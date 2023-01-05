ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

Home and Garden Show features KC DIY influencer Liz Fenwick

By Travis Meier
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aM6XI_0k4ocpnb00

Light up your weekend with Liz in Overland Park.

Photo via Overland Park Convention Center

New year, new you — and that goes for your home, too . Whether there’s a new house on the horizon or you’re looking to spruce up your current space , the Johnson County Home + Garden Show is for homeowners “looking to plan out their 2023 home projects,” according to a statement.


“With the current housing climate, more people are investing in their current homes,” show manager Shannon Nathe said. “We are able to put them face-to-face with the resources they need to do that.”

The convention starts today and lasts through Sunday. If you want to go, here’s what you need to know. As a bonus, we chatted with local DIY influencer Liz Fenwick — one of two headlining presenters this weekend.

JoCo Home + Garden Show info

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BeIz8_0k4ocpnb00

We’ll set the stage for you.

Photo via Overland Park Convention Center.

What
  • Shop for home-related products, connect with industry experts, experience presentations, and get inspired for your next home project.
  • New this year: Rolling Gardens Bus (for buying plants) and The Ember Candle Bus (for making your own candles)
Where
  • Overland Park Convention Center, 6000 College Blvd., Overland Park, KS
When
  • Friday, January 6 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Saturday, January 7 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Sunday, January 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Price
  • Daily general admission: $14
  • Themed discount days : Hero Day Friday, Teacher Day Sunday, and Chiefs Sunday Discount
Who
  • KC metro DIY influencer Liz Fenwick
  • HGTV star and “Laundry Guy” Patric Richardson

Liz Fenwick Q+A

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T3Tqh_0k4ocpnb00

Liz started on YouTube, amassing 100,000+ followers in her first year.

Photo via Liz Fenwick.

You started out as a kindergarten teacher, so how did you get started in DIY home projects?


I didn’t have the money to hire someone, but I really liked that [high-end] look [...] I focused on budget-friendly DIY projects, so everything that I did was centered around, ‘Can you thrift this item? Can you get it at the dollar store?’”

Have you done a show like this before? What will your presentation be like?

This is the first kind of local show that I’m doing [...] It’s cool because I can give recommendations of where I go in the city.

I do DIYs, and I do a lot of home hacks [...] My hope is that people leave with practical tricks.

Are there any 2023 design trends to look out for?

One of the biggest trends is this resurgence of darker woods. For so many years, we’ve had those light floors, and now people are wanting that warmth.

Another thing is with statement light fixtures. People are looking for something different, maybe a little structural.

Anyone who wants to attend can use promo code “LIZ” for 50% off.

