Lombardo's first executive orders rescind Sisolak's COVID-19 mandates, address state workforce vacancies
(The Center Square) – Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo signed his first two executive orders this week, he announced in a tweet Friday. The first order repeals all COVID-19 mandates from the Sisolak administration, and the second directs state leadership to address workforce vacancies and resume in-person office operations by July 1.
240 unhoused individuals died in Southern Nevada last year
Policy, politics and progressive commentary While attending last month’s vigil in Southern Nevada remembering unhoused people who died in 2022, Clark County Human Services Administrator Tim Burch took note of many of the stories circling in the background. An estimated 240 unhoused people died in Southern Nevada between Nov. 1 2021 and Oct. 31, 2022, which was around the same […] The post 240 unhoused individuals died in Southern Nevada last year appeared first on Nevada Current.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada officials submit proposals for Lake Mead cuts
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Southern Nevada Water Authority is speaking out about how it believes the Southwest can save Lake Mead and hundreds of billions of gallons of water every year, submitting its ideas to the Bureau of Reclamation. The feds have asked for Southern Nevada, Arizona, California...
963kklz.com
Shelley Berkley To Run For Mayor Of Las Vegas
Former U.S. Congresswoman Shelley Berkley, a longtime Nevada political powerhouse and a trailblazer for women in politics, is coming out of private life to run for office once again. In an exclusive interview with KTNV’s Tricia Kean, Shelley Berkley announced her candidacy for Las Vegas Mayor on Thursday. When...
KOLO TV Reno
Lombardo orders: Get state workers back in offices and cancel COVID-19 orders
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo’s first executive order canceled former Gov. Steve Sisolak’s COVID-19 orders. The second order Lombardo signed Friday aims to get state workers return to “pre-pandemic, normal and customary office conditions” by July 1. The second order said Nevada has...
allamericanatlas.com
19 Charming Small Towns in Nevada You Need to Visit
If you think of Nevada, the mind instantly goes to the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas. Skyscrapers and lights and gambling where the nights blend into mornings and the mornings feed into the evenings in one neon-lit blur. But there’s a lot more to the state than that.
What is ahead for Southern Nevada renters in the new year?
Southern Nevada was home to some of the highest rental prices for apartments and homes in the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic. 8 News Now spoke to experts from Rent.com for more insight into what is ahead for renters for the new year.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada sees fewer fatal crashes in 2022 than 2021, state reports
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The State of Nevada saw slightly fewer fatal crashes in 2022 than in 2021, the office of Traffic Safety reported recently. According to the data, there were 385 fatalities in 2021, while there were 382 fatalities in 2022, a decrease of .78%. There were a...
southernillinoisnow.com
California towns evacuated as monster storm expected to bring foot of rain
(NEW YORK) — Another “powerful” atmospheric river struck the West Coast Monday, and has already prompted evacuation orders and rescues in California as torrential rain, high winds and downed trees have created a dangerous situation for thousands of residents. The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation...
Fox5 KVVU
Everyone in California’s Montecito ordered out amid deluge
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rain-weary Californians grappled with flooding and mudslides Monday as the latest in a series of powerful storms walloped the state, prompting widespread evacuations, toppling trees and frustrating motorists who hit roadblocks caused by fallen debris. Tens of thousands of people remained without power, and some...
Nevada corrections officer exposed to possible fentanyl, department confirms
A correctional officer was exposed to a substance initially believed to be fentanyl, the Nevada Department of Corrections confirms.
KOLO TV Reno
Local organization voices concerns about issues in Nevada schools
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For Paul White, his organization has a stated purpose. “Our goal is exposing what is going on in Washoe county schools. Demanding better leadership.”. White’s organization is called Education Crusade, and he held a press conference down the road from North Valley’s high on Monday to discuss the issues within the school district. His claims are extreme, and aren’t verifiable, but are concerning.
apr.org
Tribes are suing to stop a proposed lithium mine in Nevada, saying the site is sacred
As a correspondent on NPR's national desk, Kirk Siegler covers rural life, culture and politics from his base in Boise, Idaho. News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
2news.com
Gov. Lombardo Declares Emergency for Liquid Petroleum Gas Delivery amid Ongoing Storms
Tonight, January 6, Governor Joe Lombardo has issued a proclamation declaring a liquid petroleum gas delivery emergency in Nevada. The Governor's Office says recent storms, along with existing supply chain issues, have delayed the delivery of propane in Nevada. They say these widespread delivery delays have caused a drop in propane supply.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada citizens targeted by scam calls, emails pretending to be federal authorities
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The United States Court for the District of Nevada released a warning Friday that citizens are being targeted by scam calls and emails. Federal courts do not call or email people requesting money or other sensitive information to avoid arrest, officials said. It is a...
963kklz.com
6 Nevada Laws That Took Effect January 1, 2023
New Nevada laws have been issued for the 2023 year and you should know about them. As many of us were partying on the Las Vegas Strip, updated Nevada laws and regulations were going into effect. This may affect you or it may not but it’s wise to know what is happening to your fellow neighbors.
Expected rain arrived as snow and damaged the grid. Now, more storms are on the way.
With more storms on the way, about 71,000 Nevada residents are recovering from power outages over New Year’s weekend caused by wet and heavy snow in Reno, Sparks and Carson City. The post Expected rain arrived as snow and damaged the grid. Now, more storms are on the way. appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada to distribute opioid settlement funds
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada will receive tens of millions after settling with Walmart and American Drug Stores. The state claimed the companies failed to properly regulate prescription drugs. The total opioid settlement amount rings in at 33.7 million dollars. Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford made the annoucement at the...
kunr.org
Governor Lombardo pledges no new taxes, less government oversight, and more school choice at inauguration
Inclement weather forced the event to be moved from the lawn at the Nevada State Capitol to the Carson City Community Center. Republican and Democratic lawmakers, law enforcement, and family filled the auditorium. “As governor, I am filled with hope and optimism [in] what we can accomplish if we simply...
2news.com
Nevada Tobacco Retailers now required to use scanning to verify age
Effective now, tobacco retailers in Nevada are required to use scanning technology or an automated software-based system to verify age on anyone under the age of 40 before making sales of tobacco products. The implementation of Assembly Bill 360, passed in 2021 updates Nevada Revised Statutes 370.521, which states consumers...
