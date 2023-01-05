Sandusky man linked to Boogaloo Bois indicted on federal charges of threating to kill agents, burn buildings

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police officers are searching for an unknown suspect who allegedly shot a teenager multiple times over the weekend. According to Toledo Police records, officers responded to two Shot Spotter calls in the 900 block of Forsythe just after midnight Saturday. Officers got word that a person was hurt inside of a home and went inside to find an 18-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is unknown but police said he was stable at the time of their report.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO