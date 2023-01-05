Read full article on original website
Suspect threw drugs in jail trash can, trooper alleges
A 32-year-old Davenport man who, Iowa State Troopers allege, threw drugs in a jail wastebasket is behind bars. Damonte Stewart faces felony charges of introducing intoxicants or drugs into an institution and felon in possession of a firearm, as well as an aggravated misdemeanor charge of obstructing prosecution or defense and a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of controlled substance – first offense, court records say.
Victim identified in December shooting
UPDATE: A man killed in a December shooting was identified by the Davenport Police Department on Monday. Justin Royer, 40, of Peoria, was found on December 5 after officers responded to a report of gunfire in the 1500 block of West 16th Street in Davenport. The incident remains under investigation.
Suspect wanted in Bettendorf held in Fulton County
A 32-year-old suspect wanted on a warrant for attempted murder in Bettendorf is in custody awaiting extradition to Iowa, according to a news release posted on Facebook from the Fulton County, Illinois, Sheriff’s Office. About 5:30 p.m. Friday, deputies from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office located and placed in...
Driver fled, crashed, injured 3, trooper alleges
A 41-year-old Davenport man faces multiple charges after an Iowa State Trooper alleges he led a pursuit to elude law enforcement then crashed, injuring his passengers. Joseph Sutton faces felony charges of eluding, second-degree criminal mischief and serious injury by vehicle, along with a serious misdemeanor charge of operating under the influence – first offense, according to court records.
New Davenport police officers to be sworn in at city council meeting
The Davenport Police Department announced three new officers will be sworn in at the Davenport City Council Meeting on January 11. According to a release, Mayor Mike Matson will swear-in the following Davenport Police Officers:. Alexander Dunagan was born in Des Moines. He graduated from Des Moines East High School...
To reduce gun violence, foundation grants $300,000
Dwayne Hodges still remembers the run-ins he had with police as a young man. They may not all be happy memories, but today he’s working hand in hand with Davenport Police and the nonprofit Family Resources to help turn the tide on gun violence in the Quad Cities community.
Rock Island mayor rattles off many wins in 2022
Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms accentuated many positives in a 2023 “State of the City” address Monday during joint meeting of Rock Island Kiwanis and Rotary clubs at the QC Botanical Center. The city – which still “rocks,” he said – accomplished much over the past year, including:...
Case New Holland UAW workers reject offer
UAW workers at Locals 180 and 807 who work for Case New Holland Industrial rejected the last, best and final offer from the company on Saturday. As the strike continues, the United Auto Workers bargaining committee will meet to discuss next steps to take with CNHI, according to a statement on the UAW Facebook page.
Muscatine projects will affect traffic
Muscatine drivers are asked to take note of continuing projects that will affect traffic, according to news releases. Lucas Street will remain closed to through traffic from North Houser Street to Westwood through Jan. 13, weather permitting. Needham Excavating has completed installation of sewer and water connections for the Muscatine Community School District Centralized Kitchen that is currently under construction, and is now preparing the section for repaving.
Virdi Eye Clinic founder recalled as giving, generous, humble
Prem Virdi of Moline had an eye for the important things in life. The founder of Virdi Eye Clinic, who died Jan. 2, 2023 at age 84, used his vision and compassion to raise a beautiful family and raise up his adopted community. Dr. Virdi was born in Punjab, India,...
‘Have a Heart for the Homeless’ supports Christian Care
Christian Care will host its 10th “Have a Heart for the Homeless” from noon until 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Bally’s Casino, 777 Bally Blvd., Rock Island. Doors will open at 11:15 a.m. for raffles and a wine pull. Admission is $35 per ticket or $240 for a table of eight tickets include refreshments, lunch, and dessert.
Monmouth College gets federal help to prepare rural teachers
Monmouth College’s educational studies program has received a big boost in its work to prepare more teachers for rural communities. The support comes in the form of a $750,000 federal grant, which former U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos of Illinois secured through the federal Community Project Funding program. The grant...
POLYRHYTHMS presents Mike Conrad and the Iowa Jazz Composers Orchestra
Kick off Polyrhythm‘s 2023 Third Sunday Jazz Series with Mike Conrad and the Iowa Jazz Composers Orchestra. POLYRHYTHMS Third Sunday Jazz Workshop & Matinee Series returns Sunday, January 15 at Becherer Hall at Rivermont Collegiate as University of Northern Iowa Professor and award-winning jazz composer Mike Conrad takes the stage with Iowa’s premiere large jazz ensemble. Performing music by Bob Washut, Chris Merz, John Rapson, Gates Thomas and other Iowa writers, the 17-piece all-star band has performed all over Iowa and here at home in the QCA.
‘FIlm at the Figge’ resumes later this month
The Film at the Figge fall 2022 series included four award-winning films that dealt with death, loss and grief in unexpected ways:. “It’s Only the End of the World” (2016) “Drive My Car” (2021) The last two films in the fall series were postponed because of technical...
‘Hero of the Year’ Nelly Cheboi to share leadership journey at Augustana College
Augustana College alum Nelly Cheboi, named CNN Hero of the Year, will be sharing her leadership journey January 11 at the college. Additionally, the college announced that Cheboi will deliver the address at the 163rd Commencement Convocation on May 27. According to a release, Cheboi was named the CNN Hero...
Seniors invited to enjoy lunch & Bingo
Moline Parks & Recreation offers a new program for adults ages 55 and up who are invited to the Moline Garden Center, 3450 5th Ave., for an afternoon of bingo and lunch. Game winners will receive prizes of household necessity items such as tissues, paper towels, soap, and more. You can sign up for one program or all three. Registration is required. Programs will be 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Cost is $7 per person per program.
