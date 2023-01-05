Read full article on original website
Did Chevy Just Reveal the 2025 Silverado?
GM Design just dropped these images of what looks to be the next Chevy Silverado 1500. The post Did Chevy Just Reveal the 2025 Silverado? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
Owner Of 52-Mile 2023 Corvette Z06 With Blown Engine Will Keep The Car
Just last week, GM Authority covered the story of a 2023 Corvette Z06 owner who experienced a total engine failure with a mere 52 miles on the clock of his brand-new sports car. The owner posted a video to social media that detailed his experience, and now, the owner has posted a follow-up about what he’s going to do with the car moving forward.
Autoblog
Leaked 2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray caught in real life
Earlier this month, images of the the 2024 Corvette E-Ray managed to slip through cracks in Chevrolet's online configurator. Embracing the leak, GM's engineers have now taken to testing the mid-engine hybrid in public without going to the trouble of disguising it. Was the leak strategic? Did they run out of Corvette-shaped camouflage? Did disgruntled test engineers stage a protest over camouflaging prototypes on frigid Michigan mornings? We'll never know, but here's the car.
Top Speed
A Closer Look At The Ford P.I. Utility: The Fastest Police Car Of 2023
The fastest cop car today is not what you might expect, and this car is everywhere. It is the Ford Police Interceptor Utility, which is the best-selling Police vehicle in America. Because of the similarities between the Interceptor Utility EcoBoost and the Ford Explorer, many people confuse these two cars with each other. After all, on any given day, you might drive by a soccer mom picking up her kids from school in a Ford Explorer.
NASDAQ
Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?
Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
WXIA 11 Alive
Yes, warming up your car before driving in cold weather can damage the engine
Winter is officially here — and winter storms are hitting many parts of the United States. In frigid temperatures, it’s a common practice for many drivers to let their cars warm up for a while before hitting the road. Some vehicles even have a preset feature that lets drivers start their cars remotely.
5 Hidden Costs of Electric Vehicles
Record high gas prices convinced drivers across the country to take a second look at going electric in 2022. After all, EVs cost more up front, but they pay you back over time with lower ownership...
gmauthority.com
C8 Corvette Left For Dead In Montana
The mid-engine C8 Corvette is at home on the racetrack, offering impressive performance for relatively little outlay. However, one place the C8 Corvette is a bit less comfortable is on 10 inches of ice and snow, as demonstrated by this abandoned C8 Stingray in Montana. Recently posted to subreddit r/Autos,...
Here's How Much It Costs To Charge Your EV At Walmart
The world is steadily shifting to electric vehicles as a strategy to fight climate change. However, one of the things that needs to happen before gasoline vehicles are completely phased out is building enough electric charger networks across the country. At the moment, the U.S. government has committed to installing half a million EV chargers across the nation by 2030. The Biden administration is also proposing a uniform EV charging network that will be accessible to all EV brands. On the other hand, Tesla — the highest-selling EV automaker in the U.S. — opened up its charging network to other electric vehicle brands.
Futurism
Tesla Semi That Pepsi Just Bought Already Needs to Be Towed
PepsiCo is one of the earliest adopters of Tesla's creatively named "Semi" all-electric semi-truck. Receiving its first units in December, PepsiCo has already put the Semis to use on the road. But hardly a month later, a sad looking Semi has already been spotted getting towed, raising questions over how the pilot program is going if the machines are already having mechanical difficulties.
GM Recalls More Than 740,000 Vehicles Due to Dangerous Problem
General Motors (GM) - Get Free Report is recalling 740,000 trucks, sedans and SUVs due to a problem with the headlights. The automaker said that "under a combination of certain preconditions," the vehicles' daytime running lights may not deactivate when the headlights are on, potentially causing excess glare, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
My mom upgraded her gas-powered Camry to a Tesla – how much it really costs to own an electric car
TESLA recently doubled a price cut for its $46,990 Model 3 sedan to $7,500 to spark interest in its 2023 inventory. After hearing his mom was considering upgrading her Toyota Camry to this electric sedan, a finance pro named Cole formed an in-depth comparison to see if a switch would be worth it.
The Best Month To Buy a Car in 2023
The year 2022 was interesting for the auto industry. New car sticker prices were sent soaring due to chip and supply shortages for critical materials needed to build vehicles. In fact, prices were up...
This Is What A $3 Million Chevrolet Corvette Looks Like
This one-of-one 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible, on auction through RM Sotheby's, is expected to reach an eye-watering $3 million. Chevy's Corvette has always been a massively collectible sports car. It has done well at auction, but at this level of investment, the humble Corvette is nearing classic European demand levels.
Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half
This 2020 Ram 3500 literally broke in half, and the factory warranty won't cover repairs. The post Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford's 7.3-Liter V8 Megazilla Motor Makes Its Official Debut
Ford has finally revealed the power output figures for the new Megazilla crate engine, which made its debut at the Performance Racing Industry show two years ago. At the time, Ford only revealed the Megazilla name and said that it would be based on the 7.3-liter naturally aspirated Godzilla V8 engine that debuted in the F-Series Super Duty.
The 10 Greatest American V8 Engines Ever Made
The V8 engine changed the course of American auto manufacturing. These are the best examples of the engine, from makes like Ford and Chevy.
Dodge and Chrysler urge 274,000 owners to stop driving their cars and get the air bags fixed after third death
Dodge and Chrysler owners Stellantis is reiterating a stop-drive order for four cars because 274,000 of them have not had their faulty air bags replaced.
How Much Does It Cost to Charge an Electric Vehicle (EV) With Level 2 Charging?
Here's a look at how much it'll cost to charge an electric vehicle (EV) model when using Level 2 charging. The post How Much Does It Cost to Charge an Electric Vehicle (EV) With Level 2 Charging? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Tesla Model Y Cost?
Enjoy the pinnacle of performance and premium features with a fully loaded version of the 2023 Tesla Model Y crossover EV. The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Tesla Model Y Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
