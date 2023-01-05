LOS ANGELES - Joseph Eskenazi is 104-years-old and he’s the nation’s oldest living Pearl Harbor survivor. The Redondo Beach veteran is being honored in a special way. Thanks to the Gary Sinise Foundation, "Soaring Valor Program" — Eskenazi is now on a journey with eight other World War Two veterans as they ride on an Amtrak train from LA to New Orleans with the goal of visiting the National World War Two Museum and celebrating his upcoming 105th birthday.

REDONDO BEACH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO