Read full article on original website
Related
bravotv.com
Tamra Judge Shares How Eddie Is Helping Her Amid Her Recovery from Surgery
Tamra Judge is on the mend following surgery late last month and she has a special someone by her side as she recovers. The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member shared on her Instagram Stories how her husband, Eddie Judge, is helping her feel better after she had surgery for hernia repair and scar tissue removal.
bravotv.com
Max Dubrow Wore Heather Dubrow’s Dress from 1994 and the Result Was Amazing
The RHOC cast member excitedly showed her daughter in one of her memorable looks from nearly three decades ago. The phrase “Like mother like daughter” has a whole new meaning for Heather Dubrow and her daughter Max, who not only share a strong resemblance but can also apparently share items of clothing.
Prince Harry Writes That Prince William Was “Drunk” on the Morning of His Wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011
To Harry, William’s wedding day represented “yet another farewell.”
Prince Harry Breaks Down How Meghan Markle Found ‘Scrapes and Bruises’ on His Back After ‘Nasty’ Fight With Prince William
Prince Harry offered more details on his physical fight with Prince William — revealing he only told Meghan Markle after she noticed "scrapes and bruises" on his back. "It was a buildup of — frustration, I think, on his part. It was at a time where he was being told certain things by people within […]
‘I Am In A Million Pieces’: Judge Lynn Toler’s Husband, Eric Mumford, Has Died
Judge Lynn Toler, known for being the helm of Divorce Court, shared that she suffered a terrible loss before the new year.
A husband had a second family and his wife found out about it on the day of his funeral
There once was a man who was touted to be an almost perfect husband and father. He was also a great neighbor and friend. He was married to his childhood sweetheart. A committed husband, he always came home promptly after work to spend time and have dinner with his wife and three kids.
Prince William & Kate Middleton Reportedly Had Very Strong Feelings About Meghan Markle & Her Biggest Acting Gig Before Meeting Her
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Before Meghan Markle became part of the British Royal Family, she was best known for her role as Rachel Zane in the long-running dramedy Suits. Since it ran for eight years (and Meghan was on for seven of them), it became a favorite show in many households: including with Prince William and Kate Middleton.
Adam Rich, ‘Eight Is Enough’ star, dead at 54
Adam Rich, best known for starring in “Eight Is Enough,” has died. He was 54. The actor died Saturday at his Los Angeles area home, a family member confirmed to TMZ. A cause of death has yet to be revealed but there was reportedly no foul play, a law enforcement source told the outlet, adding that Rich was found lifeless by an unidentified person who came to his residence. Page Six has reached out to Rich’s rep for comment. Born Oct. 12, 1968 in Brooklyn, New York, Rich rose to fame in the ’70s after portraying Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son of the Bradford...
Royal family thinks Prince Harry has been ‘kidnapped by a cult of psychotherapy and Meghan’
Prince Harry’s family believes he’s been “kidnapped by a cult of psychotherapy” and his wife, Meghan Markle, according to a report. Harry admitted in his memoir, “Spare,” that as far back as 2019, Prince William, feared his brother “was being ‘brainwashed'” by therapy — sparking the final fight in their tense relationship. Now a royal source has told The Independent that the family fears it has fully lost him to the cult-like beliefs it clearly blames on his Californian actress wife, Markle. “He has been kidnapped by a cult of psychotherapy and Meghan,” the source told the UK paper. “It is impossible for him...
bravotv.com
Harry Hamlin and Andy Cohen React to Lisa Rinna’s RHOBH Exit
Lisa shared the news of her RHOBH departure after eight seasons on the show, adding, “I am excited for what is to come!”. After Lisa Rinna’s exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was confirmed last week, the news received some reactions from two important men in her life: Harry Hamlin and Andy Cohen.
bravotv.com
Garcelle Beauvais Just Debuted a Gorgeous “New Look” for 2023 & We’re Living for It
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member showed off a brand-new ’do to start off the new year. When it comes to trying a fresh style trend, Garcelle Beauvais is always up for a new adventure. Over the years, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member has played with various hair looks, including a super long sideswept braid in 2020 and a lighter brown mid-length ’do in 2021. More recently, the mom of three debuted a fiery new red color, taking to Instagram on January 7 to show off the deep auburn hue.
bravotv.com
You Won't Believe How Kate Chastain Is Practicing for Motherhood
Kate Chastain is getting ready for motherhood in the same way that she would plan for for a Below Deck theme party: lots of setting up, and plenty of preparation in advance. The Below Deck Galley Talk cast member, who was also Captain Lee Rosbach's trusted chief stew on Seasons 2 through 7 of Below Deck, announced that she is expecting her first child on Instagram in December.
bravotv.com
Jessica Chastain Reveals Her Surprising Connection to Kyle Richards
“I’m gonna say this for the first time,” the Oscar winner declared before sharing her unique history with the RHOBH cast member. Before Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky sold their former Bel-Air house in 2022, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills couple rented the home to multiple Bravolebs. However, it turns out an Oscar-winning actress leased it for a time as well.
bravotv.com
Diana Jenkins Says She Will Not Return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Diana Jenkins says she will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Diana joined RHOBH in Season 12 and she confirmed her exit after one season on the show in a statement to PEOPLE on Monday, January 9. "As many of you know, Asher and I are...
bravotv.com
Robyn Dixon Shows the Incredibly Glam Dining Room & Morning Room in Her House
The RHOP cast member is sharing a new look inside the home she and her family moved into in 2021. Since Robyn Dixon and her family moved into their new home in 2021, we’ve seen glimpses of the house on Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac and Robyn’s Instagram Stories. However, Robyn recently shared a new look at the abode, and it’s even more glamorous than we thought.
bravotv.com
Ashley Darby Shares an Update on When Her Divorce Will Be Finalized
The RHOP cast member also opened up about whether Michael had a “hard time” when she started dating Luke Gulbranson. Since announcing her separation from Michael Darby in the spring of 2022, The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Ashley Darby has been living her best “newly single” life — but she’s still legally married.
Comments / 0