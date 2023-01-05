Willie Brown: How Hakeem Jeffries becomes speaker

“If they called me, I could give them — in 15 minutes — exactly the steps they should take.’ S.F. Examiner

Could Hakeem Jeffries pull a Willie Brown?

What if the Democratic leader reached out to the most vulnerable House Republicans, the two dozen who squeaked by their opponents in November with less than 55% of the vote. What if he offered them prized committee assignments, the opportunity to advance legislation dear to their constituents, and promised to provide them whatever resources they need to win re-election for as long as they want to serve.

In return, they’d become Democrats and support Jeffries for speaker.

It would take just six for Jeffries to claim the speakership and put Democrats back in the majority.

Even Brown, who pulled off a similarly miraculous feat in 1995 to retain his position as California Assembly Speaker, doesn’t see that scenario playing out. But he does see a path for Democrats to immediately reshape the debate from one being waged between McCarthy and the GOP’s far-right fringe to one between more mainstream Republicans and Democrats.

“If they called me, I could give them — in 15 minutes — exactly the steps they should take,’’ Brown told The Examiner in a lengthy conversation minutes before Thursday’s seventh ballot.

McCarthy came up 17 short of the majority he needs, while Jeffries received 212 and Rep. Byron Donalds — the Black Florida Republican who rebel conservatives put forward as an anti-McCarthy protest candidate — received 19.

Brown said the first step is for 20 Democrats to join the Republican rebels and cast their ballots for Donalds.

“I’d blow the cap off the dome,’’ Brown said, pointing out that seeing two African Americans receive a majority of votes for speaker would make Republicans pay attention and prompt real negotiations.

“If McCarthy had any sense, he’d understand he’s got 202 votes. Hakeem Jeffries has 212. Why aren’t they talking to each other?’’

Brown called it a waste of time for McCarthy to be making concessions to win the votes of 19 conservative rebels — Brown called them “crazies’’ — who stand in his way. With a majority so narrow, victories can only be assured by working with the other party.

There may be nobody in American politics better versed on how to navigate the obstacles McCarthy faces than Brown.

Even after Republicans won control of the California Assembly in 1995, Brown retained the speakership by convincing Orange Country Republican Paul Horcher to go independent, and then orchestrating the removal of another Republican who had also won election to the state Senate.

It wasn’t his first act of leadership magic. In 1980 Brown had the support of only 23 of the Assembly’s 48 Democrats. It took 41 votes to become Speaker. So, he worked the other side of the aisle, winning support from 28 Republicans, and beginning a 15-year run as the state’s most influential lawmaker, which ended the year he was elected San Francisco mayor.

Brown said lawmakers shouldn’t get hung up on policy disagreements. They need to look for a speaker who will treat them fairly. While Republicans spent years plotting and fantasizing about getting rid of him, Brown said he always took note of what all members needed and offered private assurances — even to Republicans — that he would treat them fairly.

“I had always banked four or five votes that nobody but me knew about,’’ Brown said.

Brown also said it is critical for McCarthy — and anyone else participating in finding a consensus — to be willing to step aside for a more agreeable compromise.

“You can’t always be the only guy,’’ Brown said.

Brown said he had no idea who could emerge as a consensus candidate, but he’s confident such a person exists.

“I bet you that if somebody had a good judgement to have a private conversation with 10 logical, charming people, they could find someone,’’ he said. “You really can’t let your philosophical agenda interfere with establishing quality leadership.’’

It doesn’t need to be a political moderate, something who hardly exists in the House. With the parties so polarized, Democrats should demand the eventual winner be someone who shoots straight and treats all members fairly, Brown said.

“I don’t think you have to look for a ‘moderate’ Republican,’’ Brown said. “I think you have to look for a ‘thinking’ Republican.’’