Michigan State

gmauthority.com

Owner Of 52-Mile 2023 Corvette Z06 With Blown Engine Will Keep The Car

Just last week, GM Authority covered the story of a 2023 Corvette Z06 owner who experienced a total engine failure with a mere 52 miles on the clock of his brand-new sports car. The owner posted a video to social media that detailed his experience, and now, the owner has posted a follow-up about what he’s going to do with the car moving forward.
KENTUCKY STATE
Autoblog

Leaked 2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray caught in real life

Earlier this month, images of the the 2024 Corvette E-Ray managed to slip through cracks in Chevrolet's online configurator. Embracing the leak, GM's engineers have now taken to testing the mid-engine hybrid in public without going to the trouble of disguising it. Was the leak strategic? Did they run out of Corvette-shaped camouflage? Did disgruntled test engineers stage a protest over camouflaging prototypes on frigid Michigan mornings? We'll never know, but here's the car.
MICHIGAN STATE
Top Speed

A Closer Look At The Ford P.I. Utility: The Fastest Police Car Of 2023

The fastest cop car today is not what you might expect, and this car is everywhere. It is the Ford Police Interceptor Utility, which is the best-selling Police vehicle in America. Because of the similarities between the Interceptor Utility EcoBoost and the Ford Explorer, many people confuse these two cars with each other. After all, on any given day, you might drive by a soccer mom picking up her kids from school in a Ford Explorer.
NASDAQ

Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?

Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
GOBankingRates

5 Hidden Costs of Electric Vehicles

Record high gas prices convinced drivers across the country to take a second look at going electric in 2022. After all, EVs cost more up front, but they pay you back over time with lower ownership...
gmauthority.com

C8 Corvette Left For Dead In Montana

The mid-engine C8 Corvette is at home on the racetrack, offering impressive performance for relatively little outlay. However, one place the C8 Corvette is a bit less comfortable is on 10 inches of ice and snow, as demonstrated by this abandoned C8 Stingray in Montana. Recently posted to subreddit r/Autos,...
MONTANA STATE
SlashGear

Here's How Much It Costs To Charge Your EV At Walmart

The world is steadily shifting to electric vehicles as a strategy to fight climate change. However, one of the things that needs to happen before gasoline vehicles are completely phased out is building enough electric charger networks across the country. At the moment, the U.S. government has committed to installing half a million EV chargers across the nation by 2030. The Biden administration is also proposing a uniform EV charging network that will be accessible to all EV brands. On the other hand, Tesla — the highest-selling EV automaker in the U.S. — opened up its charging network to other electric vehicle brands.
Futurism

Tesla Semi That Pepsi Just Bought Already Needs to Be Towed

PepsiCo is one of the earliest adopters of Tesla's creatively named "Semi" all-electric semi-truck. Receiving its first units in December, PepsiCo has already put the Semis to use on the road. But hardly a month later, a sad looking Semi has already been spotted getting towed, raising questions over how the pilot program is going if the machines are already having mechanical difficulties.
SACRAMENTO, CA
TheStreet

GM Recalls More Than 740,000 Vehicles Due to Dangerous Problem

General Motors (GM) - Get Free Report is recalling 740,000 trucks, sedans and SUVs due to a problem with the headlights. The automaker said that "under a combination of certain preconditions," the vehicles' daytime running lights may not deactivate when the headlights are on, potentially causing excess glare, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
GOBankingRates

The Best Month To Buy a Car in 2023

The year 2022 was interesting for the auto industry. New car sticker prices were sent soaring due to chip and supply shortages for critical materials needed to build vehicles. In fact, prices were up...
CarBuzz.com

This Is What A $3 Million Chevrolet Corvette Looks Like

This one-of-one 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible, on auction through RM Sotheby's, is expected to reach an eye-watering $3 million. Chevy's Corvette has always been a massively collectible sports car. It has done well at auction, but at this level of investment, the humble Corvette is nearing classic European demand levels.
KENTUCKY STATE
MotorBiscuit

Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half

This 2020 Ram 3500 literally broke in half, and the factory warranty won't cover repairs. The post Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CarBuzz.com

Ford's 7.3-Liter V8 Megazilla Motor Makes Its Official Debut

Ford has finally revealed the power output figures for the new Megazilla crate engine, which made its debut at the Performance Racing Industry show two years ago. At the time, Ford only revealed the Megazilla name and said that it would be based on the 7.3-liter naturally aspirated Godzilla V8 engine that debuted in the F-Series Super Duty.

