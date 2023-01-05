ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glamour

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Celebrate Christmas With Baby Bump Kisses

The parents-to-be are already doing Christmas, family style. On December 24, Nope star Keke Palmer posed with her boyfriend Darius Jackson for an Instagram Boomerang that showed him kissing her stomach. “Mom n dad,” Jackson wrote over the Instagram story, per People. He also showed off his family's Christmas tree and his and Palmer's passport photos—is a babymoon on the horizon?
Black Enterprise

Keke Palmer Enjoys ‘Rest’ on Her Baby Moon Vacation

Keke Palmer is embracing “rest” as she totes her baby bump in the New Year. The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to share some photos and video clips from the baby moon getaway she and her boyfriend Darius Jackson enjoyed ahead of their baby’s arrival. “happy...
POPSUGAR

People Are Still Shocked by Kim Kardashian's Real Hair Length

When it comes to hair, Kim Kardashian is a chameleon. In recent years, she's tried everything from her signature dark waves to a more controversial platinum blond (à la Marilyn Monroe) at the Met Gala and everything in between. In a Dec. 24 video posted on Kardashian and daughter North West's joint TikTok account, fans got a look at what the Skims founder's real hair looks like now. And more recently, fans are expressing their surprise, taken aback by her shorter length.
urbanbellemag.com

Tamar Braxton Has More to Say After Calling Out RHOA Star & Her Husband

Kandi Burruss made some controversial accusations about Carlos King. Tamar Braxton is no stranger to grabbing people’s attention with her social media actions. And although she walked away from reality television because she thought it had become too negative, life away from “Braxton Family Values” hasn’t made life drama free for Tamar. She’s still having a lot of ups and downs in her friendships. Months ago, it was alleged that she is no longer on good terms with NeNe Leakes. Despite defending NeNe against backlash surrounding her current romance, it was alleged that NeNe double-crossed Tamar. And she allegedly did so by trying to hook up her girlfriend with a man she already hooked Tamar up with. Although Tamar didn’t confirm the gossip, she didn’t deny it on Twitter. So some of her fans think it’s some truth to the rumor.
People

Janet Jackson Says Son Eissa Doesn't Know Mom Is Famous, But Friends Are 'Putting It Together'

Janet Jackson opens up about what her 5-year-old son Eissa understands about her fame Janet Jackson's little boy hasn't quite wrapped his head around his mom's icon status. Appearing on Today Friday morning to discuss her recently announced Together Again tour this spring, her first in nearly four years, the "That's the Way Love Goes" singer talked about how part of the growth that's happened throughout her career has been becoming a mom. The Today crew asked Jackson if her son Eissa, 5, has "put it together" when...
rolling out

Boyfriend of Lupita Nyong’o called too ‘ugly’ for her

Oscar-winning actress and Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o is the latest celebrity that fans have taken ownership of in terms of whether they approve of their significant other. Not long after Nyong’o’s new boyfriend, South African native Selema “Sal” Masekela, made their romance Instagram official, folks naturally weighed in...
thesource.com

Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Finally Share Photos Of Their Baby Boy

Finally, we get to see mogul Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky’s baby boy. After much anticipation and seeing the new parents out and a bout the world wondered—when would we get to see the golden child? While we still don’t know the baby’s name we are happy just to see this little muffin.
People

Jessica Alba's Three Kids Look All Grown Up in Family Christmas Photos: 'Love and Light'

Jessica Alba is mom to daughters Haven, 11, and Honor, 14, plus son Hayes, 4½ Jessica Alba is full of Christmas cheer. The mom of three spent the special holiday alongside husband Cash Warren and their three kids, son Hayes, 4½, and daughters Haven, 11, and Honor, 14. On Monday, Alba shared some festive photos on Instagram from her holiday weekend, in which the family of five wears matching red Christmas pajamas while sitting outside by a firepit. In the snaps, the couple's kids enjoy s'mores and mugs of hot chocolate...
thesource.com

Diddy Shares First Full Picture of Newborn Love Sean Combs on Instagram

Sean “Diddy” Combs posted the first full photo of his daughter Love Sean Combs to Instagram. The full image of Love was released after Diddy spent time with his family on the Holidays. In a previous upload to Instagram, Diddy held love while all of his children stood around him in matching pajamas.
People

Lupita Nyong'o Takes Relationship with Boyfriend Selema Masekela Public in Cute Instagram Video

The actress and her new beau piggybacked on a popular Instagram trend, snapping their fingers side by side to the beat of "The King's Affirmation" Lupita Nyong'o is introducing her man in style. The Oscar-winning actress, 39, hopped on a popular Instagram trend to announce her relationship with TV host and sports commentator Selema Masekela. "We just click! 💘 @selema #thisismylove #nuffsaid," Nyong'o captioned the post. In the fun reel, the two snap their fingers side by side to the beat of "The King's Affirmation" by Iniko and Reuel Williams...
HollywoodLife

Angela Simmons Goes Instagram Official With New BF Yo Gotti: ‘All I Need & More’

No better way to start the New Year than with a new relationship! Angela Simmons showed that she’s dating rapper Yo Gotti with a series of photos on Instagram on Saturday, December 31. The entrepreneur, 35, and rapper, 41, posed for a bunch of stunning pictures, which you can see here, showing off that they were dressed to the nines on New Year’s Eve and also announcing their relationship. Angela shared just how happy she is with Yo Gotti in the caption. “You are all I need and more,” she wrote with a heart emoji.
Bossip

Love At First DM: Twitter Reacts To Yo Gotti FINALLY Pulling Angela Simmons

Social media is ABLAZE over Yo Gotti manifesting the girl of his dreams SIX YEARS after professing his love for her on smash hit single “Down In The DM.”. On the classic track, he rapped: “I love the ’Gram, I love the ’Gram (I love the ’Gram)/I’m addicted to it, I know I am (I know I am)/And I just followed Angela (Simmons)/Boy, I got a crush on Angela Simmons/They like, ‘Damn Gotti, you bold’/F**k it, I’m gon’ let the world know (#goals).”
