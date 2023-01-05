ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

disneydining.com

Popular Disney Eatery Closes Its Doors, Effective Immediately

In 2001, a massive Disneyland Resort expansion was finally complete, and the Downtown Disney District was open for business. Downtown Disney is a great shopping and dining area that connects Disneyland Resort’s three hotels — the Disneyland Hotel, Paradise Pier Hotel (soon to be Pixar Place), and the Grand Californian — with Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure.
NBC Los Angeles

Signs of Spring: LA County Fair Concert Tickets Now on Sale

There are so many astounding sights, offbeat experiences, and memorable connections that can take us by delightful surprise at the LA County Fair, but the biggest surprise, at least for now, may be May. As in, the month of May, which is when the fabled festival will now take place.
Corrie Writing

California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino Resorts

California is a diverse and vibrant state with a rich culinary scene. From lavish country club buffets to all-you-can-eat casino resort spreads, there are many great places to enjoy a buffet in the Golden State. In this article, we'll highlight some of the most highly-rated buffets in California, including Old Ranch Country Club, The Buffet at Thunder Valley Casino Resort, Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, The Buffet at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa, and The Buffet at Pechanga Resort Casino. Each of these locations offers a unique dining experience with a wide variety of dishes to choose from.
NBC Los Angeles

Snag a Free Vampiro Taco in Honor of Friday the 13th Week

When we turn the page on a fresh calendar, a number of questions might quickly occur to us in speedy succession. When are the year's full moons? (We've already enjoyed a bright lunar show this year.) Is there an extra day in 2023? (There is not.) And when should we...
Eater

Heads Up, Orange County: You’re Finally Getting a Sugarfish

Cult favorite sushi restaurant Sugarfish is finally expanding to Orange County, bringing some of LA’s best and most reliable sushi further south for the first time. The new Sugarfish won’t happen until late 2023, but it’s hard not to see coastal OC folks getting excited early for this one, particularly with the pedigree of chef Kazunori Nozawa at the helm. Nozawa is a globally-famous chef who rose to prominence with a Studio City Japanese restaurant under his own name, before partnering with Jerry Greenberg and others to open the first Sugarfish in Marina del Rey in 2008.
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Burbank, CA

Burbank is one of the most famous cities in California, dubbed the “Media Capital of the World.”. Located in Los Angeles County, Burbank is home to some of the largest media companies in the world, most prominently Warner Bros., The Walt Disney Company, Cartoon Network, and Nickelodeon. Because of...
NBC Los Angeles

118-Year-Old Marriage Certificate Found in Corona Library Book

Imagine opening a used book and finding a marriage certificate that's more than a 100 years old. Well a Corona woman made it her mission to return it to the rightful owners and NBC4's cameras were there to capture that emotional reunion. Amy Jasman found the old document inside a...
NBC San Diego

Strong Storm Drenches Southern California. Here's When the Heaviest Rain Arrives

Evacuation orders and warnings were issued Monday in Santa Barbara County as a strong winter storm with heavy rain moved south into the Los Angeles area. The storm, fueled by a long plume of moisture over the Pacific Ocean, will deliver the heaviest rain Monday afternoon and into the evening. The wet weather follows last week's powerful winter storm that flooded some SoCal streets and freeways.
Deadline

Stormy Monday: Flash Flood Warning Extended to All Of L.A. County; 101 Closed In Places, Sinkhole Swallows Cars, Trapping Two People – Update

UPDATED with latest: The flash flood warnings announced earlier for Northwestern Los Angeles Country and Ventura County have been extended to all of L.A. County, per the National Weather Service just before 7 p.m. Some flash flooding already has been reported, the NES said, in areas of Fillmore, Ojai and Santa Paula, Santa Clarita, especially in the burn scar areas from recent-ish fires like the Thomas Fire. In Chatsworth, two cars fell into a sinkhole tonight, trapping two people, authorities said. The incident was reported about 7:20 p.m. at 11414 Iverson Road, where one car toppled on top of the other...
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Look no further than this list if you’re searching for the best restaurants in Rancho Cucamonga, California. Some of the top restaurants in the world are in this city. Everything from modest eateries to fine dining is available here, so you’ll find something to enjoy. The restaurants in...
