CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Ali the Cincinnati Zoo's 18-year-old aardvark is on the road to recovery after tooth surgery and a blood transfusion. “Ali has a history of dental issues, and, because of her jaw shape, monitoring tooth disease is very difficult without anesthesia and advanced imaging,” said Cincinnati Zoo associate veterinarian Jess Heinz. “On a recent health exam, a CT revealed a severe tooth infection. We took her to Columbus to see Dr. Jamie Berning, a board-certified veterinary dentist at Veterinary Dentistry & Oral Surgery of Ohio who has worked on everything from tiny slow loris teeth to large rhino teeth.”

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO