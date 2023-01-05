ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Coroner identifies man shot and killed by LAPD in South LA

LOS ANGELES - Official Sunday released the name of a 35-year-old man who allegedly was armed with a sharp metal pole when he was shot and killed by police in South Los Angeles. The man was identified as Oscar Sanchez of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Man allegedly holding knife shot, killed by Tustin PD

TUSTIN, Calif. - One man was killed Sunday after police shot at a man allegedly holding a knife in the Tustin area, according to officials. Tustin Police received calls about a man walking in the area of Warner Avenue and Red Hill Avenue just after 8:30 a.m. Sunday. According to reports, the man was seen holding a large knife and allegedly had blood on his hands and clothes.
TUSTIN, CA
'Eight is Enough' actor Adam Rich dead at 54

LOS ANGELES - Adam Rich, who played the youngest of eight children on the ABC series "Eight is Enough" in the late 1970s and early '80s, has died. He was 54. Rich was found dead at his home on Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. A cause...
LOS ANGELES, CA
3 shot at party in Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - Three people were shot during a party at an apartment complex in Santa Clarita Saturday night, according to police. It happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 28800 block of Prairie Lane. Police responding to gunshots reported in the area found three people suffering from gunshot wounds...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
1 dead, 2 injured following shooting in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES - One man is dead and two others were hospitalized Saturday after a shooting in Hollywood. Officers from the Hollywood Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded at 1:20 a.m. to Hollywood Boulevard and Cherokee Avenue where they learned the three victims were leaving an establishment on Hollywood Boulevard when a suspect fired several shots at them, an LAPD spokeswoman said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
P-22 memorial tickets go on sale to the public

LOS ANGELES - Tickets go on sale Monday morning for members of the public who would like to attend a memorial service for Los Angeles' beloved mountain lion, P-22. The celebration of life for P-22 is scheduled for noon on Feb. 4 at the Greek Theatre. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and tickets are general admission (there is no reserved seating). Parking is $20.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Golden Globes 2023: Roads to avoid in Beverly Hills ahead of Tuesday's awards ceremony

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - It’s that time of year when stars from around the world descend to Los Angeles for the Golden Globes. The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards will take place at the Beverly Hilton on Tuesday, Jan. 10 with road closures in effect in Beverly Hills between Jan. 8 and Jan. 11. The closures will mostly impact traffic along North Santa Monica and Wilshire boulevards.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Propane tanker trailer overturns on 110 Freeway in downtown LA

LOS ANGELES - No injuries were reported after a big rig loaded with propane overturned Monday morning on the transition road from the 110 Freeway to the 10 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles, snarling traffic in the area. California Highway Patrol officials said the single-vehicle crash was reported just before...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Oldest living Pearl Harbor survivor gets special sendoff from community

LOS ANGELES - Joseph Eskenazi is 104-years-old and he’s the nation’s oldest living Pearl Harbor survivor. The Redondo Beach veteran is being honored in a special way. Thanks to the Gary Sinise Foundation, "Soaring Valor Program" — Eskenazi is now on a journey with eight other World War Two veterans as they ride on an Amtrak train from LA to New Orleans with the goal of visiting the National World War Two Museum and celebrating his upcoming 105th birthday.
REDONDO BEACH, CA
Westwood Carvel Ice Cream shop looted

The Carvel Ice Cream shop in Westwood was looted over New Year's weekend. The shop owner told three other businesses in the same shopping center have been burglarized in the last six months.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Chatsworth sinkhole traps 2 cars, 4 people

LOS ANGELES - Two people trapped inside a vehicle at the bottom of a large sinkhole were rescued Monday evening in Chatsworth. Firefighters were called at 9:30 p.m. to the 11400 block of Iverson Road where they found two vehicles on top of each other approximately 15 feet below ground level.
LOS ANGELES, CA
American Airlines to end all services at Long Beach Airport

LONG BEACH, Calif. - American Airlines announced Friday it will end its service from Long Beach Airport at the end of February. The airline currently operates three daily flights between Long Beach and Phoenix, and airline officials said in a statement "the route is not meeting performance expectations." "The last...
LONG BEACH, CA
18 rescued from Ventura River after getting stranded on island due to flash flooding

VENTURA, Calif. - Eighteen people were rescued after being trapped on an island in the Ventura River Monday afternoon as heavy rains continue to pound California. The Ventura County Fire Department reported that it was sending swift water rescue crews to the area of Main and Peking streets just before 2:30 p.m. Initial reports suggested that 6-12 people were trapped on an island in the river.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA

