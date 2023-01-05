Golden Globes nominees born in Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP/AP Modified) – The 80th annual Golden Globes will feature a few nominees from Massachusetts.

Jennifer Coolidge

Boston native Jennifer Coolidge was nominated for best supporting actress in the TV Movie/Limited Series Category for the role of Tanya on HBO’s The White Lotus . The series was also nominated for best TV limited series, anthology series, or movie.

Jennifer Coolidge attends the Los Angeles Season 2 Premiere of HBO Original Series “The White Lotus” at Goya Studios on October 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Daniel Kwan

The writers and directors of the adventure/sci-fi movie Everything Everywhere All at Once , Daniel Kwan from Massachusetts along with Daniel Scheinert were nominated for best director and best screenplay.

(L-R) Daniel Scheinert, Jonathan Wang, Ke Huy Quan and Daniel Kwan attend the 2023 New York Film Critics Circle Awards at TAO Downtown on January 04, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Nominees will be honored for being the best in film and American television with “ The Banshees of Inisherin ” leading the way among nominated films. Comedian Jerrod Carmichael will be the solo host of the awards. He won an Emmy in 2022 year for his intimate HBO special “Rothaniel,” a stand-up special in which he revealed that he is gay.

The 2021 Golden Globes was not broadcasted after a decision announced by NBC following the publication of an L.A. Times report that highlighted a lack of diversity among the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s voting body.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has since reorganized itself, revamped its membership, and enacted reforms designed to curtail the kinds of unethical behavior the group has long been criticized for. New members include six Black voting members and 103 international, nonmember voters. The voting body is now 52% female, 19.5% Latino, 12% Asian, 10% Black and 10% Middle Eastern.

“We recognize the HFPA’s commitment to ongoing change and look forward to welcoming back the Golden Globes to NBC for its landmark 80th Anniversary in January 2023,” said Frances Berwick, chairman of entertainment networks for NBCUniversal.

The film nominees included eight people of color among the 30 acting individual acting nominees. No woman was nominated for best director, with nods instead going to Spielberg, Cameron, McDonagh, Luhrmann and Kwan and Scheinert, the filmmaking duo known as “the Daniels.” None of the films up for best picture in either category was directed by women.

The Golden Globes nominees for best film, comedy or musical:

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Babylon

Triangle of Sadness

The Golden Globes airs on Tuesday, January 10th live on 22News starting at 8 p.m.

