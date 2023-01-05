ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Poughkeepsie man wins 2022 weapons world title

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ke6gc_0k4ohcOL00

The Hudson Valley is home to a world champion.

Jesse Thundermoon Shadoan, of Poughkeepsie, won the 2022 Kuo Shu Bagua weapons world title, on top of winning other big-name competitions in 2022.

Shadoan owns Complete RealityTai Chi in Poughkeepsie.

He hopes he can inspire others to try it out because he says it has benefits such as relieving chronic pain, increased balance and improved emotions.

"To encourage other people to start their journeys into tai chi and qi gongget whatever healing they can. We actually have a free class in Poughkeepsie on Fridays at Boardman Library. Whoever wants to try it out, can come try it out for free," says Shadoan.

He first began competing in 2005 and has won about a dozen medals.

He has three more competitions planned for this year.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

3 Hardscrabble Road, North Salem, NY 10560, North Salem, NY 10560 - $459,000

NORTH SALEM, N.Y. — A property at 3 Hardscrabble Road, North Salem, NY 10560 in North Salem is listed at $459,000. School District: North Salem Central School District. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
NORTH SALEM, NY
101.5 WPDH

Acclaimed Hudson Valley Brewpub Will Reopen ‘For Limited Time’

One of the best places in the Hudson Valley to get amazing pub grub with a pint of beer will be reopening, but not for long. When it comes to comfort food, there's nothing better than those cozy menu items that can be found at a great brewpub. Especially during the cold, winter months in the Hudson Valley, there's something about grabbing a pint with friends and diving into some fish and chips, sharing a charcuterie board or tackling a thick, juicy burger.
HYDE PARK, NY
Hudson Valley Post

The Truth About the Mysterious Markings Near East Fishkill

Another mystery of the Hudson Valley has been solved. No, it's not aliens, but one Dutchess County resident finally has answers to a question that has plagued him for years. "Can anyone tell me what these are off Robinson? I see the concrete boxes behind the property and always wondered what they were and now these from the map view", asked a Hopewell Junction, NY man on Facebook.
EAST FISHKILL, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Recalling the night a high school basketball team sought shelter from the storm

The ‘‘Our towns’’ column is compiled each month by Carol Johnson of the Haviland-Heidgerd Historical Collection. The entries have been copied from the January issues of the New Paltz Independent. To get a closer look at these newspapers of the past, visit the staff of the Haviland-Heidgerd Historical Collection at the Elting Memorial Library at 93 Main Street in New Paltz, or call 255-5030.
NEW PALTZ, NY
i95 ROCK

8 Main Street Danbury Facts So Unbelievable That They Have to Be True

Danbury is a Fairfield County, Connecticut city. It's located in Western,CT and rests on the New York State line. Danbury is home to roughly 88,000 people of many different backgrounds. Each year, the city ranks near the top of the most diverse in the country. This is my home and I love it to pieces. This is a place where you get a small taste of the city life with a huge chunk of country. A place where you can eat Dominican food on Monday, German food on Tuesday, try Vietnamese dishes on Wednesday.
DANBURY, CT
News 12

News 12

131K+
Followers
44K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy