Multiple Big Lots! Locations Closing This WeekJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
Macy's is Closing More Locations in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
Major Library Closed Due To "Meth Contamination"News Breaking LIVEBoulder, CO
Outdoorsy boutique hotel coming to Estes ParkBrittany AnasEstes Park, CO
$400K of stolen art recovered in Colorado, along with guns, meth, and 2,000 fentanyl pills
More than $400,000 worth of artwork that was stolen from the back of a truck in Boulder last month has been recovered, according to a news release from the Boulder Police Department. Five high-end paintings were in the process of being moved across the country when the theft occurred. On...
Next hearings set for pair accused of killing Denver woman over truck
Two people charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of a Denver woman while attempting to steal her car appeared in Boulder County court Monday. Martin Cerda, 23, and Adriana Vargas-Martinez, 24, are next scheduled to be in court May 4 for a preliminary hearing — where prosecutors present evidence to a judge, who determines if there's enough to send the defendants to trial.
Suspect arrested in shooting outside Denver bar
DENVER — A man is facing multiple charges in connection with a shooting that killed one person outside an east Denver restaurant and bar early Monday morning, the Denver Police Department said. Police said the shooting happened just after 12:30 am. outside Lempira restaurant and bar, which is on...
4 victims involved in early morning LoDo shooting
Police are investigating a shooting that involved four victims in the lower downtown area.
2 Denver men arrested in connection to seizure of 400 grams of fentanyl
Two men were arrested on Wednesday after searches conducted by police unearthed a large amount of fentanyl.
Hit-and-run crash that injured 4 was intentional, police say
DENVER — Denver Police Department (DPD) investigators believe a hit-and-run crash that injured four pedestrians near Union Station in downtown on Saturday night was intentional. Officers first responded to the call around 11:40 p.m. at the intersection of 18th Avenue and Wazee Street. Police said all four pedestrians were...
Dealer convicted in fentanyl death to be sentenced
DENVER — The first person in Colorado to be convicted in federal court for distributing fentanyl that killed someone is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday in Denver. Prosecutors said Bruce Holder worked with multiple co-conspirators, including his wife, children and other members of his family, to distribute spiked fentanyl pills that looked like oxycodone pills. Records say Holder imported tens of thousands of these pills from Mexico into western Colorado, where he and his co-conspirators distributed them to make money.
Man sleeping in car awakened by hail of gunfire in LoDo
It was a wild evening for a young man in Denver whose night out in lower downtown turned into a nightmare caused by a hail of gunfire.
4 pedestrians struck by motorist in Denver hit-and-run
Four pedestrians walking on a sidewalk in Denver's Union Station neighborhood late Saturday night were struck by a vehicle and the suspect is still at large.
Driver hits four pedestrians, flees the scene in Denver
Officials from the Denver Police Department are investigating a hit-in-run crash that left four pedestrians with serious injuries on Sunday morning, according to a tweet from the department. The crash occurred near 18th Street and Wazee Street, police said. The driver reportedly fled the scene after crashing into four pedestrians....
city-countyobserver.com
Troopers Arrest Colorado Murder Suspect after Brief Chase
Posey County – Friday morning, January 6, at approximately 10:23 a.m., Trooper Fulton was patrolling I-64 near the 7 mile-marker when he observed the driver of a gray 2015 Nissan Pathfinder traveling east at 86 mph. Trooper Fulton attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver continued to travel east at a high rate of speed before exiting north onto SR 165 and then west on CR 1000 South.
18-year-old suspect charged in fatal shooting in Northglenn
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — An 18-year-old man has been charged in a fatal shooting at a Northglenn apartment last month, according to the Adams County District Attorney's Office. Northglenn Police responded at 11:45 p.m. Dec. 22 to a call of a man down at 11801 Washington St. – just north of East 118th Avenue and west of Washington Street.
Bookstore manager stabbed after accusing suspect of stealing candy
Boulder police arrested a 42-year-old man after he allegedly stabbed a bookstore employee Thursday afternoon.
2 men in custody for distribution of fentanyl, according to U.S. Attorney's Office
The United States Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado announced the arrest of two men for alleged distribution of fentanyl in a press release Saturday. Authorities say an intense investigation of the two men led to the arrest, which occurred on Wednesday in Denver. Santos Lopez Avalos, 22, and Jesus Enrique Astorga-Castillo, 41, both from Denver are being charged with intent to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl.A Denver detective and members of the High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Front Range Task Force were conducting surveillance on an apartment at 10700 East Dartmouth Ave. for suspicion of drug activity, according to the...
Indigenous Man Found Dead in Colorado
On December 30, Colorado's Indigenous Missing Person List took effect. Two days later, on New Year's Day, Wanbli Oyate Vigil Black Elk, a 27-year-old member of the Lakota Tribe, was the first person added to the list.
Fatal crash on US 287 near Lookout Road
There will be an extended closure in this area due to the ongoing investigation.
Mother of two killed in act of domestic violence before suspect killed himself
An Aurora mother of two was killed in an act of domestic violence Friday afternoon before the suspect, her children's stepfather, killed himself.
Aurora police seize 80,000+ fentanyl pills, arrest suspect
Police in Aurora arrested a suspected drug dealer and also seized more than 80,000 pills of fentanyl-laced counterfeit Oxycodone along with suspected Xanax and more than $1,800 in cash last week. Hernan Soria Ramirez, 24, was arrested Dec. 29 on charges of distribution of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, both felonies. The arrest comes after a 4-months long investigation into the distribution of counterfeit Oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl. Police said that the investigation began last September when narcotics investigators received information that Ramirez was advertising illicit drugs for sale on social media. Last week,...
Aurora man gets dual life sentences for murdering couple answering ad
(Centennial, Colo.) An Arapahoe County judge sentenced Kyree Brown, 20, to two consecutive life sentences in prison for shooting to death Joe and Jossline Roland in 2020. During the August 2022 trial, prosecutors showed how Brown used an alias to list a stolen 2017 Toyota RAV4 for sale through an app called Letgo. When the Rolands questioned the legitimacy of the sale as potential buyers, Brown shot and killed them.
Denver Police Officer Jeremy Olive suspended after arrest
Denver Police Officer Jeremy Olive was suspended after his arrest on New Year's Eve in Douglas County. Olive was arrested by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office for investigation of third-degree assault late Dec. 31, 2022.Olive joined the Denver Police Department in 2005 and was in a non-patrol assignment prior to the incident. He has been suspended without pay due to the misdemeanor charge, which is standard protocol. The determination of final charges will be made by the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.
