Montessori Worker Accused Of Taping Toddler To Chair In Virginia: Police

Police say that a daycare worker tasked with taking care of young children has been arrested for allegedly restraining a toddler using tape at a Herndon facility.

The Fairfax County Police Department's investigation into the alleged assault of a child last month led to the apprehension of Herndon resident Wesal Hood Abu Issa, 42, who is facing charges for alleged assault at the Little Oaks Montessori Academy, officials announced on Thursday, Jan. 5.

It is alleged that on Thursday, Dec. 8, Abu Issa was caught by an employee at the daycare center in Herndon retraining an 18-month-old child to a chair using tape, according to the department.

The employee reported the incident to the daycare staff and Child Protective Services, who were quickly assisted by police in Fairfax.

Late last month, detectives from the Fairfax County Police Department’s Major Crimes Bureau Child Abuse Squad obtained a warrant for the assault, and Abu Issa was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 4, and later released on an unsecured bond.