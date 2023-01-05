ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon man sentenced for throwing puppy into oncoming traffic

 4 days ago

A Mount Vernon man has been sentenced to 14 months in the county jail for killing a 12-week-old pit bull puppy.

Thaddeus Jones, 34, pleaded guilty to aggravated cruelty to animals, according to the Westchester District Attorney's Office.

The incident happened last May when Jones was a passenger in a car driven by his friend.

He grabbed the friend's puppy and threw it onto oncoming traffic on Yonkers Avenue, where it was struck and killed by a car.

Jones was arrested a short time later.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

