Sandusky man linked to Boogaloo Bois indicted on federal charges of threating to kill agents, burn buildings

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in OhioKristen WaltersOberlin, OH
Fox News Says Oberlin College Has Paid $36 Million to a Local Bakery After Losing a Defamation Case Against the BusinessMark HakeOberlin, OH
Looking for Pies in Ohio? You Should Check Out the Pies from This Bakery in AmherstIsla ChiuAmherst, OH
Related
Cleveland man gets 10 years in prison for shipping fentanyl through mail
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A 56-year-old Cleveland man who pleaded guilty to drug charges in connection using the U.S. mail to ship fentanyl has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. U.S. District Judge John R. Adams also order Lance Tobias to pay a $100,000 fine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio. In July, Tobias pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and distribution of fentanyl.
sciotopost.com
Ohio Man Charged with Threatening Law Enforcement and Unlawful Possession of Machine Gun
TOLEDO – A federal grand jury returned a six-count indictment charging Aron McKillips, 29, of Sandusky, Ohio, with five counts of interstate communication of threats and one count of unlawful possession of a machine gun. The indictment against McKillips alleges that from September 2021 to July 2022, McKillips made...
cleveland19.com
Lorain man wanted for 5 counts of child endangerment
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Task Force is offering a reward for information that would lead to the arrest of 44-year-old Daleray Mincy. Mincy is wanted by the U.S. Marshals and the Lorain County Police Department for improperly discharging a firearm at or into a home. Mincy...
Suspect caught with suitcase full of meat, arrested for 70th time: Police
A Garfield Heights man was arrested last week after investigators say he stole a shopping cart full of packaged meat to resell at restaurants.
crawfordcountynow.com
New names added this week to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force Most Wanted list
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Derrick Taylor—44 years old, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 245 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Taylor is wanted for felonious assault. He has ties to Mansfield and Ontario.
cleveland19.com
Strongsville teenager accused in double fatal accident must remain behind bars
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 18-year-old Strongsville woman accused of killing two people in a July car accident must remain locked up at the Juvenile Detention Center, Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court officials ruled Friday. Mackenzie Shirilla’s attorney had requested she be released while her case goes through the court system....
Medina Police Department promotes Derek Crooks to sergeant
MEDINA, Ohio -- The Medina Police Department held a swearing-in ceremony Jan. 5 to promote Officer Derek Crooks to sergeant. “My swearing-in for the sergeant (position) was almost exactly nine years to the day” that he started his police career, Crooks said. He shared that the process to get...
Residents forced out of apartments with less than 10-day notice, lawsuit says
BROOKLYN, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team is investigating claims that some of your neighbors were forced out into the cold, told to move out of their apartment building with a less than 10-day notice. Edward Molzan, Grady Duffey Jr. and Mary Duffey, filed a lawsuit in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, saying the […]
13abc.com
TPD searching for suspect who shot teen multiple times
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police officers are searching for an unknown suspect who allegedly shot a teenager multiple times over the weekend. According to Toledo Police records, officers responded to two Shot Spotter calls in the 900 block of Forsythe just after midnight Saturday. Officers got word that a person was hurt inside of a home and went inside to find an 18-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is unknown but police said he was stable at the time of their report.
richlandsource.com
Richland County Common Pleas Court judges warn community of jury duty scam
MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Common Pleas Court is warning the public of a nationwide telephone scam involving individuals claiming to be deputy calling regarding jury service. Richland County Common Pleas Court Judges Brent N. Robinson and Phillip S. Naumoff issued the joint press release on Monday morning.
13abc.com
TPD searches for suspects in double shooting Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are searching for suspects in a shooting that sent two people to the hospital Sunday afternoon in Toledo. The call came in just before 3:30 p.m. for a person shot on the 2000 block of Marlow Road in Toledo. Neighbors said they heard multiple gunshots. Police marked off several shell casings outside a home and down the street. The glass door to the house appeared shattered.
Cleveland settles lawsuit for $50,000 with City Hall employee who sued over lack of overtime pay during pandemic
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland officials settled a lawsuit for $50,000 with a City Hall employee who said she wasn’t paid overtime while working from home during the coronavirus pandemic. Eve Bonvissuto, an assistant administrator in the city’s public safety department’s medical unit, sued the city in federal court...
Cleveland Police: Man shoots woman, dog, then himself at home
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police are investigating after a 21-year-old woman was shot, and a 28-year-old man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Saturday night. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident happened at...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man dead in attempted murder-suicide; woman, dog shot, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating an attempted murder-suicide where a 21-year-old woman was shot and is in critical condition, a 28-year-old man was killed, and a dog was shot on Saturday night. Police say officers arrived at 6405 Gertrude Ave. around 10:10 p.m. for reported gunshots. Officers found...
13abc.com
Driver crashes into Toledo police cruiser, officer hospitalized
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A driver crashed into a Toledo police cruiser Sunday night while an officer was conducting traffic control at a crash on I-75. The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Two total people were taken to hospitals from the crash that happened...
Man fatally shot by sister’s boyfriend in Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio - A man died after he was allegedly shot by his sister’s boyfriend Thursday in the city’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood, according to police. Thomas McGrath, 38, was shot about 7:30 p.m., according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Police found McGrath on the ground next to his vehicle in the 2000 block of West 81st Street, north of Lorain Avenue. McGrath was shot in the groin, police said.
cleveland19.com
Man shot and killed on West 81st Street during argument, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Cleveland Police, a 38-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday evening in the 2100 block of West 81st in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood. Police said, at approximately 730pm, officers were called to 2180 W. 81st Street for a man shot. When police arrived they...
cleveland19.com
Former Cleveland Municipal Court worker guilty of attempted rape, abduction
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The verdict was announced Thursday afternoon in the the bench trial for Zino Kirby. Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge William McGinty found Kirby guilty of abduction and two counts of attempted rape. Kirby was found not guilty of kidnapping. The former Cleveland Municipal Court...
Some Cuyahoga County judges fare worse than others on moving cases and reducing jail population
CLEVELAND, Ohio – For years, one veteran Cuyahoga County Common Pleas judge has consistently lagged far behind his peers in reducing his docket and the number of days his defendants are incarcerated pretrial, contributing to crowding issues in the jail. Of the court’s 34 judges, Judge John Sutula has...
Cleveland officers face discipline for failing to take report in 2020 crash
Cleveland's Safety Director said Officer Harvey Andrekovic was terminated and Officer Jason Rees issued an 8-day suspension for failing to file a police report and make an arrest in a 2020 incident.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
98K+
Followers
92K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 1