Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant returning for 2023 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football announces Bob Wager as tight ends\special teams coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football gets predictions for CB Ethan NationThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Garrett Nelson declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Cafeteria Worker Yells at Seward H.S. Student after Throwing His Lunch in the Trash Can, then a Church Steps Up to HelpZack LoveSeward, NE
Related
North Platte Telegraph
Arena to open more concession stands and make other changes to reduce lines at Husker games
Pinnacle Bank Arena has taken several steps to address the long lines experienced at concession stands during last month’s Nebraska-Iowa basketball game. Those lines led Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts to release a statement addressing the issue on Dec. 30. He said that NU would work with the arena to address the lines that frustrated fans who missed large parts of the game while waiting for something to eat or drink.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska has three words atop its 2023 to-do list: Recruit, recruit, recruit
LINCOLN — He hasn’t beheld the spectacle of a Nebraska home game, called a Husker play, or even moved out of the hotel room yet. “I know all the little restaurants where we go eat every night,” NU offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield said last week. He, along with the rest of coach Matt Rhule’s new hires, are still learning the ropes of the city. The season opener at Minnesota hardly looms — it’s eight months away. There’s not much for Rhule or Satterfield to prove in the moment. Just a whole lot to do.
North Platte Telegraph
Virginia receiver Billy Kemp transfers to Nebraska
LINCOLN - Nebraska struck gold on receiver transfer additions the previous two offseasons. It will have a chance to do so again after landing another veteran Power Five performer out of the portal on Monday night. Former Virginia wideout Billy Kemp committed to the Huskers following a weekend visit to...
North Platte Telegraph
A 3-3-5 defense in the Big Ten? Nebraska DC Tony White says adaptability is name of game
Tony White is still getting a lay of the land. A month into his job as Nebraska’s defensive coordinator, the 43-year-old is learning a little more about his new surroundings every day. The details of the Husker tradition — championships, Heismans, All-Americans — displayed inside Memorial Stadium. History of the Blackshirts. Players on the current roster.
North Platte Telegraph
A late bloomer in high school, Nebraska signee Syncere Safeeullah has more upside to realize
It took a small push, then a larger one for Syncere Safeeullah to pick up the game of football. Mostly a soccer player while growing up, Safeeullah first played football in middle school before stepping away from the game as a freshman at Hillsboro High School in Nashville, Tennessee. That changed once Hillsboro head coach Anthony Brown figured out who Safeeullah’s father was.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska women miss 21 straight 3-pointers in loss to Rutgers
The Nebraska women’s basketball team could not overcome a frigid shooting performance in a 57-45 loss at Rutgers on Saturday. The Huskers missed their first 21 three-pointers of the game, becoming only the second Big Ten team in the last decade to start a game at least 0-for-20 from behind the arc.
North Platte Telegraph
No. 15 Arkansas tops Nebraska women's gymnasts in season opener
Nebraska women's gymnast Emma Spence won two event titles, but the Huskers dropped their season opener to No. 15 Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated Nebraska 196.225-195.000 on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center. Spence, a sophomore from Canada, won the floor and all-around titles. She popped a career-high 9.875 with her...
North Platte Telegraph
Shatel: Thanks, Max Duggan, for representing everything Council Bluffs stands for
For having Kevin White’s back. White was covering the Metro Conference high school track meet years ago at Burke Stadium for the Council Bluffs Nonpareil. Officials asked him to leave the press box because he was covering two Council Bluffs schools. Thanks, Max. For representing Bob Nielsen. Nielsen was...
North Platte Telegraph
Boys basketball ratings, 1/9
Two city teams entering the Class A picture highlight Chris Basnett's latest look at the high school boys basketball scene. Contenders: Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln Southeast, Kearney, Elkhorn South, Papio South, Lincoln Pius X. Comments: The top three stay the same with only some slight shuffling behind. The seven Lincoln schools...
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Month: 1, Day: 20, Year: 90. (Month: one; Day: twenty; Year: ninety) Copyright...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraskans come together for Gov. Jim Pillen's inaugural ball
OMAHA — In a time when Nebraska's partisan divide seems wider than ever, Democrats and Republicans set aside their political differences to celebrate the introduction of a new governor. Roughly 3,500 people filled CHI Health Center in downtown Omaha for Gov. Jim Pillen's inaugural ball Saturday night. The guest...
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (Red Balls: four, eight; White Balls: two, twenty-six) (six, eighteen, thirty-two, forty-two, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: nine) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio.
North Platte Telegraph
Core of Nebraska’s oldest city poised for renewal, though development partner drops out
BELLEVUE — One partner has pulled out but another says it will push forward on a real estate redevelopment billed as a kickoff to renewal in Olde Town Bellevue. Amid fanfare last summer, officials in Nebraska’s oldest and third largest city unveiled plans for a $12 million mixed-use apartment building on the site of the now-razed City Hall.
North Platte Telegraph
After more than eight hours of debate, state lawmakers approve committee appointments
LINCOLN — After more than eight hours of sometimes rancorous debate over two days, state legislators on Monday approved the committee assignments for the 2023 session. The 40-7 vote came after several Democratic senators in the Nebraska Legislature criticized the process of picking committee members as defying tradition and past practices.
North Platte Telegraph
Council Bluffs school bus driver to spend time in jail for deadly crash near Eppley Airfield
OMAHA — A Council Bluffs, Iowa, school bus driver will spend time in jail for his role in a deadly crash near Omaha’s Eppley Airfield last year. Kevin Downing, 44, was found guilty in October of misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide after pleading no contest to the charge. He was sentenced Thursday to 60 days in jail and two years' probation, according to the Douglas County Attorney’s Office.
Comments / 0