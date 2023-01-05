LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders says she wants to keep the focus on Arkansas as she prepares to take office as the state’s 47th governor. Sanders will be sworn in Tuesday, becoming Arkansas’ first woman governor. She’s also ascending to the post her father, Mike Huckabee, held for more than a decade. Sanders served nearly two years as White House press secretary under Donald Trump, yet has largely avoided weighing in on the ex-president who endorsed her bid. She told The Associated Press in a recent interview that her focus at the present is strictly on Arkansas and hitting the ground running when she’s sworn in.

