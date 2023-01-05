Read full article on original website
Related
Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Celebrate Christmas With Baby Bump Kisses
The parents-to-be are already doing Christmas, family style. On December 24, Nope star Keke Palmer posed with her boyfriend Darius Jackson for an Instagram Boomerang that showed him kissing her stomach. “Mom n dad,” Jackson wrote over the Instagram story, per People. He also showed off his family's Christmas tree and his and Palmer's passport photos—is a babymoon on the horizon?
Keke Palmer Enjoys ‘Rest’ on Her Baby Moon Vacation
Keke Palmer is embracing “rest” as she totes her baby bump in the New Year. The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to share some photos and video clips from the baby moon getaway she and her boyfriend Darius Jackson enjoyed ahead of their baby’s arrival. “happy...
People Are Still Shocked by Kim Kardashian's Real Hair Length
When it comes to hair, Kim Kardashian is a chameleon. In recent years, she's tried everything from her signature dark waves to a more controversial platinum blond (à la Marilyn Monroe) at the Met Gala and everything in between. In a Dec. 24 video posted on Kardashian and daughter North West's joint TikTok account, fans got a look at what the Skims founder's real hair looks like now. And more recently, fans are expressing their surprise, taken aback by her shorter length.
Keke Palmer Shared How To “Cure” Adult Acne, But It’s Not Worth It Unless You Want A Baby
Unfortunately, it's not the kind of hack I hoped it'd be.
Al Roker Was Back On The Today Show And Explained Why He Won't Be Back For Awhile
Al Roker returned to The Today Show and discussed his recent health challenges.
urbanbellemag.com
Tamar Braxton Has More to Say After Calling Out RHOA Star & Her Husband
Kandi Burruss made some controversial accusations about Carlos King. Tamar Braxton is no stranger to grabbing people’s attention with her social media actions. And although she walked away from reality television because she thought it had become too negative, life away from “Braxton Family Values” hasn’t made life drama free for Tamar. She’s still having a lot of ups and downs in her friendships. Months ago, it was alleged that she is no longer on good terms with NeNe Leakes. Despite defending NeNe against backlash surrounding her current romance, it was alleged that NeNe double-crossed Tamar. And she allegedly did so by trying to hook up her girlfriend with a man she already hooked Tamar up with. Although Tamar didn’t confirm the gossip, she didn’t deny it on Twitter. So some of her fans think it’s some truth to the rumor.
Baby Fever: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Newborn Daughter, Love, Makes Public Appearance
Sean “Diddy” Combs finally shows the face of his newborn daughter, Love Sean Combs, for the world to see. On Tuesday, the Bad Boy mogul posted two photos of the latest addition to his family. One of the pictures shows the newborn in a baby seat, and the other shows the billionaire holding her while she sleeps on his chest.
Janet Jackson Says Son Eissa Doesn't Know Mom Is Famous, But Friends Are 'Putting It Together'
Janet Jackson opens up about what her 5-year-old son Eissa understands about her fame Janet Jackson's little boy hasn't quite wrapped his head around his mom's icon status. Appearing on Today Friday morning to discuss her recently announced Together Again tour this spring, her first in nearly four years, the "That's the Way Love Goes" singer talked about how part of the growth that's happened throughout her career has been becoming a mom. The Today crew asked Jackson if her son Eissa, 5, has "put it together" when...
Kerry Washington and Husband Nnamdi Asomugha’s Relationship Timeline
A talented pair! Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha met by chance in 2009 and the couple’s connection has only grown since. The former Oakland Raiders player met the Scandal alum while she was doing a production of Race. “The last time I did theater, it completely transformed my life,” she revealed in an October 2021 […]
There’s Trouble in Paradise For Nick Cannon and One of His Baby Mamas
Nick Cannon is a father of 10, with multiple mothers to the children. While he says all of the women don't get along, he's seemingly in a tough spot with one of the women himself.
