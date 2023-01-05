Read full article on original website
Related
The Chicks Announce 2023 Las Vegas Residency
The Chicks are the latest in a list of country acts taking their live show to Las Vegas in 2023. Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer will take the stage for the trio's first residency this spring. The trio will hit the Zappos Theater stage at Planet Hollywood Resort...
It’s Over Again: Another Airline Ending Direct Flight From Minnesota
If you're looking to head to the biggest city in the U.S. later this winter, you'll have one less choice here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes because this airline is canceling its direct flight from Minnesota. The only constant thing about the airline industry seems to be change, with...
Quick Country 96.5
Rochester, MN
14K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://quickcountry.com
Comments / 0