 instead. For die-hard fans intent on binge-watching the whole thing as soon as possible, this may require some scheduling changes.
Kiefer Sutherland Set to Star in New Spy Drama Series
It's been announced that Kiefer Sutherland is set to appear in a new spy drama series at Paramount+. According to Deadline, the 24 alum stars in Rabbit Hole as John Weir, "a master of deception in the world of corporate espionage" who "is framed for murder by powerful forces with the ability to influence and control populations." Additional cast members include Charles Dance, Meta Golding, Enid Graham, Jason Butler Harner, Walt Klink, and Rob Yang.
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Adam Rich, 'Eight Is Enough' Star, Dead at 54
Adam Rich, a former child actor who starred in the ABC series Eight is Enough, has died. He was 54. Rich played Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son of Dick Van Patten's Tom Bradford Sr. in the family drama. A family member told TMZ Sunday that Rich died on Saturday at...
'Real Housewives of Potomac' Left in Embarrassing Details Robyn Didn't Want You to See
The Real Housewives of Potomac brought the drama to Sensira Resort in Mexico on Sunday night's episode. While much of the focus was on the arguments that quickly ensued, others couldn't help but notice that the show included an embarrassing detail about Robyn Dixon. As fans noticed, RHOP didn't shy away from showing that one of Robyn's tracks (a piece of fake hair) was clearly visible.
Emma Watson's Instagram Is Confusing Her Fans
Emma Watson's Instagram has been a regular spot for the Harry Potter actress to share important causes she cares about, mixed with personal thoughts and reflections. However, throughout most of 2022, she took the account — which boasts 69 million followers — in a different direction. And this direction is making many feel out of the loop.
Becky Lynch Match Cut From 'WWE Raw' on Hulu
Viewers who wait and watch WWE Raw on Hulu might have been wondering where Becky Lynch was on Monday night's episode. Well, she was actually featured in the episode in both a promo segment and a match. However, WWE opted not to include her in the 90-minute version of Raw delivered to Hulu after the live episode's broadcast on USA Network. While this first Raw episode of 2023 was particularly stacked, it's an odd choice to omit one of WWE's biggest Superstars.
Earl Boen, 'Terminator' Franchise Star and Voice Actor, Dead at 81
Actor Earl Boen passed away on Thursday at his home in Hawaii. According to a report by Variety, Boen was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in the fall of 2022. He was 81 years old, and was beloved by friends, family and fans around the world. Boen was a...
Chad Ochocinco Johnson Engaged to Netflix Star
Chad Ochocinco Johnson is getting married. The former NFL wide receiver and his girlfriend, Sharelle Rosado of the reality series Selling Tampa, recently told PEOPLE that they are officially an engaged couple. Johnson proposed to Rosado in front of family and friends in Miami on Saturday night, presenting her with a seven-and-a-half-carat engagement ring.
'Fatal Attraction' Paramount+ Show Gets Release Date
Paramount+ announced a release date for the upcoming Fatal Attraction series based on the classic 1987 movie starring Michael Douglas and Glenn Close. This new series features The Affair's Joshua Jackson in the role Douglas originated, while Masters of Sex star Lizzy Caplan fills Close's part. Fatal Attraction will debut on the streaming service on April 30.
Actress Mauled by Seal While Swimming
Raised By Wolves actor Loulou Taylor is recovering after she was rushed to the hospital for injuries sustained in a seal attack. Taylor, who portrays Cassia in the HBO Max series, jokingly compared the incident to a scene from Jaws, but with a seal, as she opened up about being attacked by a seal while swimming in the ocean off Clifton Beach in Cape Town, South Africa.
'Game of Thrones' Jon Snow Spinoff With Kit Harrington: What We Know
There are several Game of Thrones spinoffs in development right now, but the one with the most questions hanging over it is undoubtedly SNOW. This was the last "successor series" announced, and the only one that is actually a sequel to Game of Thrones itself. Six months after the news leaked, there are still plenty of mysteries regarding this series.
'Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin' Season 2 Fate Revealed
Peacock has another comedy hit with the Pitch Perfect spin-off series, Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin. The new series was just renewed for a second season. Adam Devine stars as Bumper Allen, the memorable villain role he played in the first two Pitch Perfect movies. Bumper in Berlin debuted with...
Gisele Bündchen Shares First 2023 Photo as She Moves on From Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is looking forward to a great year, particularly after experiencing a hardship in 2022. For Bündchen's first Instagram post of 2023, Bündchen reflected on finding peace by shutting out all of the noise. As fans know, the supermodel navigated a significant life change in 2022, as she got a divorce from Tom Brady.
John Mayer Pays Tribute to Bob Saget on Anniversary of Comedian's Death: 'I Loved That Guy'
John Mayer has paid tribute to Bob Saget on the anniversary of the comedian's death. On Instagram, the singer-songwriter shared a photo of his late friend and memorialized the Full House alum in the post's caption. "One year ago today, we lost Bob Saget," Mayer wrote in the Jan. 9 post. "I loved that guy. I love saying 'I loved that guy.' Soon after he left us, I couldn't finish those three words without falling apart, but now I say it with all the simplicity and complexity that love itself entails. "
Miles Teller and Austin Butler Lost out on Major Movie Role
Paul Mescal, who starred in Hulu's Normal People and gave an incredible performance in Aftersun, will lead Ridley Scott's long-awaited sequel to Gladiator. Miles Teller and Elvis star Austin Butler were reportedly being considered for the part, but Scott chose to go with an actor who is not a superstar yet. The original Gladiator hit theaters in 2000 and won five Oscars.
Tour Mark Wahlberg's $28 Million Home Featured in 'Entourage'
Mark Wahlberg, a Boston native who first rose to fame as a rapper with the group Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch, is now an actor, having made $400 million from his Hollywood career. During the early 2000s, Wahlberg appeared in many big-budget action films, including The Perfect Storm and Planet of the Apes. As the protagonist of the Transformers series, Wahlberg was the highest-paid American actor in 2017. In addition to co-owning Wahlburgers with his brother, Paul, the head chef of the restaurant, he is the executive producer of five successful HBO series, including Entourage and Boardwalk Empire. In 2010, Mark received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Unsurprisingly, the actor has the real estate to match his success. A sprawling Beverly Hills compound that previously belonged to him and was featured in Entourage has just gone on the market with a price tag of US$28.5 million.
