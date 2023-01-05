ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
hellowoodlands.com

Woodforest Ranks Among Nation’s Top MPCs for 10th Year

MONTGOMERY, TX – For the 10th year, Woodforest has been ranked among the nation’s top-selling master-planned communities, according to recently released reports. John Burns Real Estate Consulting ranks Woodforest No. 41 on its list of top-selling master-planned communities. A second housing research firm, Robert Charles Lesser & Co. (RCLCO), places the Montgomery County community at No. 42 among the best-selling communities in the U.S. Builders in Woodforest sold 382 new homes last year. Woodforest first appeared on annual tallies of the nation’s top-selling master-planned communities in 2012.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Houston Chronicle

Beloved Pappas restaurant's replacement will have unique focus

Diners mourned the Montrose location of Little Pappas Seafood Restaurant at 3001 S. Shepherd Drive when it was forced to close in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who have continued to feel the stab of pain will be glad to know a new Pappas restaurant will open its doors soon in the empty storefront: Little's Oyster Bar.
HOUSTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

This Houston mansion is the most expensive property in Texas

If so, you may want to check out this mansion in Houston. With a $60 million price stage, it is the most expensive residential property in Texas. Known as the Lodge in Hunters Creek, the property is so exclusive that the listing agent states they "are releasing very few details or pictures to maintain integrity and privacy for the next owner. We reserve the right to show it by invitation only, and only after the criteria are met. I expect to show it less than a half dozen times, as the prospect pool who can afford or qualify for this is very shallow."
HOUSTON, TX
Narcity USA

This Stunning Forest In Texas Transports You To A Hidden Jungle Oasis & It's Free To Visit

You can find almost every biome in the massive state of Texas, except for the frozen tundra — although that can now be arguable after the recent winter storms. Contrary to wintery landscapes, there is a national forest located a few hours away from Houston, TX that looks like a tropical green jungle. One visit here will help you realize just how incredible the Lone Star State nature truly is.
TEXAS STATE
mocomotive.com

18-wheeler crash shuts down I-45 SB in Montgomery County

Southbound lanes of I-45 were shut down in Montgomery County on Monday morning following a crash involving two 18-wheelers. The crash occurred around 5 a.m. near Shepard Hill Road, just one mile south of the county line with Walker County. North Montgomery Fire and New Waverly Fire crews responded to…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Sharee B.

Texas Medical Facility Exposes One Million Records as Patients Scramble to Protect Identities

A medical facility in Texas has patients in an uproar after its latest revelation. Located within the Houston-Woodlands-Sugar Land Metropolitan Area, OakBend Medical Center has been treating patients for more than seventy years as a non-profit hospital. Originally named Polly Ryon Hospital, with its 218-bed capacity, the facility has expanded to accommodate a growing population and is well-known in the community.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy