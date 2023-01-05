Muscatine drivers are asked to take note of continuing projects that will affect traffic, according to news releases. Lucas Street will remain closed to through traffic from North Houser Street to Westwood through Jan. 13, weather permitting. Needham Excavating has completed installation of sewer and water connections for the Muscatine Community School District Centralized Kitchen that is currently under construction, and is now preparing the section for repaving.

MUSCATINE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO