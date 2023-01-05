Read full article on original website
newsdaytonabeach.com
One Dead, One Injured in Port Orange Shooting
PORT ORANGE, Fla. - One individual is dead and another wounded after a shooting in Port Orange that apparently stemmed from a domestic disturbance. The Port Orange Police Department described an incident between a couple in their home on Saturday at around 8:30 pm. The nature of the conversation that...
Troopers: Man walking in lanes of U.S. 1 in Volusia County hit, killed by truck
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man who troopers say was walking in the lanes of U.S. Highway 1 in Volusia County was hit and killed by a truck early Monday morning. Troopers said the man was not in a marked crosswalk when he walked into the northbound lanes directly in the path of a 2017 Chevy Silverado north of I-95. He died on the scene.
click orlando
Man arrested after speeding in Orange County crash that injured 5 in vehicle, officials say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested nearly two weeks after speeding and losing control of a vehicle in an Orange County crash that injured six people, according to an affidavit. The Florida Highway Patrol said the single-vehicle wreck occurred on Dec. 31 near Hoffner Avenue and Oak...
click orlando
Nearly $100K worth of boat equipment stolen from DeLand business, police say
DELAND, Fla. – Police are searching for a thief accused of stealing nearly $100,000 worth of equipment from a boating business in DeLand. According to officers, the burglary occurred overnight Thursday at Mystic Powerboats, located at 1848 Patterson Ave. Employees told officers someone gained entry to the business after it closed by cutting the fence behind the boats, the department said.
click orlando
Gunman carjacks driver at Orlando International Airport, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A driver was carjacked Monday by a gunman at Orlando International Airport, according to police. Orlando police said that a man wearing dark clothing approached the driver’s-side door of a vehicle that was curbside at the Frontier Airlines entrance. [TRENDING: Woman thrown from horse dies...
click orlando
9 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Orlando, fire officials say
ORLANDO, Fla. – Nine people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Orlando, according to fire officials. The Orlando Fire Department said the crash happened on John Young Parkway and L B McLeod Road. [TRENDING: Woman thrown from horse dies after barrel race at Florida rodeo |...
click orlando
Longwood man accused of pouring diesel fuel around home, threatening to ignite it
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested early Sunday morning after he poured diesel fuel around a Longwood home and threatened to set it ablaze, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Steven Carden, 38, showed up at a house along South Terrace Boulevard with...
click orlando
Tenant shoots landlord after being told to vacate Seminole County home, deputies say
SANFORD, Fla. – A man renting a bedroom in Seminole County was arrested Sunday, accused of shooting his landlord after being told to leave the residence, deputies said. Michael Mathews, 50, was with his girlfriend in the bedroom of a home on South Crystal View when his landlord — who deputies noted has one arm — entered the room and demanded they both leave within 10 minutes, warning that a friend of his was present and ready to help remove the two by force, according to an arrest report.
fox35orlando.com
Man hit, killed in crash on US-1 and I-95 in Ormond Beach: Florida troopers
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A man is dead after he was struck by a pickup truck in Volusia County early Monday, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. at US Highway 1 and Interstate 95 in Ormond Beach. In a news release, FHP said the...
click orlando
Man robs Circle K at gunpoint in Daytona Beach, steals clerk’s car, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police on Sunday said a man had robbed a convenience store at gunpoint that morning and drove away in an employee’s car. Officers responded to the Circle K at 201 Main Street Bridge, which was robbed just before 8 a.m., according to a news release. Police, seeking information from the public, shared photos of the suspect on social media, describing him as a Black man about 6 ft. tall who wore a dark gray, two-tone Russell Athletic zip-up coat with red lettering and a hood, a black durag, dark pants and black shoes.
DeLand police urge residents to stop keep firearms inside vehicles after recent thefts
DELAND, Fla. — Police in DeLand are urging residents to lock their doors after recent gun thefts from vehicles. Last Tuesday, investigators said thieves got into more than 10 cars. Police said the thieves get away with weapons, scopes and ammo. DeLand Police Chief Jason Umberger said two task...
click orlando
2 drivers taken to hospital as trauma alerts after Ocala crash, officials say
OCALA, Fla. – Two drivers were seriously injured after a crash in Ocala on Sunday, according to a news release from the city. Officials said they responded to the crash around 2:54 p.m. in the 2400 block of Northeast 49th Terrace in Marion County. [TRENDING: Tenant shoots landlord after...
Two men arrested using pickup truck with "stolen tag" as license plate
Deputies in Brevard County arrested two men on grand theft and burglary charges after the two were caught riding in a pickup truck with a piece of cardboard that read "stolen tag" where the license plate should be.
Armed carjacking reported at Orlando International Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police in Orlando are investigating a reported armed carjacking at Orlando International Airport. Officers said they were called around early Monday for a report of a carjacking at the airport. Police said the incident happened at the Frontier Airlines curbside area. According to a report, an...
click orlando
Man dead, woman critically injured after shooting incident in Port Orange, police say
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A woman was hospitalized with critical injuries Saturday night in Port Orange after being shot by a man who was then fatally shot by his roommate, according to police. Officers responded at 8:27 p.m. to an address on Downing Drive, described by police as home...
click orlando
All lanes of SR 417 open in Orange County after semi crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash on North State Road 417 in Orange County temporarily shut down the northbound lanes and all but one southbound lane, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. Officials said the crash involved a semitruck with a fuel leak. [TRENDING: Woman thrown from horse dies...
WESH
Driver arrested after Brevard County crash kills woman, police say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Police said a driver was arrested after a Brevard County crash. On Thursday, two cars crashed in Melbourne on Sarno and Croton roads. A pickup truck was making a left turn onto Croton Road when it struck a Kia eastbound on Sarno Road, according to the Melbourne Police Department.
WESH
FHP: Car catches on fire in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — On the Florida Turnpike, a car caught on fire Sunday afternoon in Lake County. Florida Highway Patrol said they responded to the fire just after 4:30 p.m. The car was located near mile marker 276 in Clermont. Firefighters arrived at the scene and were able...
Turnto10.com
Granddaughters' concern led to man's arrest for keeping his elderly mom's body in filth
COCOA, Fla. (TND) — Police made a troubling discovery after making a welfare check on an 80-year-old woman, despite her son’s attempts to prevent it. On New Year’s Day, the woman’s granddaughter called the Cocoa Police Department in Central Florida to check on Kathleen Ruhlander because her son, Robert Ruhlander, “would not allow her access,” according to his latest arrest report.
villages-news.com
Man from Guatemala arrested on DUI charge at Havana Country Club
A man from Guatemala was arrested on a driving under the influence charge at Havana Country Club in The Villages. Bayron Alexander Guzman-Camacho, 22, of Fruitland Park, was at the wheel of a vehicle at 8:35 p.m. Sunday when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy found he had “a strong odor of alcohol” and eyes were “glassy and bloodshot,” according to an arrest report. The Guatemalan native does not speak English and a Wildwood police officer who is bilingual was called to the scene to provide translation.
