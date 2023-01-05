Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Jersey witness says shape-changing object 150 feet over neighbor's homeRoger MarshLong Beach, CA
Quinn Redeker Dies: Familiar Face on TV and at the MoviesHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Southern California Ahead of Strong Thunderstorm Filled System Later Monday into TuesdaySouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
TCU journalism students ready to shine at College Football Playoff National Championship gameLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino ResortsCalifornia State
Related
disneydining.com
Popular Disney Eatery Closes Its Doors, Effective Immediately
In 2001, a massive Disneyland Resort expansion was finally complete, and the Downtown Disney District was open for business. Downtown Disney is a great shopping and dining area that connects Disneyland Resort’s three hotels — the Disneyland Hotel, Paradise Pier Hotel (soon to be Pixar Place), and the Grand Californian — with Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure.
WDW News Today
La Brea Bakery Unexpectedly Permanently Closes After 20 Years at Downtown Disney District
Today, after twenty years, the La Brea Bakery unexpectedly shuttered at Downtown Disney. In a Facebook post, the company said that today was their last day but it “doesn’t mean La Brea Bakery is gone forever.”. Based on their post, it seems they are concentrating on distributing their...
NBC Los Angeles
Hikers, Including 5 Kids, Rescued With Makeshift Zipline as Storm Rolls Into Angeles Forest
Five kids and three adults were rescued with a makeshift zipline in the Tujunga Canyons area of the Angeles Forest after a storm trapped them between two river crossings Sunday night. The LA County Sheriff’s Department’s Montrose Search and Rescue Team responded Sunday night at 8:40 p.m. after one of...
La Brea Bakery shuts down locations in Downtown Disney, LA after decades in business
La Brea Bakery shut down its Downtown Disney and Los Angeles locations on Monday, the company announced.
I've lived in Los Angeles for 4 years. Here are 10 things tourists should skip and what they should do instead.
Travelers should think twice before they visit the Hollywood Walk of Fame, take a tour of celebrities' neighborhoods, or spend a day at Disneyland.
NBC Los Angeles
Signs of Spring: LA County Fair Concert Tickets Now on Sale
There are so many astounding sights, offbeat experiences, and memorable connections that can take us by delightful surprise at the LA County Fair, but the biggest surprise, at least for now, may be May. As in, the month of May, which is when the fabled festival will now take place.
Corrie Writing
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino Resorts
California is a diverse and vibrant state with a rich culinary scene. From lavish country club buffets to all-you-can-eat casino resort spreads, there are many great places to enjoy a buffet in the Golden State. In this article, we'll highlight some of the most highly-rated buffets in California, including Old Ranch Country Club, The Buffet at Thunder Valley Casino Resort, Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, The Buffet at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa, and The Buffet at Pechanga Resort Casino. Each of these locations offers a unique dining experience with a wide variety of dishes to choose from.
Rare sighting of snowy owl draws thousands to California suburb
"You're thinking to yourself that it couldn't possibly be real, and then it swivels its head."
NBC Los Angeles
Snag a Free Vampiro Taco in Honor of Friday the 13th Week
When we turn the page on a fresh calendar, a number of questions might quickly occur to us in speedy succession. When are the year's full moons? (We've already enjoyed a bright lunar show this year.) Is there an extra day in 2023? (There is not.) And when should we...
Eater
Heads Up, Orange County: You’re Finally Getting a Sugarfish
Cult favorite sushi restaurant Sugarfish is finally expanding to Orange County, bringing some of LA’s best and most reliable sushi further south for the first time. The new Sugarfish won’t happen until late 2023, but it’s hard not to see coastal OC folks getting excited early for this one, particularly with the pedigree of chef Kazunori Nozawa at the helm. Nozawa is a globally-famous chef who rose to prominence with a Studio City Japanese restaurant under his own name, before partnering with Jerry Greenberg and others to open the first Sugarfish in Marina del Rey in 2008.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Burbank, CA
Burbank is one of the most famous cities in California, dubbed the “Media Capital of the World.”. Located in Los Angeles County, Burbank is home to some of the largest media companies in the world, most prominently Warner Bros., The Walt Disney Company, Cartoon Network, and Nickelodeon. Because of...
NBC Los Angeles
118-Year-Old Marriage Certificate Found in Corona Library Book
Imagine opening a used book and finding a marriage certificate that's more than a 100 years old. Well a Corona woman made it her mission to return it to the rightful owners and NBC4's cameras were there to capture that emotional reunion. Amy Jasman found the old document inside a...
NBC San Diego
Strong Storm Drenches Southern California. Here's When the Heaviest Rain Arrives
Evacuation orders and warnings were issued Monday in Santa Barbara County as a strong winter storm with heavy rain moved south into the Los Angeles area. The storm, fueled by a long plume of moisture over the Pacific Ocean, will deliver the heaviest rain Monday afternoon and into the evening. The wet weather follows last week's powerful winter storm that flooded some SoCal streets and freeways.
Orange County burn-scar areas brace for possible floods, mud flows amid storm
Silverado Canyon has seen massive mudflows in the past after the Bond Fire left hillsides bare.
Lunar New Year events in Southern California
Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with Lunar New Year events in SoCal.
2urbangirls.com
SuperLotto Plus jackpot grows to $23M after no tickets sold with all six numbers
LOS ANGELES – There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $23 million. One ticket with five winning numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold at a market in...
Heavy rain, high winds arrive in Southern California
Rain is starting to fall in Southern California this morning, bringing high winds and flood watches to parts of Los Angeles and Orange counties and prompting President Joe Biden to declare an emergency in the state.
Heavy rain, high winds arrive in Los Angeles, Orange counties
Rain is starting to fall in Southern California Monday morning, bringing high winds and flood watches to parts of Los Angeles and Orange counties and prompting President Joe Biden to declare an emergency in the state. The flood watch will be in effect from late Monday through Tuesday evening for...
Stormy Monday: Flash Flood Warning Extended to All Of L.A. County; 101 Closed In Places, Sinkhole Swallows Cars, Trapping Two People – Update
UPDATED with latest: The flash flood warnings announced earlier for Northwestern Los Angeles Country and Ventura County have been extended to all of L.A. County, per the National Weather Service just before 7 p.m. Some flash flooding already has been reported, the NES said, in areas of Fillmore, Ojai and Santa Paula, Santa Clarita, especially in the burn scar areas from recent-ish fires like the Thomas Fire. In Chatsworth, two cars fell into a sinkhole tonight, trapping two people, authorities said. The incident was reported about 7:20 p.m. at 11414 Iverson Road, where one car toppled on top of the other...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Look no further than this list if you’re searching for the best restaurants in Rancho Cucamonga, California. Some of the top restaurants in the world are in this city. Everything from modest eateries to fine dining is available here, so you’ll find something to enjoy. The restaurants in...
Comments / 0