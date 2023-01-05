ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Eagles coming to Knoxville on Hotel California Tour

By Gregory Raucoules
 4 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Legendary rock band Eagles are headed to Knoxville this spring as the latest high-profile act to visit the city.

The newest dates for their Hotel California Tour were released Thursday with the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame group to perform at Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday, April 1.

Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill accompanied by an orchestra and choir, will perform their iconic album ‘ Hotel California ‘ in its entirety and a full set of the band’s greatest hits.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 13 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster. Presales are available starting Thursday, January 12, starting at 10:00 AM local time.

Hotel California is the third best-selling U.S. album in history, certified 26-times Platinum by the RIAA. According to a LiveNation release, several songs from the album have not been performed live since the original Hotel California Tour in 1976.

Eagles’ Their Greatest Hits 1971-1977 is the best-selling U.S. album in history, with the RIAA certifying the collection at 38 times Platinum.

Thompson-Boling Arena has been able to attract larger acts more frequently since the University of Tennessee began alcohol sales at campus venues in 2019. The arena has since hosted major events and musical acts like Paul McCartney , Alan Jackson , Kevin Hart and many others.

