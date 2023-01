The children of a missing Yonkers woman are asking for help in finding her.

Kimberly Rowe was last seen on Dec. 30 in the area of Getty Square.

Her last pinned location was New Year's Eve at 4 Overlook Terrace.

Kimberly is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 210 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and white sneakers.



Anyone with information is asked to call 803-316-3753.