Boyfriend of Lupita Nyong’o called too ‘ugly’ for her
Oscar-winning actress and Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o is the latest celebrity that fans have taken ownership of in terms of whether they approve of their significant other. Not long after Nyong’o’s new boyfriend, South African native Selema “Sal” Masekela, made their romance Instagram official, folks naturally weighed in...
thesource.com
Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Finally Share Photos Of Their Baby Boy
Finally, we get to see mogul Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky’s baby boy. After much anticipation and seeing the new parents out and a bout the world wondered—when would we get to see the golden child? While we still don’t know the baby’s name we are happy just to see this little muffin.
Jessica Alba's Three Kids Look All Grown Up in Family Christmas Photos: 'Love and Light'
Jessica Alba is mom to daughters Haven, 11, and Honor, 14, plus son Hayes, 4½ Jessica Alba is full of Christmas cheer. The mom of three spent the special holiday alongside husband Cash Warren and their three kids, son Hayes, 4½, and daughters Haven, 11, and Honor, 14. On Monday, Alba shared some festive photos on Instagram from her holiday weekend, in which the family of five wears matching red Christmas pajamas while sitting outside by a firepit. In the snaps, the couple's kids enjoy s'mores and mugs of hot chocolate...
thesource.com
Diddy Shares First Full Picture of Newborn Love Sean Combs on Instagram
Sean “Diddy” Combs posted the first full photo of his daughter Love Sean Combs to Instagram. The full image of Love was released after Diddy spent time with his family on the Holidays. In a previous upload to Instagram, Diddy held love while all of his children stood around him in matching pajamas.
Actor Taye Diggs and Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’s Apryl Jones’ Relationship Timeline
A match made in TikTok heaven? Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones connected via social media and have continued to share their love story online. The All American star revealed he met the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood personality after he joined TikTok in December 2021. “I literally saw one of her Instagrams or TikToks, and […]
Lupita Nyong'o Takes Relationship with Boyfriend Selema Masekela Public in Cute Instagram Video
The actress and her new beau piggybacked on a popular Instagram trend, snapping their fingers side by side to the beat of "The King's Affirmation" Lupita Nyong'o is introducing her man in style. The Oscar-winning actress, 39, hopped on a popular Instagram trend to announce her relationship with TV host and sports commentator Selema Masekela. "We just click! 💘 @selema #thisismylove #nuffsaid," Nyong'o captioned the post. In the fun reel, the two snap their fingers side by side to the beat of "The King's Affirmation" by Iniko and Reuel Williams...
The View’s Joy Behar And Sara Haines Seemingly Weigh In On Affair, Suspension Of Other ABC Stars Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes
Joy Behar and Sara Haines seemed to reference fellow ABC stars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes in a segment of The View.
Angela Simmons Goes Instagram Official With New BF Yo Gotti: ‘All I Need & More’
No better way to start the New Year than with a new relationship! Angela Simmons showed that she’s dating rapper Yo Gotti with a series of photos on Instagram on Saturday, December 31. The entrepreneur, 35, and rapper, 41, posed for a bunch of stunning pictures, which you can see here, showing off that they were dressed to the nines on New Year’s Eve and also announcing their relationship. Angela shared just how happy she is with Yo Gotti in the caption. “You are all I need and more,” she wrote with a heart emoji.
Emily Ratajkowski Says She Thinks She Attracts "the Worst Men" — Here's Why
Emily Ratajkowski is done appealing to the male gaze. Or at least, has made it a "lifelong project" to rewire the brain to not think about it so much. But, of course, that's easier said than done. Throughout her career as a model, author, and actor (shout-out to "Gone Girl"),...
Love At First DM: Twitter Reacts To Yo Gotti FINALLY Pulling Angela Simmons
Social media is ABLAZE over Yo Gotti manifesting the girl of his dreams SIX YEARS after professing his love for her on smash hit single “Down In The DM.”. On the classic track, he rapped: “I love the ’Gram, I love the ’Gram (I love the ’Gram)/I’m addicted to it, I know I am (I know I am)/And I just followed Angela (Simmons)/Boy, I got a crush on Angela Simmons/They like, ‘Damn Gotti, you bold’/F**k it, I’m gon’ let the world know (#goals).”
POPSUGAR
New York City, NY
79K+
Followers
25K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.https://www.popsugar.com/
Comments / 0