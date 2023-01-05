Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Forget Dwayne Johnson, Will Smith could be the perfect former DC star to lead the MCU multiverse next
With Black Adam ironically failing to both bring Henry Cavill back as Superman and launch the big-screen career of the titular antihero himself, there’s been a lot of speculation that Dwayne Johnson could move over to the MCU ⏤ especially since The Rock named the Avenger he’d most like to play nearly a decade ago. But, you know what, maybe there’s another former DC star who would actually grab even more headlines if they ever joined the Marvel multiverse. We’re talking, of course, about the Academy’s least favorite celeb, Will Smith.
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson is almost certainly the reason Dave Bautista turned down ‘Fast & Furious’
Thanks to the overwhelming success he’s experienced since making the jump to Hollywood, any wrestler-turned-actor that finds even a moderate amount of joy in the acting business is destined to be compared to Dwayne Johnson. However, Dave Bautista wants absolutely nothing to do with it. While their paths didn’t...
Popculture
Adam Rich, 'Eight Is Enough' Star, Dead at 54
Adam Rich, a former child actor who starred in the ABC series Eight is Enough, has died. He was 54. Rich played Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son of Dick Van Patten's Tom Bradford Sr. in the family drama. A family member told TMZ Sunday that Rich died on Saturday at...
Popculture
Pop Star Reveals Marriage to Composer
Japanese pop superstar Aimer capped 2022 in a big way. Just hours before the clock struck midnight and the world welcomed 2023, the singer announced she married music composer and lyricist Masahiro Tobinai. The newlyweds are long-time collaborators and recently worked together on the theme song for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc.
The Taylor Sheridan Paramount show that audiences are starting to get sick of
The mid-season finale ofYellowstone Season 5 in recent days has not only left fans of the hit Paramount Network drama underwhelmed — it’s also generated a wave of sentiment that we’re not used to seeing associated with creator Taylor Sheridan’s many shows for the network. That...
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue
Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
Don Cheadle says Marvel gave him 2 hours to agree to a 6-movie deal while he was at his 'kid's laser-tag birthday party'
Don Cheadle said Marvel called him at his kid's birthday party, saying, "If you don't say yes, we're going to the next person."
Popculture
Becky Lynch Match Cut From 'WWE Raw' on Hulu
Viewers who wait and watch WWE Raw on Hulu might have been wondering where Becky Lynch was on Monday night's episode. Well, she was actually featured in the episode in both a promo segment and a match. However, WWE opted not to include her in the 90-minute version of Raw delivered to Hulu after the live episode's broadcast on USA Network. While this first Raw episode of 2023 was particularly stacked, it's an odd choice to omit one of WWE's biggest Superstars.
Popculture
Emma Watson's Instagram Is Confusing Her Fans
Emma Watson's Instagram has been a regular spot for the Harry Potter actress to share important causes she cares about, mixed with personal thoughts and reflections. However, throughout most of 2022, she took the account — which boasts 69 million followers — in a different direction. And this direction is making many feel out of the loop.
Popculture
'Fatal Attraction' Paramount+ Show Gets Release Date
Paramount+ announced a release date for the upcoming Fatal Attraction series based on the classic 1987 movie starring Michael Douglas and Glenn Close. This new series features The Affair's Joshua Jackson in the role Douglas originated, while Masters of Sex star Lizzy Caplan fills Close's part. Fatal Attraction will debut on the streaming service on April 30.
Popculture
Brand New Netflix Movie Shoots Straight to No. 1
The new Netflix original film The Pale Blue Eye premiered this weekend and climbed immediately to the number-one spot on the streamer's charts. The Pale Blue Eye was written and directed by Scott Cooper and stars Christian Bale and Gillian Anderson, among others. While it is getting a lot of views this week, it's hard to predict how the reviews will look when the dust has settled.
Popculture
Chad Ochocinco Johnson Engaged to Netflix Star
Chad Ochocinco Johnson is getting married. The former NFL wide receiver and his girlfriend, Sharelle Rosado of the reality series Selling Tampa, recently told PEOPLE that they are officially an engaged couple. Johnson proposed to Rosado in front of family and friends in Miami on Saturday night, presenting her with a seven-and-a-half-carat engagement ring.
Popculture
Netflix Renews Show That's Been Dominating Its Charts for New Season
Netflix has a huge hit new series on its hands — and it's coming back for more! Wednesday has been renewed for Season 2 amid its successful Season 1 run. In a video shared last week, Netflix shared clips from Wednesday Season 1 along with footage of fans who've been rallying around the series. Near the end of the clip, Netflix reveals that "the global phenomenon will return for Season 2."
Popculture
'Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin' Season 2 Fate Revealed
Peacock has another comedy hit with the Pitch Perfect spin-off series, Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin. The new series was just renewed for a second season. Adam Devine stars as Bumper Allen, the memorable villain role he played in the first two Pitch Perfect movies. Bumper in Berlin debuted with...
Popculture
Actress Mauled by Seal While Swimming
Raised By Wolves actor Loulou Taylor is recovering after she was rushed to the hospital for injuries sustained in a seal attack. Taylor, who portrays Cassia in the HBO Max series, jokingly compared the incident to a scene from Jaws, but with a seal, as she opened up about being attacked by a seal while swimming in the ocean off Clifton Beach in Cape Town, South Africa.
Popculture
Tour Mark Wahlberg's $28 Million Home Featured in 'Entourage'
Mark Wahlberg, a Boston native who first rose to fame as a rapper with the group Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch, is now an actor, having made $400 million from his Hollywood career. During the early 2000s, Wahlberg appeared in many big-budget action films, including The Perfect Storm and Planet of the Apes. As the protagonist of the Transformers series, Wahlberg was the highest-paid American actor in 2017. In addition to co-owning Wahlburgers with his brother, Paul, the head chef of the restaurant, he is the executive producer of five successful HBO series, including Entourage and Boardwalk Empire. In 2010, Mark received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Unsurprisingly, the actor has the real estate to match his success. A sprawling Beverly Hills compound that previously belonged to him and was featured in Entourage has just gone on the market with a price tag of US$28.5 million.
Popculture
Gisele Bündchen Shares First 2023 Photo as She Moves on From Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is looking forward to a great year, particularly after experiencing a hardship in 2022. For Bündchen's first Instagram post of 2023, Bündchen reflected on finding peace by shutting out all of the noise. As fans know, the supermodel navigated a significant life change in 2022, as she got a divorce from Tom Brady.
Popculture
Classic Monster Movie Getting Unexpected Reboot
Composer Michael Giacchino will direct a remake of Them!, the 1954 monster movie classic, for Warner Bros. Giacchino recently showed off his skills behind the camera with Disney+'s Marvel Halloween special Werewolf at Night. He made his professional directing debut with a 2019 episode of Star Trek: Short Treks. Them!...
Popculture
Kiefer Sutherland Set to Star in New Spy Drama Series
It's been announced that Kiefer Sutherland is set to appear in a new spy drama series at Paramount+. According to Deadline, the 24 alum stars in Rabbit Hole as John Weir, "a master of deception in the world of corporate espionage" who "is framed for murder by powerful forces with the ability to influence and control populations." Additional cast members include Charles Dance, Meta Golding, Enid Graham, Jason Butler Harner, Walt Klink, and Rob Yang.
