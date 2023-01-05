Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. PaulTed RiversSaint Paul, MN
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
The "Retail Apocalypse" Continues: Marshalls to Shut Down Two Locations - Is Your Local Outlet Affected?Ty D.Philadelphia, PA
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
There’s a New Vegan Burger Bar Opening in Minneapolis Next WeekVegOut MagazineMinneapolis, MN
Related
Former Vikings Star Heads to Dallas for Playoffs
Earlier this week, the Buffalo Bills released former Vikings All-Pro CB Xavier Rhodes after playing him in just two games this season. In his place, they signed S Jared Mayden. Now, about three days later, the Dallas Cowboys snagged the former Vikings star by signing him to their practice squad just before the playoffs get started.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
The No. 3 Seed Vikings Will Play Host to the No. 6 Seed Giants
After the Minnesota Vikings defeated the Chicago Bears by a score of 29-13 on Sunday afternoon, there was a glimmer of hope that Minnesota might land the No. 2 seed if David Blough and the Arizona Cardinals could pull off a little bit of magic against the San Francisco 49ers.
Four Players That Could Be Playing Their Final Regular Season Game in a Vikings Uniform
The Minnesota Vikings are playing their final regular season game of the 2022 regular season this weekend, and inevitably, a number of players are probably playing their final regular season game in a Vikings uniform. Today, we’ll be going over four players that could potentially be making their final regular season appearances for Minnesota when they take on the Chicago Bears in Week 18.
Five Vikings to Keep an Eye on in Week 18
Week 18 is the final game of the regular season for the Minnesota Vikings, and throughout the game, it is likely that we’ll see a number of backup players rotate into the game. Here are five Vikings to keep an eye on in their final game before the playoffs.
A Movable Object Meets a Stoppable Force in The Vikings/Bears Game in Week 18
The Vikings/Bears game presents us with a bit of an odd matchup. Some of you have probably heard about the conundrum of when an immovable object meets an unstoppable force. It’s a scenario that presents some challenges: which side wins? Well, I’ve got a buddy who slightly alters the saying when the situation calls for it, wondering about when a movable object meets a stoppable force. The pithy rephrasing might apply to what we’ll see in tomorrow’s game.
NFC North Round-Up: Week 18 Includes Some Spoiled Cheese
The 2022 NFL regular season has officially come to an end, and it concluded with a matchup between two NFC North rivals, the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers. While the Lions turned the Packers into spoiled cheese, earlier in the day, the Minnesota Vikings faced off with the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Here’s how all the action went down in the final week of the regular season.
Patrick Peterson Had One of His Best Seasons in 2022
After a decade in Arizona with the Cardinals, Patrick Peterson came to the Minnesota Vikings. As a veteran defensive back, he seemed like the perfect presence in the locker room, and he still possessed the talent to hold down a top cornerback spot in the NFL. Now after his 12th regular season, it’s possible that Patrick Peterson had one of his best seasons of his NFL career in 2022.
Vikings Activate Irv Smith Off IR, Rule Harrison Smith Out for Week 18
Well, it’s officially time for the redemption tour for a Vikings tight end. Saturday afternoon saw the Vikings activate Irv Smith, their fourth-year tight end, off injured reserve on Saturday ahead of their Week 18 game against the Chicago Bears. This move has been expected ever since Minnesota waived rookie tight end Nick Muse.
NFL Playoff Picture: A Look at All 6 Wild Card Matchups
The 2022 NFL regular season is officially over, each playoff seed has been established, and we now know all 6 Wild Card matchups. With the field now set, here’s a look at the NFL playoff picture heading into Wild Card weekend. NFC. Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) San Francisco 49ers (13-4)
The Vikings 2023 Opponents Are Officially Set
Detroit Lions (9-8) Green Bay Packers (8-9) Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) Los Angeles Chargers (10-7) New Orleans Saints (7-10) San Francisco 49ers (13-4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9) Road Opponents. Atlanta Falcons (7-10) Carolina Panthers (7-10) Chicago Bears (3-14) Cincinnati Bengals (12-5) Denver Broncos (5-12) Detroit Lions (9-8) Green Bay Packers...
The Vikings Need More from Za’Darius Smith
When the Minnesota Vikings signed Za’Darius Smith this offseason, the hope was that he along with a healthier Danielle Hunter would create one of the most fearsome pass-rush duos in the entire NFL. The main concern was that they would end up missing more games than they played. That has not been the case as each of them have played all 16 games this season.
purplePTSD.com
Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
771K+
Views
ABOUT
purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!https://purplePTSD.com
Comments / 0