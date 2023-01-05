Read full article on original website
Related
Put Your Phone Do Not Disturb And Chill At This NJ Day Spa
Need a break from your life for a few hours? This spa that is so close to the city that you can see it from the outdoor pool is at the tip of New Jersey and is the perfect spot to put your phone on airplane mode. I’ve seen so...
Here Is Where You Should Go To Experience New Jersey’s Best Road Trip
If you are looking for an amazing, iconic road trip, experts say you don't have to cross a border. There is an iconic road trip you have to take right here in New Jersey. Now, we don't often consider the words "joy" and "driving" very compatible here in the Garden State. As a matter of fact, those two words hardly ever find themselves in the same sentence, unless of course there is a "once I stopped" in the middle of them.
New Jersey witness says shape-changing object 150 feet over neighbor's home
A New Jersey witness at Long Beach reported watching a shape-changing object 150 feet over a neighbor’s home at 6:41 p.m. on January 2, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
The Scariest Diner in New Jersey with Scary Good Food You Need to Try!
Scary good food in New Jersey's "scariest" diner! Wow, this sounds intriguing, doesn't it? I stumbled across this story from Only In Your State and wanted to share it with you at home. Diners are always a great topic and delicious food. Personally, I always enjoy a good "diner" meal. I love the food and the atmosphere of a good Jersey diner. Along with a good cup of "diner" coffee.
How Many of These Old New Jersey License Plates Do You Remember?
From different colors to different sizes, New Jersey license plates have gone through a lot of changes over the years. Judge me all you want, but I'm not a fan of New Jersey's license plates. The yellow and black clash too much and are plain in comparison to states like New York, whose plates have pretty designs on them. Although there is meaning to the color scheme, which you'll find out about later on, it just doesn't do it for me.
This Is Where You Get The Best Italian Street Food In New Jersey
There is a cult developing and I suggest you join. You don’t have to do anything weird but you do have to admit that Italians just do everything better. Admit it, from cars to wine and fashion the Italians have it on lock. Add food into the conversation and it's game over.
New Jersey is Home to a Hidden Underground Tiki Bar
This is so cool. Did you know there's a hidden, underground Tiki Bar and restaurant in New Jersey? I didn't, but now that I do, I definitely want to check it out. If you're looking for someplace to go with a cool vibe, this is it. It's called Cellar 335, according to Only in Your State and it's right up the turnpike in Jersey City.
The best steaks in Central Jersey: Where they are, what to order
There is no other meal for me than a steak dinner with all the trimmings. Baked potato, mushrooms, onions. I'd throw some broccoli rabe into the mix as well, but that's me. You could call it my "Happy Meal." Sing: "You deserve a steak today!" I like them medium rare,...
newjerseyisntboring.com
Stock Up This Winter at these New Jersey Winter Farmers Markets 2023
Who says you can’t have Farmer’s Markets in New Jersey? While this time of the year is very cold, there are still events that celebrate New Jersey produce, fresh meat and seafood, artisanal cheese, chocolate, wine, and more! You can support these local vendors this Winter by stopping by and purchasing something directly from the people who made it!
The Biggest Taco You’ll Ever Eat Is Right Here In New Jersey
When it comes to delicious food, New Jersey pretty much has that on lock. Good luck finding a meal here in South Jersey that's completely awful. Sure, some places are better than others. However, overall, it's hard to find cuisine that not edible. Since it is the Garden State, it's...
This New Jersey city made America’s top 10 cities for bagels list
JERSEY CITY, NJ – If you live in New Jersey, you know that New York City is the bagel capital of the world, but one New Jersey city made the cut in a recent Best Cities for Bagel Lovers Top 10. When you leave New York City, great bagels are not as hard to find as they are in most other parts of the country. New Jersey does a pretty good bagel statewide. But one city made the list, competing with major cities such as San Francisco, Boston, Orlando and Philadelphia. That city was unexpected because you don’t necessarily think The post This New Jersey city made America’s top 10 cities for bagels list appeared first on Shore News Network.
Do affluent NJ residents care? Making it too easy for burglars, car thieves
For all the proposed legislation and local laws to toughen the penalties for car theft in New Jersey, it might all come down to one basic preventative measure: locking your car and home doors. In four cases of attempted home burglaries in Toms River on Friday morning, two ended with...
NJ teachers union backs bereavement to cover all types of pregnancy loss
The state's largest teachers union supports adding benefits for parents who suffer pregnancy loss, infertility, adoption challenges and other setbacks affecting would-be parents. Sample contract language amending bereavement benefits was endorsed by the New Jersey Education Association after it was developed by the New Jersey nonprofit Start Healing Together. The...
Monmouth County, New Jersey Restaurant Named Best Soup In The State
As much as the summer lover in all of us in New Jersey has been fighting it, the bitter cold time of year when we all yearn for a hot cup or bowl of delicious comforting soup. And now the experts are weighing in on where you can find the best soup in the Garden State.
FINALLY! Prince Tea House in Marlton NJ Sets Grand Opening Date
Pinkies up! It's almost tea time in Burlington County!. Prince Tea House, a French-Asian speciality tea/coffee, dessert, and brunch chain, is almost ready to open its doors in Marlton NJ . According to Facebook community page A View From Evesham, they're set to have a soft opening at 746 West Route 70 in Evesham Plaza on Jan 13, followed by an official grand opening on Jan 18!
This small New Jersey town offers a perfect day trip
New Jersey is known for a lot of things, but what really sets us apart from other states is all of our unique small towns — and one town is getting some serious props for being one of the best places in the state to visit for a day trip.
Where is winter? NJ’s next storm system likely another rainmaker
So far this winter season, we have had two snow events in New Jersey. Both limited to NW NJ, and only putting about 2 or 3 inches on the ground. Newark Airport has only netted 0.1" of total snow accumulation this season — the slowest start to winter there since 2006-07.
A Big Supermarket Chain in NJ Announces Another Store is Closing
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in the Garden State over the past couple of years and supermarkets are certainly no exception. In 2022, at least four major food stores closed in New Jersey. The calendar had just barely flipped over to January when...
Expensive Or Not, Survey Says NJ Is Among Top 10 States To Raise A Family
You're already well aware of this if you're a New Jersey resident, but the Garden State oftentimes catches quite a lot of slack. Sure, it's expensive and there are a lot of people here, but all the stereotypes are robbing people from seeing all the great aspects of the state.
Did anyone else in New Jersey randomly receive this in the mail?
I came home Thursday night to see a package with my name on it. "Strange," I thought. I didn’t remember ordering anything. I quickly tried to remember if I did some online shopping after a glass or two of wine. (We’ve all been there, right? RIGHT?!) However, nothing came to mind.
Lite 96.9 WFPG
Northfield NJ
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wfpg.com/
Comments / 0