Read full article on original website
Related
Missing Cohasset mom Ana Walshe's husband seen on camera as police return to home, children removed
The convicted art fraudster husband of missing Cohasset, Massachusetts, mom Ana Walshe was spotted on camera Sunday as police checked the family home again for clues.
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Marie Osmond debuts her new look in rare photo with husband Steve Craig at Disney World
Marie Osmond shared photos of her time at Walt Disney World with husband Steve Craig, who she remarried in 2011. She also debuted a new hairstyle.
Texas basketball coaching search: John Calipari, Rodney Terry top CBS Sports' potential Chris Beard successors
Texas basketball is the first prominent program searching for a new coach during the 2022-23 cycle. Following the midseason firing of Chris Beard, some expect the Longhorns to swing for the fences with their next coaching hire. As such, CBS Sports' Gary Parrish released a list of candidates that Texas should pursue. Horns247 also released its list of candidates for 247Sports subscribers.
Texas 'has contacted' Kentucky's John Calipari in coaching search following Chris Beard's firing
Texas is scurrying to figure out who will replace the once-suspended and now-fired Chris Beard, and Kentucky’s John Calipari has emerged as a major name to watch. In an update for VIP subscribers, 247Sports’ Travis Branham reported that “Texas has contacted Calipari through back channels.”. Both Texas...
Two days after Chris Beard is fired, No. 6 Texas shows grit and defense in 56-46 win at Oklahoma State
Two days after Texas players and staff had to digest the news of their head coach Chris Beard being fired, the sixth-ranked Longhorns showed incredible grit, especially on defense, in a 56-46 win at Oklahoma State. The Longhorns improved to 13-2 overall and 2-1 in the Big 12 play, including...
Joe Biden accidentally says 'what happened on July the 6th' while discussing Capitol riot
President Joe Biden says "July the 6th" during his speech commemorating the anniversary of the Capitol riot that occurred on January 6, 2021.
Virginia mom details moments that reportedly led up to 6-year-old shooting teacher
The 25-year-old teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old on Friday is described by fellow teachers, city officials as a hard-working educator devoted to her students.
Texas ranch owner near border catches men attempting to break into house
A Texas ranch owner has filmed the attempted break-in of her home, 50 mile from the besieged southern border, as officials deal with a surge in "gotaways."
The most awkward and embarrassing Kamala Harris ‘word salads’ of 2022
Vice President Kamala Harris generated a lot of attention throughout 2022 with her bizarre and often embarrassing "word salads" on a variety of topics.
Georgia inmates reportedly caught brutally beating another face additional charges
Two Georgia inmates now face additional charges after allegedly beating another inmate in the Clayton County Jail. Sheriff Levon Allen said a source bought the incident to his attention with evidence video.
'Peach Bowl Girl' Catherine Gurd says her viral fame is a 'complete shock,' wants to promote women's sports
Catherine Gurd, who millions know as "Peach Bowl Girl," spoke with Fox News Digital about her newfound viral fame and what she hopes to take away from being a TikTok sensation.
Prince Harry reveals that Meghan Markle misled viewers about Kate Middleton feud during 2021 'Oprah' special
Prince Harry revealed in "Spare" that Meghan Markle did not mention an "offensive" remark that she made to Kate Middleton during the 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.
'Pay to slay': Biden sued for sending half a billion in Palestinian aid that could fund acts of terrorism
The lawsuit, led by America First Legal, names President Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken as defendants for allegedly violating the Taylor Force Act.
McCarthy is finally Speaker. But he's not weak like you think. Now he can deploy the 'crazy boss' strategy
Many observers have been upset by the chaos and endless voting for House Speaker this week. But it's actually the best thing that could have happened to Republicans in the House.
Man reported missing in Virginia’s Shenandoah National Park more than 2 months after backcountry trip
James Alan Cattley was reported missing more than two months after he was believed to have gone on a backcountry trip on the Appalachian Trail in the Shenandoah National Park.
On this day in history, Dec. 21, 1945, Gen. Patton dies in Germany after he was paralyzed in auto crash
General George S. Patton was paralyzed in an auto accident in Germany on Dec. 9, 1945, and died in a Heidelberg hospital 12 days later. His death spared conspiracy theories.
Skeletal remains found in Arizona desert fuel speculation they may belong to missing geologist Daniel Robinson
Skeletal human remains were discovered in a desert area of Buckeye, Arizona, over the weekend, sparking speculation online they might belong to missing geologist Daniel Robinson.
Virginia teacher shot by 6-year-old identified, parents demand action
A following an incident where a 6-year-old student shot a teacher in Newport News, Virginia on Friday, parents are calling on the school district to enact stricter rules to keep students safe.
California Ferrari splits in half in crash that kills 1
A three-vehicle crash in southern California's Silverado area left one person dead and a red Ferrari split in half on Friday afternoon, shutting down the road.
Fox News
927K+
Followers
4K+
Post
716M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0