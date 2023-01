SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Branson National Airport will receive a federal grant worth $6.4 million to improve the airport’s tarmac. The expansion will lessen tarmac congestion as airliners arrive and depart the terminal. It will also help the airport prepare for future expansion of the terminal building. Preliminary estimates put construction costs at about $8.8 million.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 6 HOURS AGO