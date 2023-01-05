Burlington, MA – Burlington is advancing the development of a new regulatory framework for the area’s largest commercial district. Following a yearlong effort with MassDevelopment that resulted in a Concept Plan in August 2022, Burlington has taken the next step and selected Brovitz Community Planning & Design, to refine the previous effort and develop a new zoning framework to guide development along the Mall Road Corridor over the next ten to twenty years.

