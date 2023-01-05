ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Louisiana man arrested after allegedly setting two homes on fire

By Bjorn Morfin
 4 days ago

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana man has been arrested after he intentionally set mobile homes on fire.

According to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office , Rodney Hill, 44, of Lake Charles, was arrested after allegedly setting two mobile homes on fire, one of which had two people inside.

He was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Jail on counts of aggravated and simple arson.

On Dec. 30, the Calcasieu Parish Ward 8 Fire District #2 responded to a report of a mobile home fire on Highway 397 in Lake Charles, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Once firefighters arrived, there was no active fire. However, two mobile homes had fire damage.

The State Fire Marshall’s Office said that a resident who escaped one of the mobile homes extinguished fires at both exit doors with a hose, while the other mobile home fire burned out.

Following an investigation, it was determined that the fires were intentionally set, and Hill was identified as the suspect.

According to the State Fire Marshell’s Office, Hill was already in custody for additional crimes related to the fires, he was then booked in connection with the fires.

Nobody was injured, the State Fire Marshell’s Office said.

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

