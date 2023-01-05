Read full article on original website
VTDigger
New report gives insights and recommendations on child well-being in Vermont
Contact: Dr. Morgan Crossman, Executive Director, Building Bright Futures. New Report Gives Insights and Recommendations on Child Well-Being in Vermont. Key topics include challenges in the early childhood workforce, the impact of the housing crisis on families with children, and the increase in children experiencing mental health conditions. Jan. 10,...
VTDigger
Vermont Arts Council distributes $3.6M in creative sector support, announces next round
MONTPELIER, VT— The Vermont Arts Council announces $3,692,500 in awards to 49 creative sector organizations and businesses in its first round of funding through the Creative Futures program. Supported by $9 million from Vermont’s share of the American Rescue Plan Act, the program aims to provide relief to one...
VTDigger
Blue Cross VT names Pinello-White Chief Administrative Officer
Blue Cross VT Names Pinello-White Chief Administrative Officer. Berlin, Vermont — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont has elevated Margaret Pinello-White to the newly created role of Chief Administrative Officer. Growing up on a working dairy farm in Randolph Center, Pinello-White learned at an early age the value...
Don Keelan: Vermont’s just not the same as it used to be
Self-reliance, personal responsibility, and local control are no longer relevant; Montpelier knows what is best for all of us and is prepared to let us know. Read the story on VTDigger here: Don Keelan: Vermont’s just not the same as it used to be.
Then Again: After the Revolution, debt crisis triggered extreme unrest
The uprisings over the debt crisis spilled over into Vermont, which wouldn’t become a state for five more years. Read the story on VTDigger here: Then Again: After the Revolution, debt crisis triggered extreme unrest.
Walter Medwid: Fish & Wildlife is unlike any other department in state government
No department with a $26 million budget and some 200 employees, charged with safeguarding a vast array of precious natural resource assets, should be functioning in an orbit all its own. Read the story on VTDigger here: Walter Medwid: Fish & Wildlife is unlike any other department in state government.
Vermont Senate leader introduces bill that would ban paramilitary training camps
“No one can say, well, we don't have this problem in Vermont,” said Sen. Phil Baruth, D/P-Chittenden, “because Slate Ridge has been a problem for a while now.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont Senate leader introduces bill that would ban paramilitary training camps.
Gov. Phil Scott asks lawmakers to move $283 million into spending plans for this fiscal year
The proposal includes multimillion dollar appropriations towards broadband, health care staffing, rural infrastructure assistance and more. Read the story on VTDigger here: Gov. Phil Scott asks lawmakers to move $283 million into spending plans for this fiscal year.
