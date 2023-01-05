ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Thieves rack up $8,500 on victim's dime in McDonough, police say

MCDONOUGH, Ga. - The Henry County police are looking for two suspects responsible for stealing a victim's wallet while shopping in McDonough. Authorities said the suspects pictured above stole the wallet on Sept. 28, at 11:59 a.m. in the Home Goods store located at 1990 Jonesboro Road. The duo then...
MCDONOUGH, GA
11Alive

Missing: Young man last seen on Thursday, police searching

ATLANTA — Officers in Clayton County are searching for a missing 18-year-old that hasn't been seen since Thursday. The department sent officers out on Friday to collect information about the young man's disappearance. Marquis Clay left a residence on the 600 block of Briarhill Lane in Riverdale around 11 a.m. on January 5. No one has heard from him since.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman missing since May 2022, LaGrange police offer reward for info

LAGRANGE, Ga. - A woman who went missing from the LaGrange area on May 26, 2022 is still reportedly missing. Police say they are now offering a reward for information that could lead to her being found. Michelle Dunlap Smith was last seen walking away from the WellStar West Georgia...
LAGRANGE, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting ID’d

The man fatally shot by a Coweta County sheriff’s deputy early Monday morning has been identified as Jackie Haynes, 52, of Whitesburg. According to the GBI, which is investigating the incident, Coweta deputies joined a vehicle pursuit as it entered Coweta County from Whitesburg. The high-speed chase continued through...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Man charged in stabbing of his brother

CONYERS — A Conyers man has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly stabbed his brother several times. Jonah Demar Coleman, 23, was arrested by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office after his 25-year-old brother ran from their house on Cherry Hill Road Dec. 7. The victim went to a neighbor’s house to get help, and the neighbor called authorities.
CONYERS, GA
11Alive

Jewelry thieves break through ceiling in heist, Canton police say

CANTON, Ga. — Police are looking for a group of thieves accused of burglarizing a jewelry store. The thieves broke into a Kay Jewelers through the ceiling last week, according to Canton police. Police said the thieves triggered an alarm system just before midnight Jan. 4 at the store, which is off Cumming Highway.
CANTON, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Stone Mountain chop shop busted, owner charged with elder abuse

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A chop shop in Stone Mountain has been busted after a multi-month investigation by the DeKalb County Police Department. An elderly resident reported losing $11,000 to the chop shop after they were sold a stolen vehicle with a fraudulent title. Police uncovered 20 fraudulent titles in total during the investigation as well as several other stolen vehicles.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Two people in LaGrange stabbed, neither know who did it

LAGRANGE, Ga. - On Jan. 6 around 11:13 p.m., LaGrange police said they found two people stabbed at a residence on Lindsey Street. Authorities said the stabbing happened after an altercation, but the victims told police they did not know who stabbed them. Both individuals were found to be intoxicated during the incident.
LAGRANGE, GA
WMBB

Man facing charges after armed robbery at a liquor store

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man is now behind bars after an armed robbery that took place at a Holmes County liquor store on Saturday night. According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, Sterling Lamont Hall of Atlanta, Georgia entered State Line Liquors on Highway 179A wearing a mask, waving a firearm, and demanding […]
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
11Alive

Atlanta, GA
Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

