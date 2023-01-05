ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
purplePTSD.com

Former Vikings Star Heads to Dallas for Playoffs

Earlier this week, the Buffalo Bills released former Vikings All-Pro CB Xavier Rhodes after playing him in just two games this season. In his place, they signed S Jared Mayden. Now, about three days later, the Dallas Cowboys snagged the former Vikings star by signing him to their practice squad just before the playoffs get started.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
purplePTSD.com

Four Players That Could Be Playing Their Final Regular Season Game in a Vikings Uniform

The Minnesota Vikings are playing their final regular season game of the 2022 regular season this weekend, and inevitably, a number of players are probably playing their final regular season game in a Vikings uniform. Today, we’ll be going over four players that could potentially be making their final regular season appearances for Minnesota when they take on the Chicago Bears in Week 18.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Five Vikings to Keep an Eye on in Week 18

Week 18 is the final game of the regular season for the Minnesota Vikings, and throughout the game, it is likely that we’ll see a number of backup players rotate into the game. Here are five Vikings to keep an eye on in their final game before the playoffs.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

A Movable Object Meets a Stoppable Force in The Vikings/Bears Game in Week 18

The Vikings/Bears game presents us with a bit of an odd matchup. Some of you have probably heard about the conundrum of when an immovable object meets an unstoppable force. It’s a scenario that presents some challenges: which side wins? Well, I’ve got a buddy who slightly alters the saying when the situation calls for it, wondering about when a movable object meets a stoppable force. The pithy rephrasing might apply to what we’ll see in tomorrow’s game.
CHICAGO, IL
purplePTSD.com

NFC North Round-Up: Week 18 Includes Some Spoiled Cheese

The 2022 NFL regular season has officially come to an end, and it concluded with a matchup between two NFC North rivals, the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers. While the Lions turned the Packers into spoiled cheese, earlier in the day, the Minnesota Vikings faced off with the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Here’s how all the action went down in the final week of the regular season.
GREEN BAY, WI
purplePTSD.com

Patrick Peterson Had One of His Best Seasons in 2022

After a decade in Arizona with the Cardinals, Patrick Peterson came to the Minnesota Vikings. As a veteran defensive back, he seemed like the perfect presence in the locker room, and he still possessed the talent to hold down a top cornerback spot in the NFL. Now after his 12th regular season, it’s possible that Patrick Peterson had one of his best seasons of his NFL career in 2022.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

The Vikings 2023 Opponents Are Officially Set

Detroit Lions (9-8) Green Bay Packers (8-9) Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) Los Angeles Chargers (10-7) New Orleans Saints (7-10) San Francisco 49ers (13-4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9) Road Opponents. Atlanta Falcons (7-10) Carolina Panthers (7-10) Chicago Bears (3-14) Cincinnati Bengals (12-5) Denver Broncos (5-12) Detroit Lions (9-8) Green Bay Packers...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

The Vikings Need More from Za’Darius Smith

When the Minnesota Vikings signed Za’Darius Smith this offseason, the hope was that he along with a healthier Danielle Hunter would create one of the most fearsome pass-rush duos in the entire NFL. The main concern was that they would end up missing more games than they played. That has not been the case as each of them have played all 16 games this season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

purplePTSD.com

Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
771K+
Views
ABOUT

purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!

 https://purplePTSD.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy