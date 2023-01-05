ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texans Focused On Winning vs. Colts, Not No. 1 Pick

By Coty M. Davis
TexansDaily
TexansDaily
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wa1jn_0k4oqMHe00

Ahead of their Week 18 contest against the Colts, coach Lovie Smith is focused on closing the 2022 season with a victory, not securing No. 1 pick.

HOUSTON — The Cleveland Browns eliminated the Houston Texans from playoff contention on Dec. 4. But the franchise has a lot at stake ahead of their season finale against the Indianapolis Colts.

If the Texans lose inside Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, they will enter the 2023 NFL Draft with the No. 1 pick. But if the Texans win their Week 18 contest, they could fall to the second pick if the Chicago Bears lose to the Minnesota Vikings.

A chance at the top overall selection would put the Texans in prime position to select quarterback Bryce Young , the projected No. 1 pick from Alabama.

But coach Lovie Smith isn't worried about Houston's draft selection. His top priority is helping the Texans end their 2022 season on a positive note.

"We’ve been trying to win for a long period of time — none of that has changed," Smith said. "That’s why there is disappointment in what happened [Sunday]. We’re going to go to work this week and do everything we possibly can to win this last game.”

Smith is hoping Houston can finish the year with a winnable record within their division. They are 2-2-1 against the AFC South, and the Texans may be able to meet Smith's desires against Indianapolis.

The Colts (4-11-1) have dropped six consecutive games and will start backup quarterback Sam Ehlinger over veterans Matt Ryan and Nick Foles.

The University of Texas product has started two games in his short NFL career. Ehlinger holds a 0-2-0 record while completing 62.1 percent of his passes for 364 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

"As you look at history a little bit too on whether you get the first or second pick, third, you never really know how they all are going to turn out," Smith said. "I think eventually it helps your ball club when you can get some of those top guys.

"I think if you’re picking early, you’re going to get some top players. I think it’s safe to say we’re going to get some impact players that will help us. We understand what position we’re in right now."

The 2019 season marked the last time the Texans finished with a winning record against their division. They went 4-2 against their divisional opponents — which included splitting two games against the Colts.

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen .

Want even more Houston Texans news? Check out the SI.com team page here.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
The Comeback

Texans G.M. reveals reason for Lovie Smith decision

On Sunday, the Houston Texans fired head coach Lovie Smith after just one season with the team, marking the second time in a row the team has fired their head coach after just one season. And after the big coaching decision, Texans general manager Nick Caserio explained the move. In a statement on Sunday afternoon, Read more... The post Texans G.M. reveals reason for Lovie Smith decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
HOUSTON, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines

The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick's Announcement

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will be back for another season in 2023. The Patriots head coach announced on Monday morning that he will return for another season. "Bill Belichick tells reporters that he'll be back for another season in 2023 and, "the process will start today." He'll...
theScore

Report: Lovie Smith met with Texans owner to argue for 2nd season

Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith has been meeting with owner Cal McNair to state his case for a second year in Houston, sources told Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The Texans reportedly intend to evaluate Smith's future at the end of the season, his first with...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Coach Should Be Fired 'Tonight'

If it were up to Colin Cowherd, the Las Vegas Raiders would be looking for a new head coach heading into the 2023 offseason. That's right, he thinks it's time for the Raiders to fire head coach Josh McDaniels. He made that clear in a message he posted to Twitter on Saturday night as the Raiders faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Pistons land 1st Round pick in proposed trade with Pacers

If you are a fan of the Detroit Pistons, it has been a rough go this season as the team is currently sitting dead last in the entire NBA. But, not only are the Pistons struggling in a big way but they have been forced to do so without their best player Cade Cunningham, who is out for the entire season with an injury. In a fictional trade proposed by Fansided, the Pistons would land a first-round pick by making a trade with the Indiana Pacers.
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Broncos receive permission to interview notable head coach

The Denver Broncos’ head coaching search appears to be heating up. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Saturday that the Denver Broncos have asked for and received permission from the New Orleans Saints to interview Sean Payton for their head coaching vacancy. Schefter adds though that the NFL has ruled that no in-person interviews can be... The post Broncos receive permission to interview notable head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Patriots player files grievance over team suspension

The New England Patriots abruptly suspended two players this week under vague circumstances, and one of those players has stated his intention to fight back against the discipline. Patriots punter Jake Bailey issued a statement through his agent disputing the Patriots’ reasons for handing down a suspension. Bailey, who was placed on injured reserve with... The post Patriots player files grievance over team suspension appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Colts player sends clear message about what franchise needs

The Indianapolis Colts have missed the playoffs in six of the last eight seasons, and with their coaching and quarterback situation looking uncertain, things might not get better in 2023. Plenty have tried to diagnose the issues that are hindering the franchise, but veteran tight end Mo Alie-Cox might have summed it up best. Alie-Cox... The post Colts player sends clear message about what franchise needs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Report: NFL Coach Or General Manager Will Be Fired Sunday

An NFL head coach, general manager or both will reportedly be fired on Sunday. The Houston Texans have been one of the worst teams in the league this year. That will result in head coach Lovie Smith, general manager Nick Caserio - or both - getting fired after Sunday's final game.
HOUSTON, TX
TexansDaily

TexansDaily

Houston, TX
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

TexansDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Houston Texans

Comments / 0

Community Policy