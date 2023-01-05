Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for runaway Clayton County teen who left home with PS5
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police need your help finding a 17-year-old boy who went missing over the weekend. Officials say on Jan. 7, Lafayette Cain reportedly left his home on the 120th block of Championship Court. According to investigators, Cain took his PS5 with him and possibly left...
MISSING: 14-year-old girl leaves for school never returned home
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Officers with the Clayton County Police Department need the public's help in finding 14-year-old Kaleigh Gibbs. Police said they were called to a Hampton home on Centerra Drive when officers learned Gibbs left for school at 7:15 a.m. Thursday, but never arrived at school or came back home.
Sister turns herself in after 15-year-old brother's shooting death, Clayton County police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Clayton County said the final two suspects in a shooting that ended a 15-year-old's life are now in custody. One of the accused is the victim's sister, according to authorities. Jacora Butler and Jailen Johnson turned themselves into the Clayton County Sheriff's Office,...
fox5atlanta.com
Thieves rack up $8,500 on victim's dime in McDonough, police say
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - The Henry County police are looking for two suspects responsible for stealing a victim's wallet while shopping in McDonough. Authorities said the suspects pictured above stole the wallet on Sept. 28, at 11:59 a.m. in the Home Goods store located at 1990 Jonesboro Road. The duo then...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police say 14-year-old girl left home for school but never arrived
HAMPTON, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a 14-year-old girl missing several days. Kaleigh Gibbs was reported missing from her home in Hampton, Ga. on January 6. Authorities say she left for school the morning of January 5...
Missing: Young man last seen on Thursday, police searching
ATLANTA — Officers in Clayton County are searching for a missing 18-year-old that hasn't been seen since Thursday. The department sent officers out on Friday to collect information about the young man's disappearance. Marquis Clay left a residence on the 600 block of Briarhill Lane in Riverdale around 11 a.m. on January 5. No one has heard from him since.
Cops: Fugitive arrested after fatal shooting of Gwinnett car dealership employee
A fugitive has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Gwinnett County car dealership employee last mon...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman missing since May 2022, LaGrange police offer reward for info
LAGRANGE, Ga. - A woman who went missing from the LaGrange area on May 26, 2022 is still reportedly missing. Police say they are now offering a reward for information that could lead to her being found. Michelle Dunlap Smith was last seen walking away from the WellStar West Georgia...
Newnan Times-Herald
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting ID’d
The man fatally shot by a Coweta County sheriff’s deputy early Monday morning has been identified as Jackie Haynes, 52, of Whitesburg. According to the GBI, which is investigating the incident, Coweta deputies joined a vehicle pursuit as it entered Coweta County from Whitesburg. The high-speed chase continued through...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Person arrested in Clayton County after recording bike chase on TikTok
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County arrested an individual after he posted his own flight from police on social media. The man was fleeing from police on a rare sports bike. Police gave chase but ultimately lost track of him. A lieutenant searched social media and found footage...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Man charged in stabbing of his brother
CONYERS — A Conyers man has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly stabbed his brother several times. Jonah Demar Coleman, 23, was arrested by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office after his 25-year-old brother ran from their house on Cherry Hill Road Dec. 7. The victim went to a neighbor’s house to get help, and the neighbor called authorities.
Jewelry thieves break through ceiling in heist, Canton police say
CANTON, Ga. — Police are looking for a group of thieves accused of burglarizing a jewelry store. The thieves broke into a Kay Jewelers through the ceiling last week, according to Canton police. Police said the thieves triggered an alarm system just before midnight Jan. 4 at the store, which is off Cumming Highway.
DeKalb police seek public’s help in solving 13-year-old’s death, 3 other cases
Police are asking the public for help with an unsolved homicide of a 13-year-old boy found dead in DeKalb County nearly four months ago.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Stone Mountain chop shop busted, owner charged with elder abuse
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A chop shop in Stone Mountain has been busted after a multi-month investigation by the DeKalb County Police Department. An elderly resident reported losing $11,000 to the chop shop after they were sold a stolen vehicle with a fraudulent title. Police uncovered 20 fraudulent titles in total during the investigation as well as several other stolen vehicles.
He is only 13-years-old and hasn't been seen in 5 days. DeKalb police asking for public's help
LITHONIA, Ga. — DeKalb County Police need help finding a missing boy who they say hasn't been seen since Jan. 4. Identified by police as "Joel," the 13-year-old boy was last seen leaving Circlestone Drive in Lithonia. He is 5-feet tall and weighs 95 pounds, according to a Facebook...
Missing | Atlanta Police need help finding 78-year-old man with dementia
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 78-year-old northwest Atlanta man with dementia. A Mattie's Call alert states that Willie Hill was last seen at 717 Dalvigney St. in northwest Atlanta's Bankhead neighborhood, police said. Hill is 6-feet 4-inches tall, weighs 350 pounds...
fox5atlanta.com
Two people in LaGrange stabbed, neither know who did it
LAGRANGE, Ga. - On Jan. 6 around 11:13 p.m., LaGrange police said they found two people stabbed at a residence on Lindsey Street. Authorities said the stabbing happened after an altercation, but the victims told police they did not know who stabbed them. Both individuals were found to be intoxicated during the incident.
Rape suspect arrested after 5-hour standoff in DeKalb neighborhood
A man accused of rape was arrested Friday after an hourslong standoff in a DeKalb County neighborhood, officials said....
Georgia inmates reportedly caught brutally beating another face additional charges
Two Georgia inmates now face additional charges after allegedly beating another inmate in the Clayton County Jail. Sheriff Levon Allen said a source bought the incident to his attention with evidence video.
Man facing charges after armed robbery at a liquor store
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man is now behind bars after an armed robbery that took place at a Holmes County liquor store on Saturday night. According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, Sterling Lamont Hall of Atlanta, Georgia entered State Line Liquors on Highway 179A wearing a mask, waving a firearm, and demanding […]
