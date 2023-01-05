ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
105.7 The Hawk

Here Is Where You Should Go To Experience New Jersey’s Best Road Trip

If you are looking for an amazing, iconic road trip, experts say you don't have to cross a border. There is an iconic road trip you have to take right here in New Jersey. Now, we don't often consider the words "joy" and "driving" very compatible here in the Garden State. As a matter of fact, those two words hardly ever find themselves in the same sentence, unless of course there is a "once I stopped" in the middle of them.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Beach Radio

The Scariest Diner in New Jersey with Scary Good Food You Need to Try!

Scary good food in New Jersey's "scariest" diner! Wow, this sounds intriguing, doesn't it? I stumbled across this story from Only In Your State and wanted to share it with you at home. Diners are always a great topic and delicious food. Personally, I always enjoy a good "diner" meal. I love the food and the atmosphere of a good Jersey diner. Along with a good cup of "diner" coffee.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Lite 96.9 WFPG

How Many of These Old New Jersey License Plates Do You Remember?

From different colors to different sizes, New Jersey license plates have gone through a lot of changes over the years. Judge me all you want, but I'm not a fan of New Jersey's license plates. The yellow and black clash too much and are plain in comparison to states like New York, whose plates have pretty designs on them. Although there is meaning to the color scheme, which you'll find out about later on, it just doesn't do it for me.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Lite 96.9 WFPG

New Jersey is Home to a Hidden Underground Tiki Bar

This is so cool. Did you know there's a hidden, underground Tiki Bar and restaurant in New Jersey? I didn't, but now that I do, I definitely want to check it out. If you're looking for someplace to go with a cool vibe, this is it. It's called Cellar 335, according to Only in Your State and it's right up the turnpike in Jersey City.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
newjerseyisntboring.com

Stock Up This Winter at these New Jersey Winter Farmers Markets 2023

Who says you can’t have Farmer’s Markets in New Jersey? While this time of the year is very cold, there are still events that celebrate New Jersey produce, fresh meat and seafood, artisanal cheese, chocolate, wine, and more! You can support these local vendors this Winter by stopping by and purchasing something directly from the people who made it!
NEW JERSEY STATE
Shore News Network

This New Jersey city made America’s top 10 cities for bagels list

JERSEY CITY, NJ – If you live in New Jersey, you know that New York City is the bagel capital of the world, but one New Jersey city made the cut in a recent Best Cities for Bagel Lovers Top 10. When you leave New York City, great bagels are not as hard to find as they are in most other parts of the country. New Jersey does a pretty good bagel statewide. But one city made the list, competing with major cities such as San Francisco, Boston, Orlando and Philadelphia. That city was unexpected because you don’t necessarily think The post This New Jersey city made America’s top 10 cities for bagels list appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

FINALLY! Prince Tea House in Marlton NJ Sets Grand Opening Date

Pinkies up! It's almost tea time in Burlington County!. Prince Tea House, a French-Asian speciality tea/coffee, dessert, and brunch chain, is almost ready to open its doors in Marlton NJ . According to Facebook community page A View From Evesham, they're set to have a soft opening at 746 West Route 70 in Evesham Plaza on Jan 13, followed by an official grand opening on Jan 18!
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Northfield NJ
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wfpg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy