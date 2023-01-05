ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Police warn suspect wanted for murder in Oklahoma may be in Little Rock

By Bill Smith
KARK 4 News
 4 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are warning the public that a man wanted for murder in Oklahoma may be living in the capital city and hiding from authorities.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department say Jayveon Washington is facing a charge of first-degree murder in connection with a case out of Tulsa.

LRPD make arrest in deadly 2017 drive-by shooting investigation

On Thursday, the LRPD released an earlier photo of Washington, noting that investigators believe the man has lost weight since it was taken. They also said he could be identified by tattoos on his neck and arms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d1t3C_0k4oembu00

According to reporting by the Tulsa World , Washington is accused in the deadly shooting of 21-year-old Issac Walker on Oct. 14. A police affidavit said the shooting was the culmination of a months-long fight between the men that included a incident of Walker reportedly stabbing Washington.

Little Rock police make arrest in city’s first homicide of 2023

Charges were filed against Washington on Dec. 28.

The Little Rock Police Department is encouraging anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jayveon Washington to call LRPD homicide detectives at 501-404-3009.

