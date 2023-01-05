ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Texas basketball coaching search: John Calipari, Rodney Terry top CBS Sports' potential Chris Beard successors

Texas basketball is the first prominent program searching for a new coach during the 2022-23 cycle. Following the midseason firing of Chris Beard, some expect the Longhorns to swing for the fences with their next coaching hire. As such, CBS Sports' Gary Parrish released a list of candidates that Texas should pursue. Horns247 also released its list of candidates for 247Sports subscribers.
AUSTIN, TX
Fox News

Fox News

927K+
Followers
4K+
Post
716M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy