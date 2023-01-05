Read full article on original website
Clanton Advertiser
First full-time firefighter team starts in Clanton
Six firefighters make up the first group of full-time firefighters the Clanton Fire Department has ever had. Each firefighter works 24 hours 8 a.m. to. 8 a.m. before having the next two days off. The firefighters started on Dec. 29, and they have averaged between eight and 10 responses a...
Clanton Advertiser
Thorsby preparing to move city hall in coming weeks
Thorsby Mayor Robert Hight and the Thorsby City Council approved the purchase of the old River Bank & Trust building on Highway 31 at their council meeting on Jan. 3. The building will be the future home of the Thorsby City Hall and give the city employees more room to work in.
Clanton Advertiser
CCHS sweeps 2023 county basketball tournaments
Chilton County High School swept all three 2023 Chilton County Basketball Tournaments from Jan. 2-7 at Jemison High School. The Tiger’s b-team, or junior varsity, team started championship Saturday on Jan. 7 with a 40-29 win over Thorsby High School. The CCHS varsity girl’s team followed that up with...
