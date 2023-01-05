ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Mary, FL

newsdaytonabeach.com

One Dead, One Injured in Port Orange Shooting

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - One individual is dead and another wounded after a shooting in Port Orange that apparently stemmed from a domestic disturbance. The Port Orange Police Department described an incident between a couple in their home on Saturday at around 8:30 pm. The nature of the conversation that...
PORT ORANGE, FL
click orlando

Nearly $100K worth of boat equipment stolen from DeLand business, police say

DELAND, Fla. – Police are searching for a thief accused of stealing nearly $100,000 worth of equipment from a boating business in DeLand. According to officers, the burglary occurred overnight Thursday at Mystic Powerboats, located at 1848 Patterson Ave. Employees told officers someone gained entry to the business after it closed by cutting the fence behind the boats, the department said.
DELAND, FL
click orlando

Gunman carjacks driver at Orlando International Airport, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A driver was carjacked Monday by a gunman at Orlando International Airport, according to police. Orlando police said that a man wearing dark clothing approached the driver’s-side door of a vehicle that was curbside at the Frontier Airlines entrance. [TRENDING: Woman thrown from horse dies...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

9 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Orlando, fire officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Nine people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Orlando, according to fire officials. The Orlando Fire Department said the crash happened on John Young Parkway and L B McLeod Road. [TRENDING: Woman thrown from horse dies after barrel race at Florida rodeo |...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Tenant shoots landlord after being told to vacate Seminole County home, deputies say

SANFORD, Fla. – A man renting a bedroom in Seminole County was arrested Sunday, accused of shooting his landlord after being told to leave the residence, deputies said. Michael Mathews, 50, was with his girlfriend in the bedroom of a home on South Crystal View when his landlord — who deputies noted has one arm — entered the room and demanded they both leave within 10 minutes, warning that a friend of his was present and ready to help remove the two by force, according to an arrest report.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Man robs Circle K at gunpoint in Daytona Beach, steals clerk’s car, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police on Sunday said a man had robbed a convenience store at gunpoint that morning and drove away in an employee’s car. Officers responded to the Circle K at 201 Main Street Bridge, which was robbed just before 8 a.m., according to a news release. Police, seeking information from the public, shared photos of the suspect on social media, describing him as a Black man about 6 ft. tall who wore a dark gray, two-tone Russell Athletic zip-up coat with red lettering and a hood, a black durag, dark pants and black shoes.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

All lanes of SR 417 open in Orange County after semi crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash on North State Road 417 in Orange County temporarily shut down the northbound lanes and all but one southbound lane, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. Officials said the crash involved a semitruck with a fuel leak. [TRENDING: Woman thrown from horse dies...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

FHP: Car catches on fire in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — On the Florida Turnpike, a car caught on fire Sunday afternoon in Lake County. Florida Highway Patrol said they responded to the fire just after 4:30 p.m. The car was located near mile marker 276 in Clermont. Firefighters arrived at the scene and were able...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Turnto10.com

Granddaughters' concern led to man's arrest for keeping his elderly mom's body in filth

COCOA, Fla. (TND) — Police made a troubling discovery after making a welfare check on an 80-year-old woman, despite her son’s attempts to prevent it. On New Year’s Day, the woman’s granddaughter called the Cocoa Police Department in Central Florida to check on Kathleen Ruhlander because her son, Robert Ruhlander, “would not allow her access,” according to his latest arrest report.
COCOA, FL
villages-news.com

Man from Guatemala arrested on DUI charge at Havana Country Club

A man from Guatemala was arrested on a driving under the influence charge at Havana Country Club in The Villages. Bayron Alexander Guzman-Camacho, 22, of Fruitland Park, was at the wheel of a vehicle at 8:35 p.m. Sunday when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy found he had “a strong odor of alcohol” and eyes were “glassy and bloodshot,” according to an arrest report. The Guatemalan native does not speak English and a Wildwood police officer who is bilingual was called to the scene to provide translation.
THE VILLAGES, FL

