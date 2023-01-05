ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Tooth infection requires life-saving blood transfusion for Cincinnati Zoo aardvark

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Ali the Cincinnati Zoo's 18-year-old aardvark is on the road to recovery after tooth surgery and a blood transfusion. “Ali has a history of dental issues, and, because of her jaw shape, monitoring tooth disease is very difficult without anesthesia and advanced imaging,” said Cincinnati Zoo associate veterinarian Jess Heinz. “On a recent health exam, a CT revealed a severe tooth infection. We took her to Columbus to see Dr. Jamie Berning, a board-certified veterinary dentist at Veterinary Dentistry & Oral Surgery of Ohio who has worked on everything from tiny slow loris teeth to large rhino teeth.”
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Adopt-a-Pet: Andina would make the perfect family dog!

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If your family is in the market for a new best friend, look no further than Andina!. Andina is three years old and she's extremely loving and affectionate. She gets along great with other dogs, even if sometimes she just wants to hang back and observe. For...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Major motion picture to be filmed at Ohio restaurant

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Ohio restaurant will be shutting down for several weeks, and it’s got a special surprise. Arnold’s Bar and Grill in Cincinnati announced that “a certain famous rabbit’s employers” had rented the building out to produce a major motion picture. The post displayed a photo of the restaurant with an image […]
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Adopt-a-Pet: What's more fun than puppies like Yogi and Rosalie?

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Six-month-old puppies Yogi and Rosalie are fun and playful, but will need a little bit of obedience training. Rosalie is an Australian Shepherd-mix, which is an active breed of dog that is great for families. Yogi, a Hound-mix, is going to be a big dog when he's...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati craft brewery reopens shuttered restaurant after nearly 3 years

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A veteran Cincinnati craft brewery has reopened a shuttered restaurant after nearly three years of dormancy. Fifty West Brewing Co. on Jan. 4 welcomed guests back into its brewpub, a restaurant in a historic building dating back to 1827 on the brewery's Columbia Township campus. The restaurant had been closed since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police seeking help finding missing Cincinnati woman

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police District One officers are asking for help finding a missing woman Monday morning. Ashley Herron, 34, was last seen and heard from on Dec. 26 on the 1600 block of Race Street in Over-the-Rhine. Ms. Herron was reported missing on Jan. 8. Officers believe she...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Healthy Harvest Mobile Market returns with new, better trailer

BOND HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - The Freestore Foodbank's Healthy Harvest Mobile Market is back and will visit 11 Greater Cincinnati neighborhoods this week. The mobile market visits neighborhoods with grocery gaps, and brings fresh produce to families without access to fresh, healthy, and affordable food. "We've got some fun giveaways,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Kenton County library celebrates Latin American holiday tradition

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - A local library offered a multicultural celebration of the holidays over the weekend. The Independence Branch celebrated Three Kings Day, which is very common in Latin American countries. It rounds out the holiday season with gifts and food for old and young alike. Dagmar Morales is...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
WKRC

Oscar Mayer is hiring drivers for iconic 'wienermobile' car

CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - Oscar Mayer is currently recruiting a new class of drivers to operate its famous 'wienermobile.'. The car is a 27-foot long vehicle in the shape of a hot dog, which travels to make appearances at special events around the country. The drivers of the vehicle, also...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Arnold's Bar and Grill temporarily closing for major movie shoot

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Arnold's Bar and Grill will close temporarily for a major movie shoot. "We aren't really allowed to give specifics but a certain famous rabbit's employers have rented Arnold's out for 6 weeks," Arnold's wrote in its Facebook post. The post includes a picture of Bugs Bunny superimposed...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati Magazine names area's top docs

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Living a healthy lifestyle is top of mind for many people coming into the new year. And part of living healthy is regular visits to the doctor. This month, Cincinnati Magazine is out with its list of the top doctors in the Tri-State. Lauren Fisher, associate editor of Cincinnati Magazine talks about how they complied the list.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Beer prices are rising, report says

CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - Alcohol consulting company Bump Williams says beer prices have increased by 7% in the last 13 weeks of 2022. The company said the prices of popular beers, such as Bud Light, Miller Lite, and Coors Lite, have increased by upwards of 10% during this span. Breweries...
CINCINNATI, OH
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that prepare absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OHIO STATE
WKRC

Rumpke facility in St. Bernard catches fire

ST. BERNARD, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Fire Departments arrived on scene at Rumpke's Cincinnati Recycling Facility in St. Bernard after a fire broke out on Saturday. It happened just after 1:30 p.m. "The fire appears to be contained at this time, thanks to the plant's safety features and the quick...
SAINT BERNARD, OH
WKRC

Mt. Auburn man shot through sliding glass door of his residence

MT. AUBURN, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night in Mount Auburn. The shooting was reported around 11:45 p.m. on Paris Street. Police said a man was shot in the rear end through a sliding glass door at his residence. No details were given on...
CINCINNATI, OH

