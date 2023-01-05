Read full article on original website
The Verge
TCL’s 2023 TVs have new branding and are gaming powerhouses
TCL is overhauling its TV strategy for 2023 by ditching the company’s long-running 6-Series, 5-Series, and 4-Series branding in favor of two new lines: higher-end sets will be part of the Q-Series, while more value-focused TVs will fall under the S-Series. Within the two segments are six different models in all.
Android Headlines
Roku is coming for Amazon's Fire TV with its own Select & Plus TVs
Today, at CES 2023, Roku has announced two new lines of smart TVs with Roku built-in, obviously. These are all TVs built by Roku, similar to Amazon’s 4-Series and Omni Series that were announced in the past two years. The Select series is the “Value” brand for Roku, and smaller sizes. With the Plus series coming in 65- and 75-inch models.
technewstoday.com
How to Fix Black Screen on Roku TV
If a black screen suddenly appears on your Roku TV, it interrupts your streaming experience. Several Roku TV users encountered a black screen with sound playing in the background, especially on TCL TV. Usually, you get this error due to a minor power glitch or a loose connection. But, a...
What does 'Code Brown' in Walmart signify and how to react if you ever hear it?
Usually, announcements at Walmart stores are unconcerning, like ‘wet spill’ and ‘dry spill’. These announcements are transparent and don’t get customers worried. However, some announcements are coded, like ‘Code Brown’, and are secret information that only the staff understand.
AOL Corp
10 Coca-Cola products you can’t buy anymore
In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those that showed the most opportunity for growth and scale. While you might think the pandemic was the catalyst for Coca-Cola's decision to retire certain brands, it wasn't.
Soda and Soft Drink Brands Being Discontinued in 2023
Following a year where several old favorites were discontinued, manufacturers and analysts discuss what’s next for 2023. Coke ProductsPhoto byCoca-Cola Productswww.coca-colacompany.com press release.
Elon Musk just cashed in another $3.6 billion of Tesla stock as he wrestles with mounting interest payments at Twitter and a looming recession
Elon Musk has sold about $3.6 billion of Tesla stock this week, SEC filings show. The Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter CEO sold around 22 million shares in three days. Musk is dealing with mounting interest payments at Twitter, and a gloomy economic outlook. Elon Musk has cashed in another $3.6...
msn.com
'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos issues a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — here are 3 recession-proof buys
Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
Popculture
New Recall Affects Coffee Drinkers
AliExpress has recalled its blue cup heater coffee mug warmer timer heating coaster (AliExpress item number: 1005003229233125), which has a two-pin U.S. plug and a fixed mains supply cord. A three-pin travel adaptor was also included. According to gov.uk, there is a serious risk of electric shock because the creepage and clearance distance between the live and neutral input circuits are insufficient. Due to the lack of cord anchorage, the equipment does not meet the mechanical requirements to ensure persons, domestic animals, and property are not at risk. Furthermore, the mains plug did not meet the BS 1362 (the British Standard number for cartridge fuse links used in U.K. plug tops) dimensional and marking requirements and was not fitted with a fuse link. The product was found not to meet the Electrical Equipment (Safety) Regulations 2016 requirements and is no longer listed on AliExpress.
Phone Arena
T-Mobile is now giving free money even to non-T-Mobile customers: here's how you can win
You know what we haven't had in quite some time? A T-Mobile promotion. We're obviously joking, as the "Un-carrier" followed up its multiple unrivaled Black Friday device and service deals this year with yet another free-phone-with-any-trade-in offer, hot streaming gift, and killer Home Internet discount (for life) in just the last week or so.
What is the purpose of the Star button on a Roku remote control?
Roku remotes have changed a lot over the years. But despite the replacement and addition of several buttons, one of them has remained consistent - the star button. What is surprising is that many don’t know the purpose of the Star button even though it's been around for a long time!
This Samsung Galaxy hack will get you a free laptop
If you move fast Samsung will give you an excellent laptop for free with your new Galaxy phone
Bed, Bath, and Goodbye: Home Goods Company Says It Could Go Bankrupt. And Inventory Is Low.
The popular retail chain is staring down financial failure.
Apple is no longer the only company with a $2 trillion valuation
The tech sell-off has taken a major bite from the value of Apple, meaning it is no longer the only company with a $2 trillion valuation. Shares in the iPhone manufacturer fell 3.7% on Tuesday, dropping its market capitalization to $1.989 trillion. Apple first surpassed $2 trillion in market capitalization...
Amazon warehouse workers in the Triangle believe they’re safe amid company layoffs
In addition to cutting jobs, the e-commerce giant has also been shedding warehouse real estate.
Apple Insider
Ring Car Cam & new Peephole Cam launch at CES 2023
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon-owned Ring has debuted new dash cam and peephole security cameras availability at the annual CES in Las Vegas. After being previously teased, the Ring Car Cam is now going up for preorder starting...
I test TVs for a living, and this was my favorite 4K TV of 2022
After testing dozens of TVs this year, the LG C2 OLED impressed me the most.
CNET
How to Turn Your TV Into a Smart TV
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. No matter the age of your television it's still possible to bring it into the modern age, and for all the functionality you'll enjoy, it doesn't need to cost very much. Smart TV is another way to say "streaming TV" and compatible devices offer dozens of streaming services from free (the Roku Channel) all the way through to premium cable replacements (YouTube TV).
pocketnow.com
Should you buy the Galaxy S22 series now or wait for Galaxy S23 series?
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra were announced in March, 2022. The devices look stylish and have all the power most users would want and need. They’re excellent devices, but now that we’re getting close to the new, more powerful Galaxy S23 series, it’s time to ask whether it’s still worth buying, or whether you should hold out and wait for the next generation of flagships. That’s what we’re going to find out in this article, and for the first time, we’ll combine all three Galaxy S22 series into a single article.
Bob Iger Makes Huge Change at Disney Following Return
Disney CEO Bob Iger is making some big changes to the company's work culture in his return to the Mouse House's helm. Iger sent a Memo to Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report employees this week stating that hybrid employees must return to the office for at least four days a week starting March 1.
