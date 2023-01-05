Read full article on original website
Family of LAPD shooting victim wants body camera video released
Oscar Sanchez of Los Angeles was shot and killed by police in South Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office. His family is demanding the department release the body camera footage.
Deputies fatally shoot man at earlier murder scene in Santa Clarita
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Santa Clarita after a man was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies in the same area where a woman was found stabbed to death Sunday. It happened around 7:40 a.m. at the intersection of Spunky Canyon Road and Bouquet Canyon Road.
7-Eleven robberies: 1 of 2 suspects in deadly crime spree across SoCal sentenced
LOS ANGELES - One of two suspects arrested in connection with a string of 7-Eleven robberies and three murders as part of a violent crime spree spanning four Southern California counties last July was sentenced Monday. Jason Payne, 44, of Los Angeles, was sentenced to seven years in state prison...
Coroner identifies man shot and killed by LAPD in South LA
LOS ANGELES - Official Sunday released the name of a 35-year-old man who allegedly was armed with a sharp metal pole when he was shot and killed by police in South Los Angeles. The man was identified as Oscar Sanchez of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's...
Man allegedly holding knife shot, killed by Tustin PD
TUSTIN, Calif. - One man was killed Sunday after police shot at a man allegedly holding a knife in the Tustin area, according to officials. Tustin Police received calls about a man walking in the area of Warner Avenue and Red Hill Avenue just after 8:30 a.m. Sunday. According to reports, the man was seen holding a large knife and allegedly had blood on his hands and clothes.
'Eight is Enough' actor Adam Rich dead at 54
LOS ANGELES - Adam Rich, who played the youngest of eight children on the ABC series "Eight is Enough" in the late 1970s and early '80s, has died. He was 54. Rich was found dead at his home on Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. A cause...
3 shot at party in Santa Clarita
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - Three people were shot during a party at an apartment complex in Santa Clarita Saturday night, according to police. It happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 28800 block of Prairie Lane. Police responding to gunshots reported in the area found three people suffering from gunshot wounds...
1 dead, 2 injured following shooting in Hollywood
LOS ANGELES - One man is dead and two others were hospitalized Saturday after a shooting in Hollywood. Officers from the Hollywood Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded at 1:20 a.m. to Hollywood Boulevard and Cherokee Avenue where they learned the three victims were leaving an establishment on Hollywood Boulevard when a suspect fired several shots at them, an LAPD spokeswoman said.
LA homeless crisis: Councilwoman Traci Park working to help unsheltered residents in District 11
LOS ANGELES - A newly-elected Los Angeles City Councilmember is hitting the ground running when it comes to tackling the homeless crisis plaguing California’s most populous city. In November, Councilmember Traci Park beat out her opponent, Erin Darling, to succeed Mike Bonin. "We obviously have a huge crisis on...
P-22 memorial tickets go on sale to the public
LOS ANGELES - Tickets go on sale Monday morning for members of the public who would like to attend a memorial service for Los Angeles' beloved mountain lion, P-22. The celebration of life for P-22 is scheduled for noon on Feb. 4 at the Greek Theatre. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and tickets are general admission (there is no reserved seating). Parking is $20.
Golden Globes 2023: Roads to avoid in Beverly Hills ahead of Tuesday's awards ceremony
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - It’s that time of year when stars from around the world descend to Los Angeles for the Golden Globes. The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards will take place at the Beverly Hilton on Tuesday, Jan. 10 with road closures in effect in Beverly Hills between Jan. 8 and Jan. 11. The closures will mostly impact traffic along North Santa Monica and Wilshire boulevards.
Propane tanker trailer overturns on 110 Freeway in downtown LA
LOS ANGELES - No injuries were reported after a big rig loaded with propane overturned Monday morning on the transition road from the 110 Freeway to the 10 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles, snarling traffic in the area. California Highway Patrol officials said the single-vehicle crash was reported just before...
Winter storm brings evacuations, mudslides, flood warnings in parts of Los Angeles, Ventura counties
LOS ANGELES - More rain is soaking Southern California Monday and Tuesday, prompting a flood watch for large parts of Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, and Ventura counties. Flood Watches / Warnings. According to the National Weather Service, a flood watch means conditions are favorable for flooding. A flood...
Oldest living Pearl Harbor survivor gets special sendoff from community
LOS ANGELES - Joseph Eskenazi is 104-years-old and he’s the nation’s oldest living Pearl Harbor survivor. The Redondo Beach veteran is being honored in a special way. Thanks to the Gary Sinise Foundation, "Soaring Valor Program" — Eskenazi is now on a journey with eight other World War Two veterans as they ride on an Amtrak train from LA to New Orleans with the goal of visiting the National World War Two Museum and celebrating his upcoming 105th birthday.
Westwood Carvel Ice Cream shop looted
The Carvel Ice Cream shop in Westwood was looted over New Year's weekend. The shop owner told three other businesses in the same shopping center have been burglarized in the last six months.
Man airlifted out of Griffith Park after falling, suffering 'traumatic injuries'
LOS ANGELES - A man in his 20s had to be airlifted out of Griffith Park Sunday after he suffered "traumatic injuries" during a fall, according to officials. The Los Angeles Fire Department received a 911 call just after 3 p.m. Sunday, for reports of a person injured. LAFD had...
Chatsworth sinkhole traps 2 cars, 4 people
LOS ANGELES - Two people trapped inside a vehicle at the bottom of a large sinkhole were rescued Monday evening in Chatsworth. Firefighters were called at 9:30 p.m. to the 11400 block of Iverson Road where they found two vehicles on top of each other approximately 15 feet below ground level.
Flooding in Westlake, Los Angeles
Los Angeles is experiencing severe weather with heavy rain and flood warnings. Residents are advised to stay indoors and avoid any unnecessary travel.
American Airlines to end all services at Long Beach Airport
LONG BEACH, Calif. - American Airlines announced Friday it will end its service from Long Beach Airport at the end of February. The airline currently operates three daily flights between Long Beach and Phoenix, and airline officials said in a statement "the route is not meeting performance expectations." "The last...
18 rescued from Ventura River after getting stranded on island due to flash flooding
VENTURA, Calif. - Eighteen people were rescued after being trapped on an island in the Ventura River Monday afternoon as heavy rains continue to pound California. The Ventura County Fire Department reported that it was sending swift water rescue crews to the area of Main and Peking streets just before 2:30 p.m. Initial reports suggested that 6-12 people were trapped on an island in the river.
