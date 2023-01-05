ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RMF Engineering Announces Boston Office Relocation

BOSTON–RMF Boston is moving from 31 Milk Street to 211 Congress in Boston, taking over half of the building’s sixth floor with a workspace that offers the growing team an open and collaborative environment in a historic, amenity-rich setting. “Having outgrown our prior space, we’re thrilled to start...
Burlington Selects Brovitz Community Planning & Design for Mall Road Rezoning Initiative

Burlington, MA – Burlington is advancing the development of a new regulatory framework for the area’s largest commercial district. Following a yearlong effort with MassDevelopment that resulted in a Concept Plan in August 2022, Burlington has taken the next step and selected Brovitz Community Planning & Design, to refine the previous effort and develop a new zoning framework to guide development along the Mall Road Corridor over the next ten to twenty years.
Northeast Private Client Group Sell Mixed-Use Property in Gardner for $2,320,000

Newton, MA– Northeast Private Client Group (NEPCG) announced the sale of the Central Street Mixed-Use in Gardner, Massachusetts. Senior Associate Tim McGeary represented the seller and procured the buyers for the mixed-use transaction. Central Street Mixed-Use: located in Gardner, Massachusetts, sold for $2,320,000. The Central Street Mixed-use currently consists...
Rockland Trust Company and Independent Bank Corp. Appoint Jeffrey J. Tengel as Chief Executive Officer

ROCKLAND, Mass.–Rockland Trust Company and its bank holding company parent Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: INDB) announced the appointment of Jeffrey J. Tengel as the successor to current Chief Executive Officer, Christopher Oddleifson, effective on or about February 6, 2023. Oddleifson has served as the Bank’s CEO...
