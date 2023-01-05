Read full article on original website
3 suspects in fraternity house party shooting face 11 counts of attempted murder
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Three suspects accused in an October shooting that left 11 hurt during a fraternity house party near Southern University were formally charged Monday. According to a bill of information, Miles Moss, 25, Daryl Stansberry, 28, and Jaicedric Williams, 22, were indicted on 11 counts...
Woman accused of posing as Louisiana doctor, used forged diploma
ALLEN PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A woman has been arrested after allegedly opening a dermatology practice in Louisiana and posing as a doctor. Erica Giles was charged with theft by fraud and possession of fraudulent post-secondary education degree, according to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO). APSO said...
Man killed in Baton Rouge shooting Friday night
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man killed on Oak Crest Drive on Friday, Jan. 6. Police responded to the 3100 block of Oak Crest Drive and found Eric Ricks, 38, had been shot multiple times. Ricks died at the scene, according to the police.
Couple found dead inside home in Baton Rouge community
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two bodies were found inside of a home in the 16000 block of Indigo Ridge Avenue on Monday, Jan. 9. East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office deputies say the two bodies were discovered by a relative who went to check on Coby Manuel, 59, and Jenell Manuel, 59, after not hearing from them. The coroner’s office will determine the couple’s cause and time of death.
Baton Rouge nonprofit surprises local teacher with vehicle
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A nonprofit surprised a teacher with a car, and he says it’s the perfect gift. On Monday, January 9, just before it was time for Henry Maiden to clock out and head home, he was gifted the Acura SUV. “I’m completely in shock...
Funeral arrangements scheduled for Brusly High student killed in New Year’s Eve crash
PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) – Funeral arrangements have been set for Maggie Dunn, the 17-year-old Brusly High School student who was killed in a crash on New Year’s Eve. Visitation is scheduled to take place at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Plaquemine starting at 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13. Mass will follow the conclusion of the visitation at 1 p.m.
$100k winning ticket sold at gas station in Central
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The New Orleans Saints finished this season with a losing record. On the other hand, someone who decided to play the New Orleans Saints scratch-off game did not lose. A winning New Orleans Saints scratch-off ticket worth $100,000 was sold in East Baton Rouge Parish....
Family remembers Devin Page Jr. on his fourth birthday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Birthday balloons and a number four balloon sit on little Devin Page Jr.’s grave. This is a birthday celebration no mother dreams of. Jan. 6 marks Devin’s fourth birthday. Family and friends gathered at his gravesite for a balloon release and an intimate birthday party after.
Spanish Town Ball organizers warn of ticket scam
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – It’s carnival season and everyone is getting ready for their favorite events and for many that includes the Spanish Town Ball, but some are taking advantage of the community. For nearly 30-years the Spanish Town Ball has been a treasured event. President of...
‘Antiques Roadshow’ searching for treasures in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It might be hard to believe but “Antiques Roadshow” is going to be filming its 28th season in 2023. The PBS series allows everyone the chance to have their treasures appraised by experts. The 2023 production tour for “Antiques Roadshow” is scheduled...
LDAF gives out food to Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, upcoming food distributions scheduled for January
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank was one of five food pantries that received donated chicken and non-perishable items from the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry. Ten truckloads filled with 40,000 lbs. of chicken were donated by Foster Farms, which operates out of...
Ochsner NICU babies need your help
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – There is an urgent call for breastfeeding moms in Baton Rouge. Ochsner Milk Bank Depot is in need of milk donations for premature babies in the intensive care unit. Jessica Evins, the Quality Coordinator of Women’s Services at Ochsner says many in the capital...
Events: How Baton Rouge is observing Martin Luther King Jr. Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Every year, the U.S. honors a man who earned international acclaim for leading America’s nonviolent movement against Jim Crow laws and other forms of racial discrimination in the 1950s and 1960s. On the third Monday of every January, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr....
Health expert says new COVID variant is ‘most transmissible yet’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)–Health experts are calling the latest variant of COVID-19, XBB.1.5. “30 percent of our new cases of COVID are this new strain, XBB.1.5. And that fits pretty closely with what the rest of the country is seeing,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter, State Health Officer with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
Remembering World War II Veteran for his life of service
NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) — Cpl. Leon Dixon Sr., World War II veteran and long-time resident of the City of New Roads died at the age of 104 on Dec. 29. On Jan. 7, a ceremony was held for Dixon Sr. at the William H. Scott Civic Center, where hundreds of people gathered to say their goodbyes.
All Jags on deck as Southern Women’s Basketball defeats FAMU, 55-49
BATON ROUGE, La — Only one Lady Jaguar finished in double digits as an all-team effort helped Southern defeat Florida A&M, 55-49. The Jags led at the break 26-21, at which point each player that entered the game scored for Head Coach Carlos Funchess’s team. Yet in the...
No. 7 LSU Women’s Basketball takes on Kentucky on Sunday
LEXINGTON, Ky. – The No. 7 LSU Women’s Basketball team (15-0, 3-0) will go for its best start in program history Sunday in Rupp Arena at 1 p.m. CT as the Tigers take on Kentucky. The Tigers matched the best start in program history with a 40-point victory...
LSU Falls On The Road Against Texas A&M, 69-56
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – LSU was unable to stop the Texas A&M offense that continually scored in the lane and finished on the short end of a 69-56 decision at the hands of the Aggies Saturday night at Reed Arena. The Tigers are now 12-3 on the season and...
LSU professors create new project to protect historic collections from climate change
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU professors explain how cultural heritage institutions, including galleries, libraries, archives and museums, or GLAMs, are being impacted by climate change. “PROTECCT-GLAM: Providing Risk of the Environment’s Changing Climate Threats for Galleries, Libraries, Archives & Museums” is a three-year developing project, receiving a grant...
Strong second half propels Southern Men’s Basketball over FAMU, 84-66
BATON ROUGE, La — “Tell you what, sometimes you got to get used to sleeping in your own bed. We’ve been on the road so much, coming home is like an away game now!” Southern Men’s Basketball coach Sean Woods said after an 84-66 win over Florida A&M.
