Home and Garden Show features KC DIY influencer Liz Fenwick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A mostly sunny sky this morning will turn mostly cloudy by the end of the day. Not as chilly. High 49. Colder Saturday with a chance of light freezing drizzle, snowflakes and rain showers during the morning and afternoon. Light snow accumulations up to 1’’ are possible north and east of Kansas City across central and northern Missouri, but accumulations beyond a dusting are unlikely for the Kansas City area. Freezing drizzle could create slick spots on some roads, but at this time widespread icy conditions are not expected. It’ll be a cold day with a high of 36. Warmer Sunday with more sunshine. High 44. Warmer still on Monday with scattered clouds and sun. High 52. Mostly sunny Tuesday. High 45. Mostly cloudy Wednesday. High 48. Chance of a light rain/snow mix Thursday. High 45. Mostly cloudy next Friday. High 41.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO