ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Hosemann running for second term as lieutenant governor

By Richard Lake, Rachel Hernandez
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mE8Kw_0k4opvlw00

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Delbert Hosemann announced he will be seeking re-election as Mississippi’s lieutenant governor.

Raised in Warren County, he spent most of his professional life as a businessman. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business from Notre Dame, a law degree from the University of Mississippi and a Master of Taxation from New York University.

He’s a former partner of Jackson-based law firm Phelps Dunbar, LLP. He also served in the United States Reserve.

Hosemann was elected to his seat in 2019 with more 60% of the vote. He filed paperwork for reelection with the Republican Party on Thursday, January 5.

As part of his announcement, he said he will be making a three-day tour of business and community venues in and around Jackson, the Gulf Coast, Hattiesburg, Meridian, Columbus, Tupelo, DeSoto County, Greenwood, Natchez and Brookhaven.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Mississippi agency denies NAACP’s water discrimination claim

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi environmental regulator has denied claims that the state agency he leads discriminated against the capital city of Jackson in its distribution of federal funds for wastewater treatment. In a recently unearthed letter to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality Executive Director Christopher Wells wrote that […]
JACKSON, MS
MyArkLaMiss

From Trump to governor: Sanders prepares to take on new role

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — After running a campaign heavily focused on national politics and her time as President Donald Trump’s spokeswoman, Sarah Huckabee Sanders says she wants to keep her attention on Arkansas as she takes charge as the state’s 47th governor. Sanders will be sworn in Tuesday, becoming the first woman governor of Arkansas, her home state. […]
ARKANSAS STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Farmerville Foster Farms donates 400K chickens to Louisiana food banks

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — During the last weeks of 2022, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry transported approximately 400,000 pounds of chicken to food banks throughout the state of Louisiana. The chicken was donated by Foster Farms, which operates in Farmerville, La. The donated chicken will be distributed by Louisiana food banks through regular […]
FARMERVILLE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Conservatives take aim at tenure for university professors

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — When Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick asked Texas colleges to disavow critical race theory, the University of Texas faculty approved a resolution defending their freedom to decide for themselves how to teach about race. Patrick said he took it as a message to “go to hell.” In turn, Patrick, a Republican, said […]
TEXAS STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana professors create new project to protect historic collections from climate change

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU professors explain how cultural heritage institutions, including galleries, libraries, archives and museums, or GLAMs, are being impacted by climate change. “PROTECCT-GLAM: Providing Risk of the Environment’s Changing Climate Threats for Galleries, Libraries, Archives & Museums” is a three-year developing project, receiving a grant of $473,146. The project will conduct […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

W.Va. journalist let go after reporting on abuse allegations

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia journalist lost her job last month after she reported about alleged abuse of people with disabilities within the state agency that runs West Virginia’s foster care and psychiatric facilities. Amelia Ferrell Knisely, a reporter at West Virginia Public Broadcasting, said she was told to stop reporting on the […]
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

67K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy