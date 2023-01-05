Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Sarah Huckabee Sanders to take oath as Arkansas governor
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be sworn in as Arkansas’ 47th governor on Tuesday, assuming a seat her father once held and becoming the first woman to hold the post. Sanders will take the oath of office in the...
WHEC TV-10
Judge halts New Jersey’s stricter gun carry law, for now
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Suggesting that New Jersey’s recent concealed carry law infringes on the public’s Second Amendment rights, a federal judge on Monday put a temporary hold on the legislation drafted after the U.S. Supreme Court expanded gun rights last year. A legal challenge to the...
WHEC TV-10
Consumer Alert: The gas price went down in Rochester after the gas tax holiday ended. Here’s why
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Today’s consumer alert is all about the price at the pump. And at $4.47 a gallon, it’s down a penny in Rochester from last week! The prediction last week was we would see a 20 to 30 cent price hike. So what happened? While I’m not one to look that proverbial gift horse in the mouth, I did want to know why. After all, when the gas tax holiday ended on December 31st, we all expected to see gas prices go up.
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: Why aren’t guide rails being fixed?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This good question is about something that’s supposed to keep us safe while we’re driving. As one of you pointed out, it’s not hard to find broken guide rails on local roadways. Whether they’re broken from accidents or from regular wear and tear, there are a lot of them.
