Texans Focused On Winning vs. Colts, Not No. 1 Pick

Ahead of their Week 18 contest against the Colts, coach Lovie Smith is focused on closing the 2022 season with a victory, not securing No. 1 pick.

HOUSTON — The Cleveland Browns eliminated the Houston Texans from playoff contention on Dec. 4. But the franchise has a lot at stake ahead of their season finale against the Indianapolis Colts.

If the Texans lose inside Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, they will enter the 2023 NFL Draft with the No. 1 pick. But if the Texans win their Week 18 contest, they could fall to the second pick if the Chicago Bears lose to the Minnesota Vikings.

A chance at the top overall selection would put the Texans in prime position to select quarterback Bryce Young , the projected No. 1 pick from Alabama.

But coach Lovie Smith isn't worried about Houston's draft selection. His top priority is helping the Texans end their 2022 season on a positive note.

"We’ve been trying to win for a long period of time — none of that has changed," Smith said. "That’s why there is disappointment in what happened [Sunday]. We’re going to go to work this week and do everything we possibly can to win this last game.”

Smith is hoping Houston can finish the year with a winnable record within their division. They are 2-2-1 against the AFC South, and the Texans may be able to meet Smith's desires against Indianapolis.

The Colts (4-11-1) have dropped six consecutive games and will start backup quarterback Sam Ehlinger over veterans Matt Ryan and Nick Foles.

The University of Texas product has started two games in his short NFL career. Ehlinger holds a 0-2-0 record while completing 62.1 percent of his passes for 364 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

"As you look at history a little bit too on whether you get the first or second pick, third, you never really know how they all are going to turn out," Smith said. "I think eventually it helps your ball club when you can get some of those top guys.

"I think if you’re picking early, you’re going to get some top players. I think it’s safe to say we’re going to get some impact players that will help us. We understand what position we’re in right now."

The 2019 season marked the last time the Texans finished with a winning record against their division. They went 4-2 against their divisional opponents — which included splitting two games against the Colts.

