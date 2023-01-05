Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
$60 AAA PS4 Game Now $1.79 for Limited Time
A new PlayStation Store sale has discounted a popular AAA PS4 game by 97%, knocking the game's price down from $59.99 to just $1.79. Of course, this is only a limited-time offer. More specifically, an offer only available until January 19. After this, it will revert to its normal price point, though you can almost always grab the game for cheaper than a full $60, both digitally and at retail. In fact, you can often find the game for a very good price at retailers like GameStop and Walmart.
Vampire Survivors “forced to release mobile game ASAP” by clones
Devs open up about the mobile game market.
Xbox Game Pass Games That Will Blow You Away In 2023
Xbox Game Pass remains one of the best deals in gaming, giving players access to an ever-growing library of great games for a low monthly price. Third party titles and indie gems are more than enough, but the fact that newly released Xbox exclusives hit the service on launch day feels like a dream come true.
ComicBook
Highly Rated PS4 Game Just $0.19 for Limited Time
Courtesy of a new PlayStation Store sale, one PS4 game is only $0.19 for a limited time. The PS4 game in question was developed by Digital Melody, published by Forever Entertainment, and released in 2018. Over on Steam, the game has nearly 3,000 user reviews, with 92 percent of these reviews reviewing the game positively, which gives the game a "Very Positive" User Review rating. And as the aforementioned pair notes, its predecessor has been played by millions. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Timberman VS. Between now and January 19, the downloadable title is only $0.19 on PSN. And unlike most PSN games priced at this price, it's actually worth the loose change in your pocket.
PlayStation and Xbox have announced two new game-changing controllers
TWO new controllers have been announced, one for the PS5, and one for Microsoft PC. PlayStation has announced a new adaptable controller, under the name Project Leonardo, created to improve accessibility. The controller comes in two parts. Both are circular, with eight buttons around the edge, and one in the...
notebookcheck.net
PS5 Pro vs PS5 Slim 2023 release likelihood: Sony executive's comments spark speculation for former while tipster's PlayStation 5 hardware roadmap suggests latter
The PlayStation 5 rumor mill is back in serious action, thanks to recent reported developments made in regard to a modular variant of the popular Sony console. However, it seems that is not enough for expectant fans, and now there are whispers of both the PlayStation 5 Pro and PlayStation 5 Slim consoles spreading like wildfire online. While expectations of the former may certainly be premature, especially considering the context of the source material that sparked the latest rumors, there seems to be a better likelihood for the appearance of the latter console variant at some point in 2023.
Sony's Playstation 1 Accomplished Something No Other Console Could Up Until Then
It's no secret that the 90's were a tumultuous time for video games — as the industry started to recover from the Video Game Crash of 1983, the home console market became oversaturated with contenders from now unlikely-sounding companies like Philips, Commodore, Panasonic, Fujitsu, and more, all scrambling to make the most of ongoing developments in computer technology (per the Video Game Console Library).
I just tried PlayStation VR 2 at CES 2023 — here’s what it’s like
I got a chance to try out Sony’s PlayStation VR 2 headset at CES 2023 ahead of its Feb. 15 launch, and can say that the future of console virtual reality is looking bright.
Prime Gaming gives away six games including a popular horror title
AMAZON Prime has announced the six new games that will be given away with Prime Gaming until the end of January. Stealth game, Dishonored 2, remains available for those who want to download it until the end of the month. The other SNK arcade classics that were released in December...
Upcoming VR horror game to feature enemies that move when you blink
Don't blink in Dark Pictures: Switchback VR.
Gamers debate whether PS Plus or Xbox Game Pass had a stronger year
The console wars are dead, long live the subscription service wars. On the penultimate day of the year, gamers are looking back at the offerings from PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass to see which camp came out on top. December's PS Plus lot wasn't too shabby, though you might...
Best online multiplayer games of all time
ONLINE games have become increasingly popular, as internet connections grow stronger and more stable. Playing against people all over the world, means that you can test your skills against the best. While online games are often thought of as shooters, there’s a whole host of gaming genres you can try...
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Leak Reveals Unexpected DLC
Another Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot DLC has supposedly leaked online ahead of its reveal with new rumors suggesting that this upcoming DLC will focus on an arc from the original Dragon Ball series. According to these leaks, this DLC will be centered around the 23rd Tenkaichi Budokai, the tournament which featured characters like Goku, Piccolo, Tien, and more. Bandai Namco naturally has not yet announced any plans for a DLC of this kind, but it's supposedly going to be releasing after the next one we already know is focused on Bardock.
1996 Toys R Us ad reminds us PS1 and N64 games were stupidly expensive
The cost of video games is a contentious one as development budgets rise, inflation spirals and the predictions of a recession in 2023 become more and more prevalent. If you're about to scratch your head and say something along the lines of "it wasn't like this back in my day," pause. This advert for PlayStation 1 and Nintendo 64 games, published in 1996, shows that it certainly was.
ComicBook
Dungeons & Dragons Movie Character Is Descendent of Iconic Forgotten Realms Legend
Toys for the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie has revealed a key connection between one movie character and one of the most iconic characters of the Forgotten Realms. According to the description of a new action figure found on Amazon, Justice Smith's character Simon the Sorcerer is a descendent of the famed wizard Elminster Aumur. Simon is also described as a half-elf in the description. Simon's action figure comes with several accessories, including a mysterious helm which seems to be a key item in the movie.
geeksaroundglobe.com
What Are The Most Popular Slot Games In Casino
Slot machines have always drawn both new and seasoned gamers due to the excitement they provide and affordability, the fact that you do not need to plan a strategy. You should be able to enjoy yourself on the casino slots floor by learning the fundamentals and the most typical winning tactics and misconceptions.
HHW Gaming: According to Sony, The PlayStation 5 Jig Is Finally Over
Finding a PS5 is no longer the challenge it used to be. The post HHW Gaming: According to Sony, The PlayStation 5 Jig Is Finally Over appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
game-news24.com
PowerWash Simulator: New gaming and Switches are coming with cleaning tools
PowerWash Simulator, the game that ripped back Halo Infinite on Game Pass from the list of the most used titles by Microsoft service subscribers, will soon arrive on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation consoles, has confirmed the FuturLab team with the announcement of the official launch date. PowerWash Simulator is a...
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Online Users Get First N64 Surprise of 2023
Nintendo Switch Online subscribers with the Expansion Pack tier have received their first N64 surprise of 2023. Unfortunately, the first N64 game of 2023 has not been added to the subscription service, which means subscribers will need to wait longer for multiple classics, but there is a new wave of N64 icons; the third wave in total, but the first of 2023. Included are icons for Mario Kart 64, the second-best Mario Kart to date behind only Double Dash, Paper Mario, and Star Fox 64, the best Star Fox game to date. Capping off the offer is a red N64 controller and the whole shebang, which is to say an icon featuring both the console and controller.
Every Street Fighter game ranked from best to worst
These are the Street Fighter games you should play and avoid
Comments / 13