ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Today’s consumer alert is all about the price at the pump. And at $4.47 a gallon, it’s down a penny in Rochester from last week! The prediction last week was we would see a 20 to 30 cent price hike. So what happened? While I’m not one to look that proverbial gift horse in the mouth, I did want to know why. After all, when the gas tax holiday ended on December 31st, we all expected to see gas prices go up.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO