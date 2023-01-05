ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Nevada Current

240 unhoused individuals died in Southern Nevada last year

Policy, politics and progressive commentary While attending last month’s vigil in Southern Nevada remembering unhoused people who died in 2022, Clark County Human Services Administrator Tim Burch took note of many of the stories circling in the background.  An estimated 240 unhoused people died in Southern Nevada between Nov. 1 2021 and Oct. 31, 2022, which was around the same […] The post 240 unhoused individuals died in Southern Nevada last year appeared first on Nevada Current.
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada officials submit proposals for Lake Mead cuts

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Southern Nevada Water Authority is speaking out about how it believes the Southwest can save Lake Mead and hundreds of billions of gallons of water every year, submitting its ideas to the Bureau of Reclamation. The feds have asked for Southern Nevada, Arizona, California...
963kklz.com

Shelley Berkley To Run For Mayor Of Las Vegas

Former U.S. Congresswoman Shelley Berkley, a longtime Nevada political powerhouse and a trailblazer for women in politics, is coming out of private life to run for office once again. In an exclusive interview with KTNV’s Tricia Kean, Shelley Berkley announced her candidacy for Las Vegas Mayor on Thursday. When...
allamericanatlas.com

19 Charming Small Towns in Nevada You Need to Visit

If you think of Nevada, the mind instantly goes to the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas. Skyscrapers and lights and gambling where the nights blend into mornings and the mornings feed into the evenings in one neon-lit blur. But there’s a lot more to the state than that.
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada sees fewer fatal crashes in 2022 than 2021, state reports

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The State of Nevada saw slightly fewer fatal crashes in 2022 than in 2021, the office of Traffic Safety reported recently. According to the data, there were 385 fatalities in 2021, while there were 382 fatalities in 2022, a decrease of .78%. There were a...
southernillinoisnow.com

California towns evacuated as monster storm expected to bring foot of rain

(NEW YORK) — Another “powerful” atmospheric river struck the West Coast Monday, and has already prompted evacuation orders and rescues in California as torrential rain, high winds and downed trees have created a dangerous situation for thousands of residents. The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation...
Fox5 KVVU

Everyone in California’s Montecito ordered out amid deluge

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rain-weary Californians grappled with flooding and mudslides Monday as the latest in a series of powerful storms walloped the state, prompting widespread evacuations, toppling trees and frustrating motorists who hit roadblocks caused by fallen debris. Tens of thousands of people remained without power, and some...
KOLO TV Reno

Local organization voices concerns about issues in Nevada schools

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For Paul White, his organization has a stated purpose. “Our goal is exposing what is going on in Washoe county schools. Demanding better leadership.”. White’s organization is called Education Crusade, and he held a press conference down the road from North Valley’s high on Monday to discuss the issues within the school district. His claims are extreme, and aren’t verifiable, but are concerning.
apr.org

Tribes are suing to stop a proposed lithium mine in Nevada, saying the site is sacred

As a correspondent on NPR's national desk, Kirk Siegler covers rural life, culture and politics from his base in Boise, Idaho.
963kklz.com

6 Nevada Laws That Took Effect January 1, 2023

New Nevada laws have been issued for the 2023 year and you should know about them. As many of us were partying on the Las Vegas Strip, updated Nevada laws and regulations were going into effect. This may affect you or it may not but it’s wise to know what is happening to your fellow neighbors.
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada to distribute opioid settlement funds

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada will receive tens of millions after settling with Walmart and American Drug Stores. The state claimed the companies failed to properly regulate prescription drugs. The total opioid settlement amount rings in at 33.7 million dollars. Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford made the annoucement at the...
2news.com

Nevada Tobacco Retailers now required to use scanning to verify age

Effective now, tobacco retailers in Nevada are required to use scanning technology or an automated software-based system to verify age on anyone under the age of 40 before making sales of tobacco products. The implementation of Assembly Bill 360, passed in 2021 updates Nevada Revised Statutes 370.521, which states consumers...
