Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Tri-City Herald
After so many 1-year deals, Geno Smith may seek free agency he’s earned. Seahawks will...?
Geno Smith entered the huddle with what was left of the Seahawks’ season. It was overtime. The Lumen Field crowd was loud. The Los Angeles Rams’ defense was buzzing, trying to be spoilers. “He reminded us when we were in the huddle ‘Hey, just calm down. It’s just...
Tri-City Herald
Lakers Rumors: Longtime LA Trade Target Likely To Be Moved Ahead of Deadline
3-and-D Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner is poised to hit the free agent market this summer. At 26, he's enjoying his most productive season yet for a good Pacers club, currently the 7th seed in the East with a respectable 22-18 record. Through 34 games, the 6'11" big man is averaging a career-most 16.7 points on .549/.380/.783 shooting splits for the Pacers, 7.9 rebounds (also a career-high), 2.2 blocks, 1.5 assists and 0.6 steals.
Tri-City Herald
As UW Welcomes an Army of New Corners, Don’t Forget About Irvin
Cornerback Julius Irvin, son of the NFL's legendary LeRoy Irvin, just sort of quietly disappeared this past season from the University of Washington football team — and, according to his coaches, he was a huge loss. Much was made about Irvin being inserted on the fly during the second...
Tri-City Herald
Raheem Morris Gets Broncos Job Call; Can Rams Keep Coach?
Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris enters the offseason as one of the hottest names in the coaching industry. And with multiple teams electing to part ways with their current head coaches, it was only a matter of time before Morris began to be requested for interviews. On Monday,...
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks Coach Sean Desai Targeted by AFC Team for Interview
The Cleveland Browns have submitted a request to interview Seattle Seahawks associate head coach and defensive assistant Sean Desai for their open defensive coordinator position, per reports from NFL Network on Monday. Desai, who was hired by the Seahawks in February, joined the NFL coaching ranks after being brought on...
Tri-City Herald
Bad Blood Between Ravens and Bengals Heading into Playoff Game
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Cincinnati Bengals voiced some displeasure with the Ravens’ performance in their matchup in Week 18. While the Cincinnati players would not go into specifics about the gripes, the rematch in the wild-card round could be another contentious affair. The Bengals won the game...
Tri-City Herald
NFL Coaching Carousel: Latest Rumors on Candidates, Potential Openings
Imagine you’re hiring a top executive for a Fortune 500 company, and you’re competing with other top executives for candidates. Over the years, there’s been a lot of turnover in the industry, and a small number of companies have had success pulling from a particular pool of candidates. Other companies have tried to mine the same pool to varying degrees of success to the point where the pool ran dry.
Tri-City Herald
Steelers vs Browns Takeaways: You Have to Keep the Band Together
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers season is over but heading into the offseason, there's more optimism around this team than there should've been. As they leave the 2022 season 9-8, their turnaround can't be ignored - and provides plenty to build off of moving forward. Noah's Takeaways. Gotta Keep the...
Tri-City Herald
Dennis Allen Expects to be Back as Saints Coach
Dennis Allen feels confident about being back next season for the Saints, as he discussed during his end of the year press conference on Monday. "I don't think there's any need to discuss that further," Allen said when asked about his future. He added that he feels certain going forward as head coach.
Tri-City Herald
New York Giants Report Card vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Passing Grades Despite a Loss
If the oddsmakers were to be believed, the New York Giants were supposed to suffer a beating at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles that was worse than their Week 14 48-22 thrashing. Then again, the Giants weren't supposed to be the team with anything to play for in the...
Tri-City Herald
Two Potential Names to Watch for Browns Defensive Coordinator job
With the firing of defensive coordinator Joe Woods, the Cleveland Browns will now be in search of their next defensive coordinator. According to a report, two names to watch are Brian Flores and Jerod Mayo. Flores is the former Miami Dolphins head coach that is currently suing the NFL. At...
Tri-City Herald
Browns Request Permission to Interview Brian Flores for Defensive Coordinator Position
The Cleveland Browns have requested permission to request Brian Flores, linebackers coach and special assistant for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Adam Schefter of ESPN is the first to report the story. Flores is the second interview request the Browns have sent out. The first was Jerod Mayo, the inside linebackers coach...
Tri-City Herald
Report: Texans to Interview Four NFL Assistants for Coaching Job
The Texans are kicking their coaching search into high gear as they seek a replacement for the recently fired Lovie Smith. Houston has requested permission to interview four different assistants around the league for its head coaching position, according to reports from ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
Tri-City Herald
Sean McVay Rams Retirement? Don’t Cry If It’s Over, Smile Because It Happened
The Los Angeles Rams' (5-12) disappointing season came to a close Sunday at Lumen Field, falling 19-16 to the Seattle Seahawks (9-8). And while the loss marked the end of this individual season, it could've also been the final chapter of Rams coach Sean McVay's tenure with the team. McVay,...
Tri-City Herald
A phone call from the Dallas Cowboys convinced Max Duggan he made the right decision
On Saturday morning inside the L.A. Convention Center, Max Duggan sat behind a microphone at a podium, surrounded by a throng of members from the national media, two days before what will be the final game of his TCU career. His first game came on Aug. 31, 2019, a 39-7...
Tri-City Herald
Damar Hamlin Apologizes(?) to Bills; Dolphins in Wild Card Next - Live Game Log
The Buffalo Bills welcomed the New England Patriots to Highmark Stadium on Sunday for a matchup in the regular-season finale. ... and in the Damar Hamlin was an inspiration in every way as the Bills took down the Patriots 35-23 - including, interestingly thanks to an apology to the team ...
Tri-City Herald
Colts’ 2023 Head Coach Candidate: Leslie Frazier
The Indianapolis Colts enter the 2023 NFL offseason in need of a new head coach. Former Head Coach Frank Reich did an admirable job in his 4.5 years with the team, leading the Colts to a 40-33-1 record despite having to work with a new starting quarterback every season. Ultimately,...
