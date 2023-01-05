ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Portsmouth interim chief Stephen Jenkins named permanent Police Chief

By Courtney Ingalls
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth’s Interim Chief Stephen Jenkins has been hired as the permanent Police Chief for the city.

New Interim City Manager Mimi Terry appointed him to the role. She sent the following statement about the appointment to council members:

As the Interim City Manager, I would like to thank the members of Portsmouth City Council for affording me the opportunity to manage the organization and to carry out the Council’s direction.  I will work diligently to establish organizational structure, community confidence in local government and community pride while ensuring core services are being provided.  I would also like to thank the amazing employees for their hard work, dedication, diligence and commitment. Our employees are the reason we continue to exceed expectations in providing services to our citizens in the community.

Portsmouth’s Interim City Manager Mimi Terry

Jenkins was placed into the role as Interim Police Chief after Former City Manager Tonya Chapman fired Police Chief Renado Prince back in July 2022.

Jenkins has worked in law enforcement since 1997 and has worked for the City of Portsmouth since October 2003. Jenkins is a Hampton Roads native and graduated from Deep Creek High School in 1992.

Jenkins released the following statement after the announcement was made:

I am humbled by this opportunity to lead the department in this capacity and look forward to continuing to guide the men and women of the Portsmouth Police Department as we serve and protect the citizens and businesses of the City of Portsmouth. I will continue to look for opportunities to work with the community as we strive to eradicate this epidemic of gun violence.  I want to thank every person who has served as a mentor to me throughout my career and the leadership of the city for entrusting me with this enormous responsibility.  To my family and friends, thank you for always supporting me throughout my career.

Statement From Chief of Police Stephen Jenkins

This is breaking news and will continue to be updated .

