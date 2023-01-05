Read full article on original website
Pritzker: Hike cabinet pay to ‘bring, retain great people’
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The pay raise plan that gives Illinois lawmakers an 18% annual salary hike started in the governor’s office. But Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker says he didn’t suggest increases for lawmakers. He sought raises for cabinet members to entice talented people to leave the private sector. It resulted in legislation to increase pay for 21 agency directors. The Senate will consider that legislation Sunday night. Pritzker’s request expanded to include raises in the 10% range for six constitutional officers and a $13,000-a-year raise. House Majority Leader Greg Harris, who is retiring, said the hike for legislators is in a large mid-year spending bill to ensure the General Assembly isn’t “only made up of the wealthy.”
Multibillionaire Pritzker takes 2nd oath as Illinois gov
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A multibillionaire Democrat whose actions in the past year have suggested a possible interest in running for president has been sworn in as Illinois governor for the second time. J.B. Pritzker took the oath on Monday, the first Illinois governor to start a second four-year term since 2007. No governor has served two full terms since Jim Edgar left Springfield in 1999. Pritzker leaned on a variety of financial successes during his second gubernatorial campaign last fall, in which he received 55% of the vote over Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey. Bailey publicly invited Pritzker to join him in signing a pledge to serve a full term if elected governor. Pritzker says he’s not planning a White House run. The governor turns 58 this month.
Ill. Senate OKs gun ban, House Democrats agree with changes
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Senate has approved a ban on semiautomatic weapons. The measure was approved 34-20 Monday just hours after Gov. J.B. Pritzker was sworn in to his second term and delivered his disgust for deadly shooting so frequent that each “needs a title so you know which one we’re referring to.”The Senate’s plan differs slightly from the version the House OK’d last week, but after objections from House Democrats, Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch joined Pritzker and Senate President Don Harmon in a statement confirming House concurrence Tuesday, which would send the matter to Pritzker.Republicans predicted the law will be summarily overturned in court as unconstitutional.
Hobbs focuses on border, schools in 1st speech to lawmakers
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has praised President Joe Biden’s weekend trip to the U.S.-Mexico border and his stepped-up efforts to combat illegal immigration. Hobbs looked for balance between get-tough border hawks and immigration advocates focused on a humanitarian approach in her first state of the state address Monday. Hobbs outlined a legislative agenda focused on tackling education, water shortages and housing costs. Several Republican lawmakers walked out on Hobbs as she pledged to promote abortion rights, foreshadowing the contentious fights that confront the new governor in her dealings with the Legislature. Earlier, two GOP senators stood and turned their back on the governor as she spoke about education.
State of the State and Budget address rolls out Idaho First plan, focuses on education, infrastructure in 2023
BOISE, Idaho – At the first legislative session of 2023, Idaho governor Brad Little rolled out the Idaho First plan, which aims to invest in education, improve infrastructure, strengthen the workforce, provide tax relief, and more. Idaho residents voted overwhelmingly to improvements in education in 2022, with 80% supporting...
Democratic Kansas Gov. Kelly to start 2nd term; Kobach is AG
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democrat Laura Kelly is preparing to be sworn in for a second term as Kansas governor. She is facing a skeptical, Republican-led Legislature and a new, hard-right state attorney general. Kelly and other statewide elected officials are scheduled to take their oaths of office in a ceremony at noon Monday that includes her inaugural address. She’s often used her major public speeches to promote bipartisanship. The ceremony also will cap a big political comeback for new Attorney General Kris Kobach. He has built a national reputation by advocating strict immigration and election laws but lost the 2018 governor’s race to Kelly and then a GOP primary for an open U.S. Senate seat in 2020.
From Trump to governor: Sanders prepares to take on new role
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders says she wants to keep the focus on Arkansas as she prepares to take office as the state’s 47th governor. Sanders will be sworn in Tuesday, becoming Arkansas’ first woman governor. She’s also ascending to the post her father, Mike Huckabee, held for more than a decade. Sanders served nearly two years as White House press secretary under Donald Trump, yet has largely avoided weighing in on the ex-president who endorsed her bid. She told The Associated Press in a recent interview that her focus at the present is strictly on Arkansas and hitting the ground running when she’s sworn in.
Oregon’s new governor sworn in, declares homeless emergency
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Liberal Democrat Tina Kotek unveiled measures to combat homelessness as she was sworn in as Oregon’s new governor. In her inaugural address at the state Capitol in Salem on Monday, she said she will declare a homeless state of emergency and sign an executive order to increase housing construction on her first full day in office. She also proposed an emergency investment of $130 million to help people move off the street. Other priorities include education and treatment for mental health and addiction. She is one of the country’s first two openly lesbian governors, joining Gov. Maura Healey of Massachusetts.
Police chief: 6-year-old student fired handgun that wounded Virginia teacher while she was teaching class
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Police chief: 6-year-old student fired handgun that wounded Virginia teacher while she was teaching class.
Dead endangered whale washes up on Mississippi Gulf Coast
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (AP) — Scientists are examining the corpse of an endangered whale that washed up on a Mississippi Gulf Coast beach. The rare discovery Saturday marks the first time a fin whale stranding has been reported in Mississippi and just the fourth time since 2002 a fin whale stranding has been reported in the Gulf of Mexico. The scientists will attempt to learn more about the endangered species. One scientist says the whale is 30 feet long and weighs between 12-15,000 pounds. Lab tests are pending to determine cause of death. The species was classified as endangered and granted protection under the Marine Mammal Protection Act after the fin whale population declined due to hunting.
California hit by more storms, braces for potential floods
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California was hit with more turbulent weather as thunderstorms, snow and damaging winds swept into the northern part the state. Sunday’s system preceded another series of incoming storms this week that raised the potential for flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain. In the state capital, more than 276,000 customers were without electricity after gusts topping 60 mph knocked down power lines. A major highway in the eastern Sierra was closed because of whiteout conditions. The storms won’t be enough to officially end California’s ongoing drought, but they have helped.
AmeriGas customers speak out over propane delays during winter
SPOKANE, Wash. – Temperatures around the Inland Northwest have started to get a little warmer, but some in the region are still having trouble getting their propane deliveries from AmeriGas, which they use to heat their homes. Larry McAdams, an 84-year-old Medical Lake resident, told NonStop Local on Dec....
Body of 2nd snowmobiler found after Colorado avalanche
DENVER (AP) — Searchers have located the body of a second snowmobiler killed in a Colorado mountain avalanche this weekend. Crews using dogs and probing the avalanche field recovered the body of a 52-year-old Colorado man on Sunday in the area of Corona Pass outside Winter Park. The body of a another male snowmobiler was found after Saturday’s avalanche. Avalanche danger in the area is currently rated “considerable” — midway up a five-tier scale from “low” to “extreme.” Avalanches have killed at least four people in Colorado this winter, including a man skiing in the Breckenridge area on New Year’s Eve.
