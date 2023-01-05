ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Chicks Announce 2023 Las Vegas Residency

The Chicks are the latest in a list of country acts taking their live show to Las Vegas in 2023. Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer will take the stage for the trio's first residency this spring. The trio will hit the Zappos Theater stage at Planet Hollywood Resort...
LAS VEGAS, NV
