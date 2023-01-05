ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandusky, OH

Sandusky man linked to Boogaloo Bois indicted on federal charges of threating to kill agents, burn buildings

By Adam Ferrise, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Cleveland man gets 10 years in prison for shipping fentanyl through mail

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A 56-year-old Cleveland man who pleaded guilty to drug charges in connection using the U.S. mail to ship fentanyl has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. U.S. District Judge John R. Adams also order Lance Tobias to pay a $100,000 fine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio. In July, Tobias pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and distribution of fentanyl.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Lorain man wanted for 5 counts of child endangerment

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Task Force is offering a reward for information that would lead to the arrest of 44-year-old Daleray Mincy. Mincy is wanted by the U.S. Marshals and the Lorain County Police Department for improperly discharging a firearm at or into a home. Mincy...
LORAIN, OH
Cleveland.com

Medina Police Department promotes Derek Crooks to sergeant

MEDINA, Ohio -- The Medina Police Department held a swearing-in ceremony Jan. 5 to promote Officer Derek Crooks to sergeant. “My swearing-in for the sergeant (position) was almost exactly nine years to the day” that he started his police career, Crooks said. He shared that the process to get...
MEDINA, OH
13abc.com

TPD searching for suspect who shot teen multiple times

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police officers are searching for an unknown suspect who allegedly shot a teenager multiple times over the weekend. According to Toledo Police records, officers responded to two Shot Spotter calls in the 900 block of Forsythe just after midnight Saturday. Officers got word that a person was hurt inside of a home and went inside to find an 18-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is unknown but police said he was stable at the time of their report.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD searches for suspects in double shooting Sunday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are searching for suspects in a shooting that sent two people to the hospital Sunday afternoon in Toledo. The call came in just before 3:30 p.m. for a person shot on the 2000 block of Marlow Road in Toledo. Neighbors said they heard multiple gunshots. Police marked off several shell casings outside a home and down the street. The glass door to the house appeared shattered.
TOLEDO, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Police: Man shoots woman, dog, then himself at home

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police are investigating after a 21-year-old woman was shot, and a 28-year-old man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Saturday night. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident happened at...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man dead in attempted murder-suicide; woman, dog shot, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating an attempted murder-suicide where a 21-year-old woman was shot and is in critical condition, a 28-year-old man was killed, and a dog was shot on Saturday night. Police say officers arrived at 6405 Gertrude Ave. around 10:10 p.m. for reported gunshots. Officers found...
CLEVELAND, OH
13abc.com

Driver crashes into Toledo police cruiser, officer hospitalized

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A driver crashed into a Toledo police cruiser Sunday night while an officer was conducting traffic control at a crash on I-75. The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Two total people were taken to hospitals from the crash that happened...
TOLEDO, OH
Cleveland.com

Man fatally shot by sister’s boyfriend in Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio - A man died after he was allegedly shot by his sister’s boyfriend Thursday in the city’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood, according to police. Thomas McGrath, 38, was shot about 7:30 p.m., according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Police found McGrath on the ground next to his vehicle in the 2000 block of West 81st Street, north of Lorain Avenue. McGrath was shot in the groin, police said.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man shot and killed on West 81st Street during argument, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Cleveland Police, a 38-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday evening in the 2100 block of West 81st in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood. Police said, at approximately 730pm, officers were called to 2180 W. 81st Street for a man shot. When police arrived they...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Former Cleveland Municipal Court worker guilty of attempted rape, abduction

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The verdict was announced Thursday afternoon in the the bench trial for Zino Kirby. Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge William McGinty found Kirby guilty of abduction and two counts of attempted rape. Kirby was found not guilty of kidnapping. The former Cleveland Municipal Court...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
98K+
Followers
92K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy