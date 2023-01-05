ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Anita Winston
4d ago

Amen in the mighty name of Jesus thank you Lord for allowing this young man to pull through and ask that you continue to heal him through you love and wonderful amazing grace. Amen, Amen.

GetemBuck
3d ago

After reading some of the comments I see some people are bothered by the constant reporting of Mr. Hamlin's condition. Why does it cause people to react in such an evil way. Especially those who believe in God/Christ and the power of prayer. If you don't like continuous reporting why read it, why waste the energy being so evil? How about pray for those you know that are fighting health elements or unfortunate situations. News articles or reports shouldn't determine the importance of one person situation to another. The agenda behind the constant reports I'm sure are far from them caring about his health.

Lora Hudson
3d ago

Lord thanks continue to keep him lifted along with his Family

CBS Philly

Doctors explain what triggered Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and received life-saving CPR right on the field during Monday Night Football.It was a sight most of us will likely never forget.There is very limited official information, but doctors have a pretty good idea of what caused this cardiac arrest based on what happened on the field."This is more than a one-in-a-million possibility," Dr. William Gray, of Main Line Health, said. "It's that rare."Gray said it appears to be a freak accident that caused Hamlin to suffer a cardiac arrest after being hit in the chest."It appears to be...
extratv

Damar Hamlin Shares First Message Since Injury: 'The Love Has Been Overwhelming'

Damar Hamlin is showing remarkable progress since his on-field injury — and now, he has shared his first message since the emergency. From his verified IG account, the ailing football star wrote, "When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much.. 🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾 The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this."
Health Digest

What Is Cobblestone Throat?

Cobblestone throat can have various underlying causes. Here's what you should know about the condition and when it's time to go see a doctor.
The Spun

Look: Damar Hamlin's Message For Tee Higgins Going Viral

Damar Hamlin had a great message for Tee Higgins on Sunday afternoon. Higgins was the wide receiver who Hamlin tackled before going into cardiac arrest on Monday night. The Bills-Bengals game ended up then being postponed before it got canceled later in the week. Higgins was wearing a sweatshirt that...
ClutchPoints

Damar Hamlin breaks silence after injury

Damar Hamlin broke his silence Saturday after suffering a scary injury on Monday Night Football. The Buffalo Bills safety shared a message on his Instagram amid all of the support he’s received. “When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much,”...
Larry Brown Sports

Father of Josh Jacobs in intensive care after emergency surgery

Josh Jacobs will play in Week 18 to try to wrap up the NFL rushing title, but he very easily could have skipped the game if not for one key intervention. Jacobs’ father Marty underwent emergency heart surgery in Oklahoma this week and Jacobs had to fly back from spending time with him in order... The post Father of Josh Jacobs in intensive care after emergency surgery appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports

Damar Hamlin back in Buffalo after being discharged from hospital

Damar Hamlin’s road to recovery has brought him back to Buffalo. The Bills safety was discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and flown out of Cincinnati on Monday. Hamlin took to Twitter to relay the news and show his appreciation for the outpouring of support he’s received.
WKRC

Damar Hamlin makes first statement since cardiac arrest via social media post

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP/WKRC) - Bills' player Damar Hamlin has made his first public statement on both Twitter and Instagram since his sudden on-field collapse. Hamlin has continued to make great progress following his cardiac arrest during the game against the Bengals on Monday night. "When you put real love...
CBS Pittsburgh

Damar Hamlin showing continued progress and expects release from hospital soon, source says

(CNN/KDKA) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown continued progress with his recovery after his cardiac arrest and on-field collapse, and expects to be released from the hospital in the coming days, a source told CNN.Six days after 24-year-old Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the NFL star on Sunday posted a photo of himself on social media that shows him sitting up in his hospital bed and making a heart sign with his hands while wearing a number 3 hat and a "Love for Damar" shirt.Hamlin tweeted more than a...

