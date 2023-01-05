Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
AP News Summary at 4:50 p.m. EST
Speaker McCarthy: A weakened leader or emboldened survivor?. WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Kevin McCarthy is the new House speaker, but it took days and days, and 15 roll call votes, ending early Saturday. But as bruising as it was for McCarthy, his struggle to secure the job may be a prelude to the chaos ahead. To win over his detractors, McCarthy had to agree to relinquish some of the very powers he’ll need to lead, and the deal means giving colleagues the ability to oust him as speaker with a vote. So in that regard, McCarthy emerges a weakened leader who might not be able to do much in the job or even keep it. But he’s also a survivor who’s seen as emboldened by his victory.
Joe Biden accidentally says 'what happened on July the 6th' while discussing Capitol riot
President Joe Biden says "July the 6th" during his speech commemorating the anniversary of the Capitol riot that occurred on January 6, 2021.
DeSantis Shocks the Nation by Mobilizing National Guard
Florida leadership can’t stand the current immigration system. They will attempt to persuade a U.S. district judge that the Biden administration is breaking federal law by implementing practices resulting in the release of unauthorized immigrants into the country.
Lynnette ‘Diamond’ Hardaway death updates — Trump leads tributes after Youtuber ‘passes away with Silk at her bedside’
DIAMOND of Pro-Trump Youtuber duo Diamond and Silk has passed away, former President Donald Trump announced Monday night. Trump mourned his loyal supporter, whose real name is Lynnette Hardaway, in a Truth Social post where he described the North Carolina native's death as: "totally unexpected." The commentator passed away in...
FOX 28 Spokane
Harvard rescinds fellowship offer to leading rights activist
BOSTON (AP) — Harvard University has rescinded a fellowship it had offered to a leading human rights activist over what he says was his group’s criticism of Israel. Kenneth Roth, who headed Human Rights Watch until recently, was recruited last year by the Harvard Kenney School’s Carr Center for Human Rights Policy to become a fellow. He accepted. But a few weeks later, in July, Roth said the center called and told him that the school’s dean had vetoed the fellowship. Roth believes it was due to his and his group’s criticism of Israel. Over the years, the group has issued a number of reports saying that Israel appears to have committed war crimes against the Palestinians.
FOX 28 Spokane
Ex-North Carolina Rep. Cawthorn says he’s moved to Florida
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina has confirmed that he has moved to Florida. The Republican officially left Congress last week, months after he lost his GOP primary to now-U.S. Rep. Chuck Edwards of the 11th District. The News & Observer of Raleigh reported that Cawthorn mentioned his Florida move while writing a social media post last Friday backing Florida Rep. Byron Donalds for House speaker. The Asheville Citizen-Times reported in November that Cawthorn had purchased a home in Cape Coral, Florida, in August. Donalds’ district includes Cape Coral. Cawthorn was elected to Congress in 2020 at age 25.
FOX 28 Spokane
Golden Globes are back on TV, but are reform efforts enough?
NEW YORK (AP) — A year after their mighty fall, the battered, 80-year-old Golden Globes are back on NBC. After dumping the telecast last year, the network decided to go ahead Tuesday under a limited, one-year broadcast deal. The Globes promise to be starry once again after the embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association spent months working on reforms aimed at eliminating the taint of sexism, lack of diversity and ethical and financial lapses among its members. Some powerful stakeholders are on board with progress so far. But they acknowledge more must be done. The Globes air Tuesday on NBC at 8 p.m. Eastern.
FOX 28 Spokane
Outgoing Sen. Sasse knows Trump criticism shapes his legacy
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s outgoing U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse left office Sunday to become the University of Florida’s new president and said he knows he may be remembered more for his criticisms of former President Donald Trump than for the policies he supported. Sasse was a prominent Trump critic who joined with a handful of other Republicans to vote to convict the former president at his second impeachment trial. Those criticisms led to Sasse being sharply criticized by his own political party in Nebraska even though he voted with Trump 85% of the time. Sasse acknowledged in an interview with the Omaha World-Herald that his complicated relationship with Trump will shape his legacy.
FOX 28 Spokane
Bernard Kalb: Veteran TV Journalist and ‘Reliable Sources’ Co-Host Dies at 100
Veteran television journalist Bernard Kalb, who worked for the likes of CBS, CNN, and NBC over his six-decade career, has died. He was 100. As reported by The Washington Post, Kalb passed away on Sunday, January 8, at his home in North Bethesda, Maryland, following complications from a fall he suffered on January 2.
FOX 28 Spokane
Hobbs focuses on border, schools in 1st speech to lawmakers
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has praised President Joe Biden’s weekend trip to the U.S.-Mexico border and his stepped-up efforts to combat illegal immigration. Hobbs looked for balance between get-tough border hawks and immigration advocates focused on a humanitarian approach in her first state of the state address Monday. Hobbs outlined a legislative agenda focused on tackling education, water shortages and housing costs. Several Republican lawmakers walked out on Hobbs as she pledged to promote abortion rights, foreshadowing the contentious fights that confront the new governor in her dealings with the Legislature. Earlier, two GOP senators stood and turned their back on the governor as she spoke about education.
Comments / 0