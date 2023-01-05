Read full article on original website
GV Wire
Costa, Duarte Ask Feds to Declare Local Health Emergency Over Madera Hospital Closure
Congressmen-elect Jim Costa, D-Fresno, and John Duarte, R-Modesto, are urging federal officials to declare a local health emergency due to the closure of Madera Community Hospital. The bipartisan letter, sent Thursday to Xavier Becerra, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Resources, and Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, administrator of the Centers...
GV Wire
Fresno Opens 24-Hour Storm Relief Warming Centers for Homeless
With more storms predicted for Fresno, the city announced it will convert its overnight warming shelters to 24-hour storm relief centers for homeless people. “A meal goes a long way when you’re staying in a storm relief center and it’s pouring rain and windy outside.” — Poverello House CEO Zack Darrah.
Fresno County supervisors declare state of emergency over bed capacity at hospitals
The Fresno County Board of Supervisors has declared a state of emergency due to the lack of beds at local hospitals.
goldrushcam.com
Flood Warning in Effect Until 4:30 P.M Today for a Portion of Central California, Including the Following Counties, Fresno, and Merced
January 9, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Flood Warning is in effect until 4:30 P.M today for a portion of central California, including the following counties, Fresno and Merced. Flood Warning. Flood Warning National Weather Service Hanford CA 1028 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023...
GV Wire
Fresno Demand for Sandbags Skyrockets Amid Storm Onslaught
One of the most popular spots in town on Monday may have been the Fresno County Area 7 Road Yard in northeast Fresno, where a massive pile of sand was being whittled away for residential flood control. Mitch McGregor, who lives in the Herndon and Cedar avenues neighborhood, said it...
Contract negotiations remain unsuccessful between Community Medical, health insurance plans
Thousands of Valley Residents are unsure about the future of their health insurance. Contracts between Community Health System and three health plans have expired.
travelagewest.com
This City in California Is the Most Autism-Friendly Destination in the U.S.
Known as a gateway to Kings Canyon and Sequoia National Park, the city of Visalia, Calif., is adding another designation: the first-ever Autism-certified destination in the United States. Many of Visit Visalia’s frontline hospitality partners — including 42% of the city’s hotels and many family-friendly attractions — have completed a...
Sierra Unified to close schools due to severe weather
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The severe weather in the area has led to the Sierra Unified School District closing schools on Tuesday, according to an announcement by school officials on Monday. Sierra Unified School District says all schools in the district will be closed on Tuesday, January 10, due to severe weather and road conditions. […]
JOB FAIR: Fresno EOC looking to hire for food services and transit systems
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission (EOC) is hosting a hiring event for people interested in food services or transit systems. The event will take place on Wednesday, January 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Nielsen Conference Center located at 3110 W Nielsen Avenue. Attendants will be able to […]
Evacuation warnings in place as powerful storm hits Valley
Evacuation warnings have been issued in multiple counties across the Valley as a powerful storm hits California on Monday.
Significant rain, snowfall and flooding expected next few days
A major storm is moving in across California, blanketing the Valley in rain and snow for the higher elevations.
Student hospitalized after fight on Fresno City College campus, officials say
A student has been hospitalized after Fresno City College officials say he was involved in a fight on campus.
goldrushcam.com
Madera County Sheriff's Office Announces Local State of Emergency Proclaimed for Madera County Due to Extreme Weather
January 9, 2023 - The Madera County Sheriff's Office reports on January 9, 2023 Sheriff Tyson Pogue proclaimed a local emergency for Madera County due to the significant impacts of the ongoing extreme weather conditions. The ongoing storm system has generated mandatory evacuations due to flooding. Additionally, mudslides, downed trees,...
goldrushcam.com
Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Fresno County and East Central Madera County in Central California – Includes Bass Lake
January 9, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Flash Flood Warning including Bass Lake, in Madera County until 2:00 P.M. Flash Flood Warning CAC019-039-092200- /O.NEW.KHNX.FF.W.0001.230109T1854Z-230109T2200Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED Flash Flood Warning National Weather Service Hanford CA 1054 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023 The National Weather Service in Hanford has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Northeastern Fresno County in central California... East Central Madera County in central California... * Until 200 PM PST. * At 1054 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain falling across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Oakhurst, Peckinpah, Crane Valley Reservoir, North Fork, Bass Lake, Nature Point, Chilkoot Meadow, Poison Ridge and Auberry. This includes the following streams and drainages... Rancheria Creek, Browns Creek, Shuteye Creek, Little Fine Gold Creek, China Creek, Owl Creek, Sand Creek, Chiquito Creek, Big Creek, Fish Creek, North Fork Willow Creek, Peckinpah Creek, South Fork Willow Creek, West Fork Chiquito Creek, Rock Creek, Ciatana Creek, Hookers Creek, Clearwater Creek, Gertrude Creek, Whisky Creek, Saginaw Creek, North Fork Sand Creek, San Joaquin River, Fine Gold Creek, Willow Creek, Slide Creek, Fresno River and Arnold Creek. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. && LAT...LON 3741 11960 3741 11936 3722 11930 3715 11943 3714 11945 3711 11952 3730 11962 3731 11962 FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE.
GV Wire
Will Anthem Customers Have to Find a New Doctor After CMC Contract Talks Break Down?
Anthem Blue Cross health care customers are in the middle of a tug-of-war between their insurance company and Community Medical Centers after an impasse in contract talks was declared. Because of that impasse, Community Medical Centers has left Anthem’s care provider network. Except for emergencies and chronic care situations, Anthem...
thesungazette.com
Five Visalia businesses cited for tobacco sales
At 8:56 a.m. the Visalia Police Department responded to a robbery which had just occurred at the Double D Mini Mart located at 1500 W. Houston Ave in the City of Visalia. The investigation revealed that a male subject was confronted during a theft and displayed a firearm on his person. The suspect then fled the business.
Could Selland Arena become Fresno’s homeless shelter?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A proposal to turn Downtown Fresno’s Selland Arena or the Fresno Convention Center into a city homeless shelter was put forward on Thursday by Fresno City Councilmember Miguel Arias. The discussion took place as the Fresno City Council proposed declaring a local state of emergency to address affordable housing and homelessness. […]
Rising San Joaquin River is threatening lives and homes
FRIANT, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Water levels in the San Joaquin River have risen after the Bureau of Reclamation released water from Friant Dam amidst the latest round of storms. It was a move made to create room in Millerton Lake, as officials expect more rain and a busy snowmelt season soon to come, with nearly […]
Fentanyl arrest backlash in Fresno County, zero-dollar bail policy ends
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man allegedly caught with $230,000 worth of fentanyl and $12,000 worth of heroin was arrested Tuesday in Fresno County by narcotics detectives with the Special Investigations Task Force – then released a few hours later, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the suspect, identified as 23-year-old […]
Red Cross advises Valley to be cautious amid storm
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With the next round of storms on the way, the Red Cross is reminding those in the valley and in the mountains to be prepared for anything. Flooding mudslides and rockslides could be seen throughout the valley after last week’s downpour. With more rain on the way could mean more […]
