Mark Wahlberg, a Boston native who first rose to fame as a rapper with the group Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch, is now an actor, having made $400 million from his Hollywood career. During the early 2000s, Wahlberg appeared in many big-budget action films, including The Perfect Storm and Planet of the Apes. As the protagonist of the Transformers series, Wahlberg was the highest-paid American actor in 2017. In addition to co-owning Wahlburgers with his brother, Paul, the head chef of the restaurant, he is the executive producer of five successful HBO series, including Entourage and Boardwalk Empire. In 2010, Mark received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Unsurprisingly, the actor has the real estate to match his success. A sprawling Beverly Hills compound that previously belonged to him and was featured in Entourage has just gone on the market with a price tag of US$28.5 million.

