Hosemann running for second term as lieutenant governor

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Delbert Hosemann announced he will be seeking re-election as Mississippi’s lieutenant governor.

Raised in Warren County, he spent most of his professional life as a businessman. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business from Notre Dame, a law degree from the University of Mississippi and a Master of Taxation from New York University.

He’s a former partner of Jackson-based law firm Phelps Dunbar, LLP. He also served in the United States Reserve.

Hosemann was elected to his seat in 2019 with more 60% of the vote. He filed paperwork for reelection with the Republican Party on Thursday, January 5.

As part of his announcement, he said he will be making a three-day tour of business and community venues in and around Jackson, the Gulf Coast, Hattiesburg, Meridian, Columbus, Tupelo, DeSoto County, Greenwood, Natchez and Brookhaven.