4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
WKRC
Tooth infection requires life-saving blood transfusion for Cincinnati Zoo aardvark
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Ali the Cincinnati Zoo's 18-year-old aardvark is on the road to recovery after tooth surgery and a blood transfusion. “Ali has a history of dental issues, and, because of her jaw shape, monitoring tooth disease is very difficult without anesthesia and advanced imaging,” said Cincinnati Zoo associate veterinarian Jess Heinz. “On a recent health exam, a CT revealed a severe tooth infection. We took her to Columbus to see Dr. Jamie Berning, a board-certified veterinary dentist at Veterinary Dentistry & Oral Surgery of Ohio who has worked on everything from tiny slow loris teeth to large rhino teeth.”
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Andina would make the perfect family dog!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If your family is in the market for a new best friend, look no further than Andina!. Andina is three years old and she's extremely loving and affectionate. She gets along great with other dogs, even if sometimes she just wants to hang back and observe. For...
WKRC
Chef Aaron shares tailgate treats with the flavors of championship teams
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You are about to learn a thing or two in the kitchen. Chef Aaron has some special recipes using the flavor of the two college championship game teams.
Major motion picture to be filmed at Ohio restaurant
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Ohio restaurant will be shutting down for several weeks, and it’s got a special surprise. Arnold’s Bar and Grill in Cincinnati announced that “a certain famous rabbit’s employers” had rented the building out to produce a major motion picture. The post displayed a photo of the restaurant with an image […]
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: What's more fun than puppies like Yogi and Rosalie?
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Six-month-old puppies Yogi and Rosalie are fun and playful, but will need a little bit of obedience training. Rosalie is an Australian Shepherd-mix, which is an active breed of dog that is great for families. Yogi, a Hound-mix, is going to be a big dog when he's...
WKRC
Cincinnati craft brewery reopens shuttered restaurant after nearly 3 years
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A veteran Cincinnati craft brewery has reopened a shuttered restaurant after nearly three years of dormancy. Fifty West Brewing Co. on Jan. 4 welcomed guests back into its brewpub, a restaurant in a historic building dating back to 1827 on the brewery's Columbia Township campus. The restaurant had been closed since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
WLWT 5
Police seeking help finding missing Cincinnati woman
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police District One officers are asking for help finding a missing woman Monday morning. Ashley Herron, 34, was last seen and heard from on Dec. 26 on the 1600 block of Race Street in Over-the-Rhine. Ms. Herron was reported missing on Jan. 8. Officers believe she...
WKRC
Healthy Harvest Mobile Market returns with new, better trailer
BOND HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - The Freestore Foodbank's Healthy Harvest Mobile Market is back and will visit 11 Greater Cincinnati neighborhoods this week. The mobile market visits neighborhoods with grocery gaps, and brings fresh produce to families without access to fresh, healthy, and affordable food. "We've got some fun giveaways,...
WKRC
Kenton County library celebrates Latin American holiday tradition
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - A local library offered a multicultural celebration of the holidays over the weekend. The Independence Branch celebrated Three Kings Day, which is very common in Latin American countries. It rounds out the holiday season with gifts and food for old and young alike. Dagmar Morales is...
WKRC
Here are 20 projects that will bring change to different corners of Cincinnati in 2023
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Record inflation, continued supply chain issues and the specter of a recession have slowed the pace of new development in Greater Cincinnati. But the region still has plenty of projects that will reshape the Tri-State. The Business Courier identified dozens of projects that will alter...
WKRC
City of Cincinnati officials to make announcement about Hartwell apartment complex issues
HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - Residents living in a troubled local apartment complex will learn what the city plans to do to help. Tuesday morning, city officials will make an announcement about ongoing maintenance problems at the Williamsburg Apartments. The complex has been the target of several Local 12 investigations. Residents...
WLWT 5
Johnny J. Kiradjieff, son of Cincinnati Chili creator, dies at 80, his family says
CINCINNATI — The son of Cincinnati Chili creator and founder of Empress Chili has died, according to his family. Johnny J. Kiradjieff was the youngest son of Ivan John Kiradjieff, who created the world-famous chili style with his two brothers back in the 1920s. The Kiradjieff brothers immigrated to...
WKRC
Oscar Mayer is hiring drivers for iconic 'wienermobile' car
CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - Oscar Mayer is currently recruiting a new class of drivers to operate its famous 'wienermobile.'. The car is a 27-foot long vehicle in the shape of a hot dog, which travels to make appearances at special events around the country. The drivers of the vehicle, also...
WKRC
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police ask for assistance finding endangered missing Avondale man
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is asking for help finding an endangered missing Avondale man, Thursday afternoon. Rayvon Willis, 27, was last seen on Dec. 31 after telling his group home that he was going to the West End to watch the football game at his grandmothers. (Watch...
WKRC
Cincinnati Magazine names area's top docs
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Living a healthy lifestyle is top of mind for many people coming into the new year. And part of living healthy is regular visits to the doctor. This month, Cincinnati Magazine is out with its list of the top doctors in the Tri-State. Lauren Fisher, associate editor of Cincinnati Magazine talks about how they complied the list.
WKRC
Beer prices are rising, report says
CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - Alcohol consulting company Bump Williams says beer prices have increased by 7% in the last 13 weeks of 2022. The company said the prices of popular beers, such as Bud Light, Miller Lite, and Coors Lite, have increased by upwards of 10% during this span. Breweries...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that prepare absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WKRC
Rumpke facility in St. Bernard catches fire
ST. BERNARD, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Fire Departments arrived on scene at Rumpke's Cincinnati Recycling Facility in St. Bernard after a fire broke out on Saturday. It happened just after 1:30 p.m. "The fire appears to be contained at this time, thanks to the plant's safety features and the quick...
WKRC
Mt. Auburn man shot through sliding glass door of his residence
MT. AUBURN, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night in Mount Auburn. The shooting was reported around 11:45 p.m. on Paris Street. Police said a man was shot in the rear end through a sliding glass door at his residence. No details were given on...
