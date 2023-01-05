ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longhorns Drop in AP Top 25 After Start of Big 12 Play

The Texas Longhorns have dropped to No. 10 in the country, per Monday's release of the latest AP Top 25 rankings. The Longhorns (13-2, 2-1) had been at No. 6 since Dec. 26 and kept that ranking headed into the second game of Big 12 play. But after taking down the Oklahoma Sooners in a 70-69 win on New Year's Eve, the Longhorns had a record-setting 116-103 loss to the Kansas State Wildcats on Tuesday.
