Mount Vernon man sentenced for throwing puppy into oncoming traffic

A Mount Vernon man has been sentenced to 14 months in the county jail for killing a 12-week-old pit bull puppy.

Thaddeus Jones, 34, pleaded guilty to aggravated cruelty to animals, according to the Westchester District Attorney's Office.

The incident happened last May when Jones was a passenger in a car driven by his friend.

He grabbed the friend's puppy and threw it onto oncoming traffic on Yonkers Avenue, where it was struck and killed by a car.

Jones was arrested a short time later.



