royalexaminer.com
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for January 9 – 13, 2023
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
royalexaminer.com
Town Talk: A conversation with Declan O’Reilly and Joe Sladky, Matrimont, Google Business Profile
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Declan O’Reilly and Joe Sladky from Matrimont. Matrimont is a full-service web design and digital marketing agency on Main Street in Front Royal, Virginia. Declan and Joe started Matrimont to provide services that would take people’s businesses to the...
WJLA
Fairfax County voters gear up for special election on Tuesday for Va. House District 35
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — On Tuesday, voters in Fairfax County will have the opportunity to elect a new delegate in House District 35 to serve in the Virginia House of Delegates. Democrat Holly Seibold and Republican Monique Baroudi are facing off for the special election this Tuesday. Baroudi...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Office of Animal Services Warns That Canine Influenza Is Being Found in the County and Around the Washington Region
Per Montgomery County: Cases of canine influenza virus have been reported by a number of veterinary practices in Montgomery County and in other localities within the Washington Region. The Montgomery County Office of Animal Services (OAS) wants dog owners to be aware, and take precautions, regarding the respiratory disease that is caused by a specific strain of the Type A influenza virus and is highly contagious.
royalexaminer.com
Polar Plunge Humane Society fundraiser 2023 a ‘chilling’ success
Precious, queen of Front Royal’s animal shelter, finds a home; long-timers Kevin, Rocky, and Neko wait in line. Within just a couple of days of our Royal Examiner story featuring her, the dog Precious housed at the Julia Wagner Animal Shelter for more than two years was adopted and last week began life in a new and loving home. Royal Examiner was alerted to her plight as the new year approached, and with tail held high she left her cage for the last time late last week and is reported safe and loved in her new home.
royalexaminer.com
Public Notice: WC Sheriff’s Office holds unclaimed property auction
On January 6, by order of Sheriff Mark Butler, pursuant to Virginia Code Section(s) 15.2-1719 et seq., and Warren County Code Section(s) 38A-16.1 et seq., the Sheriff’s Office held an online-only auction, where unclaimed property, held by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, will be sold. The online auction...
theriver953.com
FCSO seek information on individuals in vehicle break ins
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) announced that they are seeking information from the public in identifying individuals. The subjects are believed to be involved with a recent rash of vehicle break ins and thefts. The pair may have been involved with the recent break ins of vehicles at...
NBC Washington
Virginia Sheriff on Mission to Connect Unclaimed Remains With Families
The property room in a sheriff’s office normally holds boxes of evidence. But in Frederick County, Virginia, it’s also where the ashes of more than a dozen people are kept. The cremains have gone unclaimed after their deaths, some of them for more than a decade. It’s something...
royalexaminer.com
Craig Detwiler (1961 – 2023)
Craig was born on September 27th, 1961, and passed away on January 3rd, 2023, at the age of 61. Best husband ever. Loved by all. Brought love, joy, laughter, kindness, happiness, generosity, and light with him everywhere. Always willing to give a helping hand. He will be sorely missed but remembered affectionately by everyone his spirit touched.
WJLA
More Fairfax Co. schools didn't notify students of national merit recognition: Officials
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — In emails obtained by 7News, principals at two Fairfax County high schools acknowledged students were not notified by the school district that they received National Merit recognition. “As part of our own internal investigation and review of our own practices, it has come to...
Harpers Ferry residents fought a luxury hotel that could transform their small town. Then West Virginia lawmakers took control
After 15 years of fighting between out-of-state developers, local leaders, and residents entrenched on both sides, a luxury resort development is finally moving forward in Harpers Ferry with the help of legislation that took power out of the town’s hands. Harpers Ferry residents fought a luxury hotel that could transform their small town. Then West Virginia lawmakers took control appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
Tractor-Trailer Fire Ties Up Traffic For Miles On I-495 In Fairfax County
Traffic was temporarily tied up on the I-495 Beltway in Fairfax County on Sunday afternoon when a tractor-trailer went up in flames after crashing near Georgetown Pike, according to officials. First responders were called to the Outer Loop at Georgetown Pike on Sunday, Jan. 8, when a tractor-trailer was fully...
royalexaminer.com
Are rising interest rates getting you down? Consult an expert.
Soaring interest rates can radically impact mortgages, home equity loans, student loans, car loans, lines of credit, and more. If the upsurge in interest has affected your budget or compromised your quality of life, reach out to a financial expert. A professional can help you minimize increased rates’ impact on your finances.
Woman crossing street hit by truck, killed in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Sheriff’s deputies said a woman died Monday after a truck hit her in Williamsport. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the pickup truck hit Sally Ann Redding, 72, of Williamsport as she crossed East Potomac Street in the 300 block around 5:45 a.m. Redding was in the roadway […]
tysonsreporter.com
What Fairfax County restaurants to hit up for Restaurant Week
Winter Restaurant Week is scheduled to kick off next week, and over 20 eateries across Fairfax County are signed up to offer special offerings as part of the event. During Restaurant Week — a bi-annual event sponsored by Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) — participating restaurants in the D.C. region offer special menus to encourage locals to try new locations around the area.
therealdeal.com
White Christmas or white supremacy? Town split over castle’s owner
For at least some residents in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, the holiday tours of the iconic Berkeley Castle are less about a white Christmas than white nationalism. Built in the 19th century, the 9,300-square-foot castle serves as headquarters to the VDare Foundation, an anti-immigration group that provides a platform to white nationalists, anti-Semites and race pseudoscientists, the Washington Post reported.
royalexaminer.com
This Virginia Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the State
When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in Virginia definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to the legendary Texas Donuts in northern VA, you are definitely missing out.
Virginia man dealt fatal fentanyl dose to Prince William 14-year-old
A Virginia man pleaded guilty on January 5 to dealing a fatal dose of fentanyl to a Woodbridge teen, who died of an overdose in April.
WTOP
Middle-school recess: How’s it going in Fairfax Co.?
Minutes after 11 a.m. Friday, dozens of students at Whitman Middle School in Fairfax County, Virginia, sprinted out of the cafeteria. Greeting assistant principal Matthew Johnson on the way, some students sprinted toward an empty field and organized a game of two-hand-touch football. On the far side of the field, a handful of students started a game of soccer. Others played with glitter, watched the sporting events in front of them or leaned against the fence and started talking to friends.
