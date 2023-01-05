ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

bravotv.com

Tamra Judge Shares How Eddie Is Helping Her Amid Her Recovery from Surgery

Tamra Judge is on the mend following surgery late last month and she has a special someone by her side as she recovers. The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member shared on her Instagram Stories how her husband, Eddie Judge, is helping her feel better after she had surgery for hernia repair and scar tissue removal.
bravotv.com

Max Dubrow Wore Heather Dubrow’s Dress from 1994 and the Result Was Amazing

The RHOC cast member excitedly showed her daughter in one of her memorable looks from nearly three decades ago. The phrase “Like mother like daughter” has a whole new meaning for Heather Dubrow and her daughter Max, who not only share a strong resemblance but can also apparently share items of clothing.
SheKnows

Prince William & Kate Middleton Reportedly Had Very Strong Feelings About Meghan Markle & Her Biggest Acting Gig Before Meeting Her

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Before Meghan Markle became part of the British Royal Family, she was best known for her role as Rachel Zane in the long-running dramedy Suits. Since it ran for eight years (and Meghan was on for seven of them), it became a favorite show in many households: including with Prince William and Kate Middleton.
Page Six

Adam Rich, ‘Eight Is Enough’ star, dead at 54

Adam Rich, best known for starring in “Eight Is Enough,” has died. He was 54. The actor died Saturday at his Los Angeles area home, a family member confirmed to TMZ. A cause of death has yet to be revealed but there was reportedly no foul play, a law enforcement source told the outlet, adding that Rich was found lifeless by an unidentified person who came to his residence. Page Six has reached out to Rich’s rep for comment. Born Oct. 12, 1968 in Brooklyn, New York, Rich rose to fame in the ’70s after portraying Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son of the Bradford...
New York Post

Royal family thinks Prince Harry has been ‘kidnapped by a cult of psychotherapy and Meghan’

Prince Harry’s family believes he’s been “kidnapped by a cult of psychotherapy” and his wife, Meghan Markle, according to a report. Harry admitted in his memoir, “Spare,” that as far back as 2019, Prince William, feared his brother “was being ‘brainwashed'” by therapy — sparking the final fight in their tense relationship. Now a royal source has told The Independent that the family fears it has fully lost him to the cult-like beliefs it clearly blames on his Californian actress wife, Markle. “He has been kidnapped by a cult of psychotherapy and Meghan,” the source told the UK paper. “It is impossible for him...
bravotv.com

Harry Hamlin and Andy Cohen React to Lisa Rinna’s RHOBH Exit

Lisa shared the news of her RHOBH departure after eight seasons on the show, adding, “I am excited for what is to come!”. After Lisa Rinna’s exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was confirmed last week, the news received some reactions from two important men in her life: Harry Hamlin and Andy Cohen.
bravotv.com

Garcelle Beauvais Just Debuted a Gorgeous “New Look” for 2023 & We’re Living for It

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member showed off a brand-new ’do to start off the new year. When it comes to trying a fresh style trend, Garcelle Beauvais is always up for a new adventure. Over the years, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member has played with various hair looks, including a super long sideswept braid in 2020 and a lighter brown mid-length ’do in 2021. More recently, the mom of three debuted a fiery new red color, taking to Instagram on January 7 to show off the deep auburn hue.
bravotv.com

You Won't Believe How Kate Chastain Is Practicing for Motherhood

Kate Chastain is getting ready for motherhood in the same way that she would plan for for a Below Deck theme party: lots of setting up, and plenty of preparation in advance. The Below Deck Galley Talk cast member, who was also Captain Lee Rosbach's trusted chief stew on Seasons 2 through 7 of Below Deck, announced that she is expecting her first child on Instagram in December.
bravotv.com

Jessica Chastain Reveals Her Surprising Connection to Kyle Richards

“I’m gonna say this for the first time,” the Oscar winner declared before sharing her unique history with the RHOBH cast member. Before Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky sold their former Bel-Air house in 2022, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills couple rented the home to multiple Bravolebs. However, it turns out an Oscar-winning actress leased it for a time as well.
bravotv.com

Robyn Dixon Shows the Incredibly Glam Dining Room & Morning Room in Her House

The RHOP cast member is sharing a new look inside the home she and her family moved into in 2021. Since Robyn Dixon and her family moved into their new home in 2021, we’ve seen glimpses of the house on Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac and Robyn’s Instagram Stories. However, Robyn recently shared a new look at the abode, and it’s even more glamorous than we thought.
bravotv.com

Ashley Darby Shares an Update on When Her Divorce Will Be Finalized

The RHOP cast member also opened up about whether Michael had a “hard time” when she started dating Luke Gulbranson. Since announcing her separation from Michael Darby in the spring of 2022, The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Ashley Darby has been living her best “newly single” life — but she’s still legally married.
