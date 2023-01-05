The Texas Longhorns have dropped to No. 10 in the country, per Monday's release of the latest AP Top 25 rankings. The Longhorns (13-2, 2-1) had been at No. 6 since Dec. 26 and kept that ranking headed into the second game of Big 12 play. But after taking down the Oklahoma Sooners in a 70-69 win on New Year's Eve, the Longhorns had a record-setting 116-103 loss to the Kansas State Wildcats on Tuesday.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO