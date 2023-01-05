ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelousas, LA

brproud.com

Woman accused of posing as Louisiana doctor, used forged diploma

ALLEN PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A woman has been arrested after allegedly opening a dermatology practice in Louisiana and posing as a doctor. Erica Giles was charged with theft by fraud and possession of fraudulent post-secondary education degree, according to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO). APSO said...
OAKDALE, LA
brproud.com

Man killed in Baton Rouge shooting Friday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man killed on Oak Crest Drive on Friday, Jan. 6. Police responded to the 3100 block of Oak Crest Drive and found Eric Ricks, 38, had been shot multiple times. Ricks died at the scene, according to the police.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Couple found dead inside home in Baton Rouge community

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two bodies were found inside of a home in the 16000 block of Indigo Ridge Avenue on Monday, Jan. 9. East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office deputies say the two bodies were discovered by a relative who went to check on Coby Manuel, 59, and Jenell Manuel, 59, after not hearing from them. The coroner’s office will determine the couple’s cause and time of death.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge nonprofit surprises local teacher with vehicle

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A nonprofit surprised a teacher with a car, and he says it’s the perfect gift. On Monday, January 9, just before it was time for Henry Maiden to clock out and head home, he was gifted the Acura SUV. “I’m completely in shock...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

$100k winning ticket sold at gas station in Central

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The New Orleans Saints finished this season with a losing record. On the other hand, someone who decided to play the New Orleans Saints scratch-off game did not lose. A winning New Orleans Saints scratch-off ticket worth $100,000 was sold in East Baton Rouge Parish....
CENTRAL, LA
brproud.com

Family remembers Devin Page Jr. on his fourth birthday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Birthday balloons and a number four balloon sit on little Devin Page Jr.’s grave. This is a birthday celebration no mother dreams of. Jan. 6 marks Devin’s fourth birthday. Family and friends gathered at his gravesite for a balloon release and an intimate birthday party after.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Spanish Town Ball organizers warn of ticket scam

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – It’s carnival season and everyone is getting ready for their favorite events and for many that includes the Spanish Town Ball, but some are taking advantage of the community. For nearly 30-years the Spanish Town Ball has been a treasured event. President of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

‘Antiques Roadshow’ searching for treasures in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It might be hard to believe but “Antiques Roadshow” is going to be filming its 28th season in 2023. The PBS series allows everyone the chance to have their treasures appraised by experts. The 2023 production tour for “Antiques Roadshow” is scheduled...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Ochsner NICU babies need your help

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – There is an urgent call for breastfeeding moms in Baton Rouge. Ochsner Milk Bank Depot is in need of milk donations for premature babies in the intensive care unit. Jessica Evins, the Quality Coordinator of Women’s Services at Ochsner says many in the capital...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Events: How Baton Rouge is observing Martin Luther King Jr. Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Every year, the U.S. honors a man who earned international acclaim for leading America’s nonviolent movement against Jim Crow laws and other forms of racial discrimination in the 1950s and 1960s. On the third Monday of every January, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr....
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Health expert says new COVID variant is ‘most transmissible yet’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)–Health experts are calling the latest variant of COVID-19, XBB.1.5. “30 percent of our new cases of COVID are this new strain, XBB.1.5. And that fits pretty closely with what the rest of the country is seeing,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter, State Health Officer with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Remembering World War II Veteran for his life of service

NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) — Cpl. Leon Dixon Sr., World War II veteran and long-time resident of the City of New Roads died at the age of 104 on Dec. 29. On Jan. 7, a ceremony was held for Dixon Sr. at the William H. Scott Civic Center, where hundreds of people gathered to say their goodbyes.
NEW ROADS, LA
brproud.com

No. 7 LSU Women’s Basketball takes on Kentucky on Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The No. 7 LSU Women’s Basketball team (15-0, 3-0) will go for its best start in program history Sunday in Rupp Arena at 1 p.m. CT as the Tigers take on Kentucky. The Tigers matched the best start in program history with a 40-point victory...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSU Falls On The Road Against Texas A&M, 69-56

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – LSU was unable to stop the Texas A&M offense that continually scored in the lane and finished on the short end of a 69-56 decision at the hands of the Aggies Saturday night at Reed Arena. The Tigers are now 12-3 on the season and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSU professors create new project to protect historic collections from climate change

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU professors explain how cultural heritage institutions, including galleries, libraries, archives and museums, or GLAMs, are being impacted by climate change. “PROTECCT-GLAM: Providing Risk of the Environment’s Changing Climate Threats for Galleries, Libraries, Archives & Museums” is a three-year developing project, receiving a grant...
BATON ROUGE, LA

