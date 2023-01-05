San Antonio restaurant Albi's Vite Italian Kitchen to open second location
San Antonio pasta haven Albi's Vite Italian Kitchen will expand its footprint with a second location near Leon Springs, MySA reports .
Owner Albi Zogaj told the news site his team is aiming for a grand opening by the end of this month.
The original Albi’s, located at 4979 NW Loop 410 near Leon Valley, opened amid the COVID-19 pandemic, slinging scratch-made eats from family recipes, according to MySA.
The restaurant's second outpost will keep the same focus, serving up dishes including lobster ravioli and chicken florentine, which consists of pan-fried bird covered in a creamy mushroom-and-spinach sauce over angel hair pasta.
Zogaj didn’t share the address of the new digs with MySA. However, he did say the location will have patio seating and a party room that can host around 60 people.
