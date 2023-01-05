Poughkeepsie man wins 2022 weapons world title

The Hudson Valley is home to a world champion.

Jesse Thundermoon Shadoan, of Poughkeepsie, won the 2022 Kuo Shu Bagua weapons world title, on top of winning other big-name competitions in 2022.

Shadoan owns Complete RealityTai Chi in Poughkeepsie.

He hopes he can inspire others to try it out because he says it has benefits such as relieving chronic pain, increased balance and improved emotions.

"To encourage other people to start their journeys into tai chi and qi gongget whatever healing they can. We actually have a free class in Poughkeepsie on Fridays at Boardman Library. Whoever wants to try it out, can come try it out for free," says Shadoan.

He first began competing in 2005 and has won about a dozen medals.



He has three more competitions planned for this year.